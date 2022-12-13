Funeral services this weekend for two fallen firefighters in Schuylkill County blaze

Funeral services for two fallen New Tripoli firefighters 00:51

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Funeral services will be held this Saturday for two New Tripoli firefighters killed in the line of duty.

Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Chief Zachary Paris, 36, were killed last Wednesday responding to a house fire in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County.

There was a report of a person trapped inside.

A man's body was found behind the house and CBS3 learned he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators are calling the fire suspicious.

A public viewing will be held for the firefighters from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Northwestern Lehigh Middle School then at 2 p.m. there will be a private service.

The public is invited to view a live stream of the service at Northwestern Lehigh Middle and High School.