Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
WRAL

ICC prosecutor ends Georgia, Central African Republic probes

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS — The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court announced Friday that he is closing investigations in Georgia and the Central African Republic, the first time the prosecution office has wrapped up probes in the court's 20-year history. The closures come as the court looks into...
WRAL

Donald Trump's NFT superhero trading cards timed the market all wrong

CNN — Donald Trump's entrance into the NFT world came at the worst possible moment. The former president's hyped-up "major announcement" turned out to be a set of digital trading cards for $99 a pop, sparking widespread mockery from late-night hosts to even some Trump loyalists like Michael Flynn and Steve Bannon.
