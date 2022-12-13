Cavaliers fall by one against the Spurs after a nail-biting fourth quarter

The Cavaliers were in San Antonio to take on the Spurs, Monday night.

Donovan Mitchell started off hot with a nice jumper followed by a three-pointer. Throughout the first quarter, Mitchell was creating the most movement on the court.

The Spurs had a great first half with fast breaks, good field shots, dunks and ball motion around the arc. They ended with a 17-point lead and kept it for three quarters; only towards the end of the third did the lead drop to 14.

While it seemed like the Cavs were onto a slow pace, the fourth quarter Cavaliers woke up.

Caris LeVert wasn’t scared to go into the field- he scored and then upped a three right after. The Cavs were making shots back-to-back, causing the lead to drop to seven in a matter of minutes. Jarrett Allen was making dunks, Darius Garland was making mid-jumpers look so smooth, Evan Mobley kept getting rebounds to set the team up again, and Mitchell kept balling.

Incredibly, the Cavs managed to only be down by four points.

Then around the one-minute mark, Mitchell was getting the ball while running out of bounds with Spur’s guard Josh Richardson. The play went under review since the ball hit Richardson last and it ended up being a Cavs ball.

Mitchell went up for a three, missed but was able to recover and scored, making the score 110-112.

Mobley ended up getting fouled and got on the free-throw line. He missed his first free throw, losing the chance to tie up the score.

The Cavs had one more chance to win or go to overtime after regaining possession by Allen but failed after two attempted shots by Mitchell and Garland.

The Cavaliers lost 112-111.

Top performers:

Mitchell: 28 points - five rebounds

LeVert: 23 points- three assists- two steals- two rebounds

Garland:18 points- nine assists- seven rebounds

Allen:16 points - seven rebounds- three assists- three blocks

Mobley went double-double with 17 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists.

The Cavaliers will play the Dallas Mavericks on December 14 at the American Airlines Center.

