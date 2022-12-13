ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Sarasota County School Board to consider severance agreement for superintendent

By Larissa Scott
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
The Sarasota County School Board is having a meeting Tuesday.

At the meeting, board members will consider accepting a severance agreement for superintendent Brennan Asplen in lieu of termination without cause.

The proposed separation agreement states Asplen would remain employed in a consultant role until March 10, 2023.

After that, the board would have to issue a severance payment worth 20 weeks of pay. Brennan’s base salary is $227,000.

Also on the agenda , the board is set to consider appointing an interim superintendent, as well as discussing potential nominations and determining that person’s salary.

This all comes after new board members were sworn in during a November reorganizational meeting.

It was then that board member Karen Rose requested a special meeting to discuss terminating Asplen’s contract. The board voted 4 to 1 at that special meeting to start negotiations on a severance package.

Rose said she’s concerned about the district’s academic achievement.

Board Chair Bridget Ziegler also cited academic concerns.

“There are some serious areas we need to continue to focus on, particularly our students with exceptional needs, the communication aspect,” said Ziegler.

But other people were shocked by this move to terminate Asplen.

“Frankly, what they have done has soiled his reputation, potentially soiled his reputation for doing quality work, incredible quality work,” said board member Tom Edwards.

Some people in the community worry this move is politically motivated now that the addition of two new board members tipped the conservative ratio.

“He came into this school district with really a lot of challenges before us with COVID and hurricanes and so on. We think it’s a disservice to fire him and push him out of his position,” said Paulina Testerman, Support Our Schools member.

Ziegler said politics have nothing to do with this.

“I’m not sure what they mean by that. I certainly am not looking at anything by way of politically motivated,” she said.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

A Support Our Schools rally is scheduled ahead of the meeting at 5 p.m.

A group of the superintendent’s supporters is expected to show up demanding transparency from the school board.

