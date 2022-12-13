Read full article on original website
Legendary New Jersey Restaurant Named The Best For Christmas
All year long in New Jersey, we rely on all our great restaurants for great food and a great time for us and our families. Around Christmas time we rely even more on these great eateries. So, which New Jersey restaurant is the best one in the state for Christmas?
The Most Massive And Delicious Cinnamon Rolls In New Jersey
Who doesn't love cinnamon rolls? Fortunately for us, New Jersey is home to some pretty awesome bakeries that serve up this amazing treat, but one has to be best right?. When you think of cinnamon rolls, what do you look for?. I think good cinnamon rolls should of course be...
This Stunning Town Has Been Named The Most Beautiful In New Jersey
The hits just keep on coming for one town in the Garden State. This time around, it's been named the most beautiful small town in New Jersey by a major publication. Now, this town is no stranger to getting honors. As a matter of fact, the only time there is any true surprise, it's when this town doesn't get an honor.
Popular New Jersey Amusement Park Ranked One Of The Best To Visit In The Winter
Would you ever go to an amusement park in the winter? What if I told you it's supposedly one of the best in the country to visit that time of year?. When I think of amusement parks, I think back to long hot summer days waiting in long queues to hop on my favorite coaster.
New Jerseys Top Restaurant In 2022 Isn’t What You’d Expect
So this was voted New Jersey's number one best place to eat according to Yelp, and frankly, I'm not totally sure how to feel about it!. New Jersey is home to some pretty amazing food, seriously if it weren't for the slightest bit of self-control I'd easily pack on the pounds with all the options!
New Jersey Is Heating Up More Than Any Other State In America
Whether you think it's a weather trend or global warming, one thing is undisputed, at least according to a recent report. New Jersey is warming up, and we're doing it faster than any other state in America. We are all concerned about our environment, and we are thinking about our...
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Absolute Best Winter Getaway
Pretty much everyone on the planet knows the Jersey Shore. If you're looking for a great summer destination, there is literally no better place to go. But what about the winter?. Is there a great place in the Garden State you can go to enjoy a great winter getaway? We...
New Jersey Sandwich Chain Voted Most Superior In The Country
This was voted as the most superior sandwich chain on the market right now, and I don't think we're too surprised that it's a Jersey original. When it comes to deciding where to eat, the options seem limitless, especially in New Jersey. Every time I forget to pack my lunch,...
Who Should You Holiday Tip In New Jersey And How Much?
Around the holidays it can start to feel like you are accepting an Oscar. You start mentally rattling off the people you have to thank for “making it all possible”. So who do we tip and how much?. Some people don’t believe in tipping someone for just doing...
Does New Jersey Really Have A Hidden Gem Attraction?
One thing is for sure in New Jersey. It's hard to keep anything here a secret, so keeping any destination under the radar is pretty rare. New Jersey is the home of many amazing attractions, not the least of which is the Atlantic Ocean, which crashes its waves on the gorgeous beaches up and down the Jersey Shore. That's a hard attraction to keep a secret.
The Most Amazing Small Town in New Jersey to Explore
Getting in the car and taking a drive in New Jersey is always a fun thing to do. Jersey is great because it is small and usually you can get to any part of the state to explore within 2 hours. Perfect for day trips and weekend adventures. We love picking out a town and then just setting out to discover what it's like. The more unique the better.
Beloved Ocean Front Restaurant In Avon By The Sea, NJ Will Remain Open
When one door closes, another door opens and that's exactly what happened with a hugely popular summertime restaurant in Avon-By-The-Sea New Jersey. I always hate seeing a business have to close its doors, whether it's a chain like Red Lobster or Friendlies or a local mom-and-pop like the Tuzzio's in Long Branch.
You Can Actually Visit this Abandoned 19th Century New Jersey Ghost Town
It's illegal to visit most abandoned towns, but you're allowed to explore one in New Jersey. There's always a fascination when it comes to abandoned places. It's intriguing to see how sites have remained untouched over the years, to learn the history of why people left, and to imagine what life was once like there.
LOL! Funny Video Nails All Nutty New Jersey Moms During The Holidays
Everybody loves the holiday season here in the Garden State, but sometimes things can get a bit scary around the house. You remember what your mom was like when preparing for guests around Christmastime, right? After you watch this video, just don't blame us for the flashbacks. You can't tell me this wasn't your mom all holiday season long, especially if you're house is the one hosting Christmas dinner.
Nasty nor’easter impacts NJ Thursday and Friday: Timeline and totals
Rain, wind, snow, ice, and coastal flooding are all in the forecast for New Jersey over the next 36 to 48 hours. Not everyone will see wintry weather from this powerful coastal storm. There are only two concerns for treacherous travel from this storm:. 1.) Away from the coast, watch...
This Is How Much You Have To Make To Be Middle Class In New Jersey
If you can make it here you can make it anywhere right? For all of its awesome qualities, New Jersey is not easy. In particular, we are challenged financially in ways that other people across the country are not. In fact, you may or may not even qualify as a middle-class family anymore.
Man who needs kidney using NJ billboards, own website to find donor
A Pennsylvania man is using billboards in New Jersey, a domain name, and some humor, in order to get someone to make a life-saving decision in his name. Don Brown, 74, says a living kidney transplant is his only viable treatment option for kidney disease that was caused by exposure to heavy metals while working in his family's scrap metal business years ago.
Slow weather improvements Friday, as nor’easter exits NJ
As promised, Thursday was a downright disgusting day. Over 2 inches of rain in South Jersey. About 3 inches of snow in North Jersey. Wind gusts to 50 mph along the Jersey Shore. Friday will be better. But still inclement, as our nor'easter slowly departs to the northeast. Raindrops will...
Ocean County, NJ State Lawmakers seek to ban the use of TikTok on state issued devices
Ocean County 10th District State Lawmakers are making a push to prevent the TikTok app from being installed on any and all electronic devices issued by the state of New Jersey through legislation they plan to introduce soon. Across the United States, many are considering or implementing a ban on...
NJ commute: Water main break near MetLife Stadium shuts Route 3 lanes
EAST RUTHERFORD — A water main break under Route 3 closed off the eastbound lanes for several hours a water filled the roadway early Wednesday morning. Water shot into the air around 2 a.m when the break first occurred on the eastbound side near MetLife Stadium, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News. Helicopter footage showed a hole in the eastbound lanes and heavily cracked pavement.
