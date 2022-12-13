1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Shreveport on Monday.

The crash happened close to Greenwood Spring Ridge Road on Louisiana Highway 169 at around 7 a.m.

When it crossed the center line and entered the opposing lane, a Chevrolet Tahoe was moving west.

The Tahoe then collided head-on with a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jacqueline Sabbath, 52, resides in the 10100 block of Pine Orchard Road.

The Equinox's driver passed away at the scene.

The Tahoe driver was taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent of the injuries was unknown.

The identities of those involved have not been disclosed.

The fatal crash is being investigated by the police.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

There are no other details available at this time.

