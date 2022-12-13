Read full article on original website
State Legislation Signed That Cracks Down on Unwanted Telemarketing Calls
The legislation signed by Governor Kathy Hochul requires telemarketers to give customers the option to be added to the company’s do-not-call list at the outset of certain telemarketing calls. Under current law, telemarketers are required to inform individuals that they may request to be added to their company’s do-not-call...
Portland Company Wins Grand Prize in NY Concord Grape Innovation Awards
The Westfield Maid Cooperative was one of two grand prize winners at the New York Concord Grape Innovation Awards. The awards ceremony was held Friday, December 9, at Cornell AgriTech in Geneva. The Portland-based company won first prize in the Best New Concord Grape Beverage category. They were awarded a...
