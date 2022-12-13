NYPD pension costs are shooting through the roof with more retirees taking home six-figure payments than ever before — including some ex-cops pocketing more than $300,000 a year. A Post examination of city records obtained through a Freedom of Information Law request by the taxpayer watchdog group Empire Center for Public Policy shows steady increases in police pension payouts — totaling nearly $3 billion the past year alone. The newly obtained data shows that 4,810 retirees last fiscal year, or 9.3%, collected annual payouts topping $100,000, including 144 who got more than $200,000. Seven took home more than $300,000 a year — led...

