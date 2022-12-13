ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Weather stays dry around Charlotte Tuesday ahead of approaching cold front; heavy rain to arrive by late Wednesday

By Ted Phaeton
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Temperatures are a bit cooler to start this Tuesday as partly cloudy skies settle in over the Queen City.

We’re sitting in the 30s and 40s this morning with a light east-northeast wind at about six miles per hour. Highs will be limited to just shy of normal, hitting the low 50s to upper 40s throughout the day.

Clouds will build overnight into Wednesday as a massive storm system tracks east toward the Great Lakes. The cold front triggered by this storm will track east through Tennessee into the Carolinas on Wednesday.

Showers will start ahead of the front on Wednesday while temperatures will be limited to the mid to upper 40s. Look for periods of heavy rain to begin late Wednesday and last overnight into Thursday morning.

Thursday will be wet with the potential for some isolated flooding throughout the morning which will likely have an impact on your morning commute. The rain will taper off throughout the day on Thursday as temperatures reach the low 50s.

Friday will peak near normal with clearing conditions but the real chill arrives heading into the weekend. Look for Saturday & Sunday to peak in the upper 40s to near 50s degrees with overnight lows dipping into the low 30s and upper 20s.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for early next week as the cold conditions stick around.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Cool. High: 50.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cold. Low: 34.

