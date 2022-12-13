ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 respiratory viruses spike in the U.S.

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
Respiratory illnesses surge across the United States.

COVID-19, RSV, and the flu are making more Americans sick with health officials reporting spikes in cases.

“Infections are ticking up across the country,” White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said.

Health authorities are urging people in Oregon, New York City, Seattle, and Los Angeles and Alameda Counties to wear masks once again.

“With a higher number of cases, we see more transmission. These means that your chance of catching will increase,” Director of Los Angeles County Public Health Dr. Barbara Ferrer stated.

The CDC reported that most of the country is under a “high” level of COVID transmission with many states seeing rises in hospitalizations.

“This is in the backdrop of one of the worst flu seasons in a decade,” Jha said.

Flu cases have hit some of their highest early levels in years with CDC estimating 13 million illnesses, 120,000 hospitalizations, and 7,300 deaths so far this season.

Hospitals, in particular, are struggling with the impact of more illness cases.

Over 80 percent of hospital beds are currently in use, making this number higher than any other point during the pandemic, Jenn Sullivan reported.

“Just imagine, God forbid, if you may have a heart attack or you may be pregnant and have to go to the hospital because of early labor and those hospitals are full. So this affects everybody,” Board Certified Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Jorge Rodriguez warned.

Health officials urge people to get the COVID-19 booster shot now to allow time for the vaccine to take full effect in time for Christmas.

