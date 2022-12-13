Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Crumbl Cookies, known for the more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, opened in the Brannon Crossing Shopping Center Friday morning. 7 injured in multi-car crash on Alumni Drive in Lexington. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a...
wymt.com
Lexington woman recalls brush with ‘Merchant of Death’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman is recalling her brush with the so-called “Merchant of Death,” a Russian arms dealer convicted of federal crimes, recently traded back with his home country in a high-profile prisoner swap. Dr. Deborah Hodge lived in New York City off and on...
wymt.com
State lawmakers question safety at juvenile facilities
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent riot at a Southern Kentucky juvenile detention center was the subject of discussion in a state legislative panel on Thursday. Kentucky lawmakers heard from the Justice Cabinet Secretary and Juvenile Justice Commissioner. Staff members and juveniles were hurt in a violent incident at a...
wymt.com
Several EKY organizations getting millions of dollars in federal funding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations. On Friday, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region.
WKYT 27
Nicholasville City ordinance causes issues for planned Homeless Coalition center
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The opening of a new rehab facility in Jessamine County is currently on hold. The Jessamine County Homeless Coalition is working to open its Center for Growth and Hope in Nicholasville. It would support those experiencing homelessness, domestic violence, and more. 514 North Main St. has...
spectrumnews1.com
Woman makes history with central Kentucky's first multicultural hair salon
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A multicultural hair salon in central Kentucky is breaking barriers, building empowerment and spreading education. Melanie Day is the owner of You’ve Got Curls & Hair Loss Center. The salon is central Kentucky’s first multicultural hair salon. It’s been open since May 2012.
lanereport.com
Community Trust Bank announces moves
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Mark A. Gooch, Vice Chairman, President and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., is pleased to announce that Billie J. Dollins has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President, Central Region President, effective January 3, 2023. Larry W. Jones will retire as the Central Region President from Community Trust Bank on December 31, 2022. Jeffrey Koonce will be the Versailles Market President, a position currently held by Ms. Dollins.
Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
wymt.com
Kentucky picks up cornerback transfer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats have found a quick replacement for Carrington Valentine in the defensive backs room. Cincinnati cornerback JQ Hardaway announced on Twitter that he’s coming to Lexington. Hardaway played one season for the Bearcats, totaling seven tackles including two for a loss in 2022. He...
wymt.com
Several law enforcement organizations team up for ‘Operation Joy’ food distribution
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement agencies from three different counties teamed up with criminal justice students to make the Christmas holiday a little brighter for some families in need. On Wednesday, the students from Corbin, Williamsburg and Whitley County met at the Corbin Area Technology Center to host...
harrodsburgherald.com
Mayor Billy Whitenack To Resign
Mayor Billy Whitenack has revealed that he is resigning. Whitenack, who currently lives in Harrodsburg, said he and his wife have purchased a home outside the city limits. He said he plans to officially resign next week. “This will give the new commission a chance to pick a replacement,” Whitenack...
Human remains found in Tennessee identified as Kentucky woman
On Dec. 4, police received a tip of possible human remains in a wooded area in Cleveland, Tennessee. Those remains have now been identified.
WKYT 27
Crossing guard saves student at Lexington intersection
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Parents are hailing a Lexington crossing guard as a hero after she pulled a child to safety. However, the crossing guard says this is becoming a frequent occurrence. She has been getting children to and from school safely for more than 25 years, but Virginia Mayes’...
fox56news.com
Lexington woman wanted for federal supervised release violations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington woman wanted on a federal warrant is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police need help tracking down Ashley Swartz. They say the 46-year-old woman has an active warrant for federal supervised release violations. No other information has been released.
wymt.com
Police: Two dead in Clay County crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police have confirmed a crash that shut down the Hal Rogers Parkway for several hours on Thursday night was deadly. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 27 near the Clay/Leslie County line. Kentucky State Police tell WYMT a tractor-trailer was traveling west...
wymt.com
Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors. Although they say they typically see these numbers rise during the later winter months, they are prepared to develop creative solutions to help more patients. The flu, RSV, and COVID are spreading...
Criticism greets LG&E/KU plan to replace coal-fired power plants with natural gas, solar
Kentucky’s largest utility, providing power to more than 1.3 million customers, is proposing to build two natural gas plants along with new solar installations to help make up for an energy supply shortfall created by the retirement of coal-fired power plants. It’s a plan that advocates of both coal and renewable energy in Kentucky strongly […] The post Criticism greets LG&E/KU plan to replace coal-fired power plants with natural gas, solar appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
WKYT 27
Two sentenced for 2009 murder of Lexington bar owner
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people have been sentenced for the 2009 murder of a Lexington bar owner. Rachel Martin and Edward Carroll pleaded guilty in the death of charlie sowers. Sowers, a 71-year-old Lexington bar owner, was found dead inside his Augusta Drive home in May 2009. Rachel Martin...
wymt.com
London funeral home hosts candlelight service for mourning families
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members went into the Bowling Funeral Home with heavy hearts. “We’ve had a lot of friends this year that are here tonight for their families, and my husband passed three years ago,” Faye Nantz, who attended the gathering, said. With some hot cider,...
