Buy Now Pay Later Lenders Face Challenges Amid Sector Growth
Challenges in the buy now pay later (BNPL) sector vary from market to market. In countries where credit is traditionally accessed via credit cards, the installment aspect of BNPL is what distinguishes it from other solutions. For others, it’s nothing more than a solution that has been in use for years.
Report: AI Chatbot Maker OpenAI Expects $1B in Revenue by 2024
AI chatbot maker OpenAI anticipates it will generate $1 billion in revenue by 2024. That’s according to a report Thursday (Dec. 15) by Reuters, citing information from a trio of sources with knowledge of the company’s pitch to investors. One source said the company — a Silicon Valley nonprofit co-founded by Twitter/Tesla/Space X CEO Elon Musk — was recently valued at $20 billion.
Iraqi Financial App Bluepay Now Enables Trading US-Listed Stocks
Iraqi financial app provider Blue now enables users to trade U.S.-listed stocks. The Iraq-based FinTech said in a Friday (Dec. 16) press release that the launch of this latest technology for its Bluepay mobile app comes as the Central Bank in Iraq recently approved Blue to offer international money transfer service.
Binance Crypto Exchange Faces Growing Industry Headwinds
Efforts to restore public trust in the Binance crypto exchange are proving to be challenging. This, as ongoing industry headwinds continue to blow and new developments surrounding audit practices come into play. By all accounts, it has not been an easy week for the embattled exchange, which has seen billions...
Bank-Issued Tokenized Deposits Gain Support Amid Bad Stablecoin and Crypto News
Bad crypto news has brought a big opportunity for traditional banks to advance tokenized deposits. Add in the unreliable, peg-breaking status of so-called stablecoins, as well as a swirl of scandal surrounding the collapse of FTX, and these banking-system-backed digital alternatives might just be ready for prime time. Most recently,...
Credit Card Delinquency Data Hints at Paycheck-to-Paycheck Pressures
Reports from banks and payment networks show credit card delinquency rates are on the rise. Connect the dots, and the data hints at trouble ahead in the paycheck-to-paycheck economy. Citigroup said in its latest details from its Credit Card Issuance Trust that its 30-day delinquency rate was 1.3% in November,...
Report: Chime Tried Two Times to Buy EWA DailyPay
Chime reportedly offered two deals to buy DailyPay but neither was accepted. The FinTech offered as much as $2 billion for the startup, The Information reported Thursday (Dec. 15). Chime spent much of the year trying to make a deal — offering $1.6 billion in May and $2 billion in...
Emergency Expenses Threaten Consumers as Savings Rates Decline
Meeting short-term and long-term goals is proving onerous as savings rates decline. But the short term might prove especially hazardous for those of us — and that’s most of us — living in the paycheck-to-paycheck economy. In the latest edition of “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report,”...
Middle East Becomes IPO Oasis Amid Cooling Financial Markets
The Middle East has become a bright spot among financial markets as IPO activity declines. Initial public offerings (IPOs) in that part of the world have brought in $22.6 billion this year, more than half of the proceeds in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region, according to a Bloomberg report.
After the FTX News, Can Binance’s CEO Be Believed?
As FTX news piles up, scrutiny is growing over rival exchange Binance’s operations. Already, jittery users have withdrawn billions in funds from the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume due to fears that it could be the industry’s next domino to fall. Fueling those concerns are...
Business Travel Platform TripActions Partners With Airwallex
Business travel platform TripActions has tapped Airwallex for cross-border payment support. The companies said in a news release Thursday (Dec. 14) that Airwallex’s support will benefit TripActions Liquid, the company’s corporate card and expense management solution. “With support from Airwallex’s global payments and banking infrastructure, TripActions can further...
Online Car-Buying Firm Cazoo Sells Spanish Business
Online car-buying platform Cazoo has sold its Spanish subscription business. In a Thursday (Dec. 15) press release, the U.K.-based online auto seller announced that it has sold Swipcar to Renting Finders. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but when Cazoo purchased Swipcar last year it paid 30 million euros for the startup.
B2B eCommerce Platform Fashion Cloud Raises $26.6M
B2B eCommerce platform Fashion Cloud has raised €25 million (about $26.6 million). The B2B software solution for the European fashion wholesale industry said in a Tuesday (Dec. 13) press release that it will use the new capital to accelerate its international expansion. “Brands and retailers want to be able...
Data Access Will Power CFOs’ New Role in 2023
Businesses expanding globally will face numerous Black Swan challenges in 2023 and what will power them through is data access, so says Connatix Chief Financial Officer Joe Pergola. Pergola believes CFOs must partner closely with CEOs to navigate the economic headwinds and sat down with PYMNTS to discuss his insights...
Israeli Cybersecurity Unicorn Snyk Raises $196.5M
Israeli cybersecurity unicorn Snyk has raised $196.5 million in a Series G funding round. The Boston-based company, which was founded in 2015 by Israeli entrepreneurs Assaf Hefetz, Danny Grander and Guy Podjarny in London and Tel Aviv, is now valued at $7.4 billion, according to a Monday (Dec. 12) press release.
GoLogiq and GammaRey Target Gen Z Consumers in $320M Merger
GoLogiq and GammaRey have merged to access the $500 billion Gen Z wealth management market. The two FinTechs announced the deal Thursday (Dec. 15), with GoLogiq, a consumer data platform, acquiring GammaRey, a financial solutions platform, for $320 million. According to a news release, the combined company will initially focus on wealth management for younger consumers, followed by the launch of digital payment platform for the sharing economy.
NYDFS Says Crypto Activities by Financial Institutions Need Their Approval First
A New York regulator has reiterated that financial institutions need prior approval for cryptocurrency activities. The New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) released guidance Thursday (Dec. 15) to New York regulated banking organizations and department-licensed foreign banking organizations’ branches and agencies that want to begin activities related to virtual currencies, DFS said in a Thursday press release.
CRA Data Shows More Small Business Loans for Fewer Dollars
The number of small business loans made in 2021 increased but the dollar amount decreased. The same was true of small farm loans, according to a fact sheet about findings from analysis of nationwide summary statistics for 2021 Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) data that was released Thursday (Dec. 15). The...
ManuFuture Taps OpenBOM to Streamline Custom Parts Manufacturing
OpenBOM and ManuFuture want to give mechanical custom parts manufacturing a digital makeover. OpenBOM, a digital product data management platform, announced Wednesday (Dec. 14) it was working with ManuFuture, a mechanical custom parts manufacturing marketplace. “Digital transformation is in the air and manufacturing companies are looking for connected cloud-native platforms...
Goldman Sachs Layoffs May Reach 4,000 Across Firm
Goldman Sachs layoffs reportedly may reach as many as 4,000 employees. Reuters reported Friday (Dec. 16) that these planned cuts follow the firm’s laying off 500 employees in September and its intentions reported earlier this week to cut hundreds of staff related to its retail banking business — a number that is included in the larger figure reported Friday.
