Rochester affordable senior housing under construction: How to rent and who is eligible

ROCHESTER — Construction has begun on Rochester Hill Road for a 65-unit affordable senior housing project, created by Easterseals of New Hampshire .

Marie Poole, director of housing and property management for Easterseals, says this is the first venture into property development undertaken by Easterseals.

"We had our groundbreaking and the foundations are in," said Poole. "I believe the walls are going up this week."

Poole said a pre-application list is being compiled for interested tenants. Leases are expeted to be completed in late summer 2023, if all goes as planned.

"The units are all for people ages 62 and up ," she said. "They are one- and two-bedroom units and both residents of a two-bedroom must be in that age group."

Who can lease housing units in Rochester, NH? How much can applicants make?

Units are affordable housing, under the rules of the low income housing tax credits. Poole said most of them will rent to people whose income is no more than 60% of the area median income level. For a one-bedroom that means no more than $48,900, and for the two-bedroom units, a combined income of no more than $55,920.

"Typical rent for one-bedroom will be $1,100 a month, and for a two-bedroom, $1,300," Poole said. "We will have 15 units based on 50% of the median income and 25 units based on no more than 30%. Those will come with a housing choice voucher subsidy from New Hampshire Housing."

Pre-applications are being accepted now, for those wanting to get on the list. Poole said applications can be found on their website at easterseals.com/nh/our-programs/housing or by calling 603-623-8863.

What we know about the Easterseals funding

Easterseals Champlin Place will utilize the 140-acre Champlin property on Rochester Hill Road (Route 108) to create the 65 affordable senior housing units, price based on the 30% to 80% of the area median income ($20-$70K), with associated supportive services and recreational amenities.

Easterseals is seeking funding for the project through Low Income Housing Tax Credits ($5.1 million), New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority capital subsidy funds ($4.25 million), developer fee loan ($963,000), and New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority CDBG CARES Act funding ($1 million).

According to the proposal, 120 acres of the land will be conveyed to the New Hampshire Forest Society to be named the William H. Champlin Jr. Forest and become a trail system open to the public. A community garden area may also be part of the plans.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Rochester affordable senior housing under construction: How to rent and who is eligible