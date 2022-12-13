ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Two killed at Kansas City apartment complex near Olive, 6th

By Mike Coutee
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a double homicide early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to an apartment complex near Sixth and Olive streets just after midnight where investigators found one victim outside of an apartment unit and another inside unresponsive.

MAP: Tracking homicides in Kansas City, Missouri in 2022

Both victims died on the scene and were believed to be adult men.

This is Kansas City’s 162nd and 163rd homicides of 2022, according to FOX4 records. Earlier this month, Kansas City passed the 2021 homicide total , making this year the second-deadliest in city history.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

