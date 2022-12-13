Read full article on original website
Related
Man Offers Girlfriend to Live With Him Rent Free but Rescinds His Offer When His Friends Call Her a "Gold Digger"
50% of couples consider moving in together after one year. But the couple in this story waited three years to move in together. Unfortunately, their living situation didn't go well for long.
An enormous fish tank in a Berlin hotel lobby burst, spilling 250,000 gallons of water and likely killing all its 1,500 tropical fish
Two people were injured by shards of glass after the 14-meter-high tank exploded in a hotel lobby in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.
At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia
Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including 5 children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least 7 people have been hospitalized while fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than...
Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Look at Messy House After Stormi Destroys Bathroom: ‘Beautiful Surprise’
Kids will be kids. Kylie Jenner’s toddler daughter, Stormi Webster, left her mom in shock after she destroyed her bathroom with paint. “Beautiful surprise my daughter left me this morning,” the 25-year-old beauty mogul wrote over a photo of the disaster shared via her Instagram Story on Friday, December 16.
BBC
Tiny dog rescued from West End shop window with coat hanger
A small dog has been hauled to safety after being trapped inside the window display of a designer clothes shop. The branch of Miu Miu on Bond Street drew a crowd as the dog slipped between a seat and the plate glass frontage of the luxury store. It was pulled...
Big Frog 104
Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2