ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerton, AR

Citizens start Centerton mayor recall petition

By Macy Davis
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O6MwV_0jgmOkdy00

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A group of citizens in Centerton are petitioning for a recall in the Centerton mayoral race.

Jordan Godsey-Good, an organizer of the petition, said she and other community members are upset with some of the events that have unfolded while Mayor Bill Edwards has been in office. Edwards has held the position for the past 12 years.

“There’s a lot of accountability that hasn’t been taken in Centerton, for a lot of years,” said Good.

The petition’s website protests mayor Edward’s handling of recent issues, such as an incident at the local animal shelter. The incident in question involved the former director of the shelter, Cody Wilson, euthanizing two dogs unnecessarily in November . Wilson was fired as a result.

Some citizens have made claims that the mayor knew of inhumane conditions at the shelter since July of this year.

In a race of five people, Edwards won with 48% of the votes. Good argued that shouldn’t have been enough to win.

“I absolutely think that we will accumulate enough signatures. A majority of Centerton has voted against him,” said Good.

Centerton police investigating euthanasia of two dogs that were deemed unnecessar

Since Edwards was more than 20% above all other opponents in the race, it did not go to a runoff election. Edwards said the voters have made their choice.

“My concern with this is that we just had an election a month ago, and the people spoke,” said Edwards.

Good mentioned allegations of miscommunication between city council members and the mayor. She also said there’s no supervision of department head positions.

She referenced the former head of the Centerton Public Works Department, who was arrested in December 2021 for making over $60,000 of unauthorized purchases working for the city .

“As a mayor, your duties are to keep track of day-to-day activities, supervisors, the department heads. There’s no supervision going on,” said Good.

Mayor Edwards said he did everything that needed to be done when he found out about both separate incidents. He said changes have been made to make sure those situations don’t happen again.

“We are a growing city. It’s unfortunate that this is happening, but we put some things in place to keep this from happening,” said Edwards.

As for communication, Edwards said he wants to get better at communication. However, he said he wants input and phone calls from members of the community so that he can hear the community’s needs.

“It takes all of us working together. I mean, if someone sees I’m not communicating with them, pick up the phone and call me if you see a problem. I would be happy to talk to anybody. If you got some great ideas for more activities, come see me. I want to do these activities too,” said Edwards.

According to Arkansas Code, for recall elections over mayoral positions, 35% of eligible voters must sign the petition for the special election to occur.

The Benton County Clerk’s office reports 11,373 voters as of December 12. That means the petitioners will need approximately 3,980 signatures.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

6 rural northern Arkansas law enforcement agencies receiving grants

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Public Safety (ADPS) awarded several law enforcement agencies grants. The state legislature and Governor Asa Hutchinson established the Public Safety Equipment Grant program in 2021. The local agencies in northern Arkansas that have received funding in 2023 include:. Bull Shoals Police...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Fayetteville hotel with 82 rooms checks in $9.6M sale

An 82-room hotel in Fayetteville has a new owner after a recent sale worth $9.6 million. The purchase price equals $117,073 per room. KHAIR Mgmt. Inc., led by Shahid Sheikh, bought the 33,312-square-foot Avid Hotel at 3350 W. Jewell Road. Donda Investment LLC, whose members include Minesh and Vibha Patel, was the seller.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Parents face long childcare waitlists and high prices

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —The latest report from the Arkansas Women’s Commission said finding quality childcare is a key issue facing women in the workforce. You can read that report here. According to Child Care Aware of Northwest Arkansas, some families are struggling to afford the care, while others haven’t been able to find places […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Concerns heat up after solar company doesn't provide service

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 5NEWS has received several messages from viewers after a Northwest Arkansas solar panel company can’t be reached and hasn’t provided what they promised customers. “It’s embarrassing, but you know, you think you have everything kind of lined up,” said Yolanda Olivera. It...
SPRINGDALE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Bentonville office park changes hands for $14.05M

A group led by Orion Capital Partners of Little Rock recently closed a $14.05 million deal to buy a large office complex in Bentonville. Limited liability companies headed by Rogers businessmen Patrick Byrd and Alex Baumeister sold the property known as Bentonville Commerce at 1700-1716 Commerce Drive. The sale included eight office buildings totaling 124,000 square feet, which equals $113.30 per square foot. The 10.8-acre property is off South Walton Boulevard behind two strip mall centers, the Bentonville Post Office and Burger King.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy