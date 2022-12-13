68-Year-Old James Tate Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Franklinton (Franklinton, LA)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Franklinton on Sunday night.

The crash occurred south of Franklinton, close to the intersection of LA 25 and CC Road at around 9 p.m.

James Tate, 68, of Franklinton was driving a Ford F-150 south on the freeway.

Joel Smith Jr., a 56-year-old man from Madisonville, was driving a Ford F-250 north on LA 25 at the same time.

According to reports, Smith's Ford F-250 crossed the center line and struck Tate's Ford F-150 as the two trucks drew near to one another.

Tate was wearing a seatbelt.

He was taken to a local hospital with injuries, where he later passed away.

Smith was treated at a nearby hospital for his nonsevere injuries.

Investigators believe Smith may have been drunk at the time of the fatal crash .

Both drivers had routine toxicology samples taken, and the results are still pending.

Source: BR Proud

