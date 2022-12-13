68-Year-Old James Tate Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Franklinton (Franklinton, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Franklinton on Sunday night.
The crash occurred south of Franklinton, close to the intersection of LA 25 and CC Road at around 9 p.m.
James Tate, 68, of Franklinton was driving a Ford F-150 south on the freeway.
Joel Smith Jr., a 56-year-old man from Madisonville, was driving a Ford F-250 north on LA 25 at the same time.
According to reports, Smith's Ford F-250 crossed the center line and struck Tate's Ford F-150 as the two trucks drew near to one another.
Tate was wearing a seatbelt.
He was taken to a local hospital with injuries, where he later passed away.
Smith was treated at a nearby hospital for his nonsevere injuries.
Investigators believe Smith may have been drunk at the time of the fatal crash.
Both drivers had routine toxicology samples taken, and the results are still pending.
December 13, 2022
Source: BR Proud
