ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
roi-nj.com

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center earns national accreditation from Commission on Cancer

The cancer program at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston was again granted a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Cancer, it was announced this week. To earn voluntary CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 CoC quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Felician’s School of Education is 1st in state to receive full AAQEP accreditation

The Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation has granted full seven-year accreditation to Felician University’s teacher preparation programs following a rigorous self-study, peer review process and evaluation that determined all required standards were met. Felician University’s School of Education is the first in the state of New Jersey...
roi-nj.com

Seton Hall University Alum gifts $1.25M toward international programs and new practice facility

With a $1 million gift to Seton Hall University’s Office of International Programs and an additional $250,000 to help fund the upcoming construction of a student recreation center and athletics practice facility, Bruce Tomason will help the University realize its goals of increasing access for students to study abroad and will help the University complete the next step in its 10-year master plan to enhance facilities for all students and athletics programs.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

This New Jersey university is laying off 30 professors, eliminating 37% of academic programs

Cash-strapped New Jersey City University is taking a sharpened axe to its list of academic programs and roster of professors, The Jersey Journal has learned. In an effort to cut more than $12 million in expenses to balance its 2022-23 operating budget, university officials announced they’re eliminating 37% of its 171 academic programs and laying off 30 tenured professors. The division of academic affairs will eliminate 48 undergraduate programs, 24 minors, 28 graduate programs, 10 certificate programs and one doctoral program.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
ABA Journal

Law school is investigated for Judge Judy's female-only scholarship program

The Judge Judy Sheindlin Honors Scholars Program is primarily open to women with financial need and the right credentials. Photo courtesy of CBS Television Distribution. New York Law School is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights for a scholarship program for women funded by Judge Judy Sheindlin, according to a report by Law.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
roi-nj.com

Solar Landscape gets capital investment from impact investor Enhanced Capital

Asbury Park-based Solar Landscape, which has completed over 100 solar projects in New Jersey totaling over 115 megawatts, announced Wednesday that it has received a development capital investment from impact investors Enhanced Capital and Crossroads Impact Corp. The investment will help Solar Landscape further expand its portfolio of roof-mounted systems...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

The Nell grand opening brings new luxury rentals to Dunellen

Residential leasing launched this month at the Nell, marking a major milestone for Nutley-based Prism Capital Partners’ new luxury apartment and retail community in Dunellen, according to a Thursday announcement. The redevelopment of the former Art Color industrial facility sits adjacent to Dunellen’s downtown, directly across from the Dunellen...
DUNELLEN, NJ
Gothamist

NY rent assistance program could close Jan. 15

While the state's rent relief program is likely to shutter next month, it may reopen if more funding becomes available. Facing dwindling funding, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program may close to future applicants next month. But it could reopen in the future. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
roi-nj.com

Kislak sells 20-unit multifamily portfolio in Newark and East Newark for $3.15M

Woodbridge-based the Kislak Co. said it recently sold a three-building, 20-unit multifamily portfolio in Newark and East Newark for $3,150,000. Kislak marketed the portfolio on an exclusive basis with Vice President Julie Gralla handling the assignment on behalf of the sellers, Jackson Street LLC, FKJ Realty Holdings LLC and 442 John Street LLC. She also procured the purchaser, MFP Realty.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsontv.com

Jersey City Hires 21 New Firefighters

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop, Public Safety Director James Shea, and Fire Chief Steven McGill gave the Oath of Office to 21 new firefighters joining the state’s largest municipal fire department, the JCFD. The new firefighters were surrounded by loved ones at the ceremony this morning inside City Hall Council Chambers. A livestream of the event can be viewed here.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Caba slate wins in Perth Amboy by wide margin

A slate of three City Council candidates backed by Perth Amboy Mayor Helmin Caba prevailed in a runoff election on Tuesday, giving allies of the first-term mayor a 5-0 majority in an election marred by allegations of buying vote-by-mail ballots. Councilwoman Milady Tejeda, Kenneth Puccio, and Hailey Cruz, running on...
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
hotelnewsresource.com

JLL Closes Hyatt Regency Jersey City Hotel Sale

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has closed the sale of Hyatt Regency Jersey City, a 351-key full-service hotel along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between affiliates of Veris Residential, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. A joint...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy