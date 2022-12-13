Read full article on original website
Related
roi-nj.com
Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center earns national accreditation from Commission on Cancer
The cancer program at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston was again granted a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Cancer, it was announced this week. To earn voluntary CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 CoC quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.
roi-nj.com
Felician’s School of Education is 1st in state to receive full AAQEP accreditation
The Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation has granted full seven-year accreditation to Felician University’s teacher preparation programs following a rigorous self-study, peer review process and evaluation that determined all required standards were met. Felician University’s School of Education is the first in the state of New Jersey...
roi-nj.com
Seton Hall University Alum gifts $1.25M toward international programs and new practice facility
With a $1 million gift to Seton Hall University’s Office of International Programs and an additional $250,000 to help fund the upcoming construction of a student recreation center and athletics practice facility, Bruce Tomason will help the University realize its goals of increasing access for students to study abroad and will help the University complete the next step in its 10-year master plan to enhance facilities for all students and athletics programs.
roi-nj.com
Peapack-Gladstone supports Red Bank community program with holiday donation
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announced they have made a tradition of choosing a local charity to contribute to on behalf of their employees, clients and friends. This year, as a part of the company’s 2022 holiday giving program, the bank has made a donation to Lunch Break in...
This New Jersey university is laying off 30 professors, eliminating 37% of academic programs
Cash-strapped New Jersey City University is taking a sharpened axe to its list of academic programs and roster of professors, The Jersey Journal has learned. In an effort to cut more than $12 million in expenses to balance its 2022-23 operating budget, university officials announced they’re eliminating 37% of its 171 academic programs and laying off 30 tenured professors. The division of academic affairs will eliminate 48 undergraduate programs, 24 minors, 28 graduate programs, 10 certificate programs and one doctoral program.
Thirty Professors Will Lose Their Jobs From NJ University Amid Cuts
New Jersey City University is laying off 30 tenured professors and 19 other faculty jobs as well as cutting 37 percent of its academic programs to help balance its budget, the university announced on Thursday, Dec. 15.The division of academic affairs will eliminate 48 undergraduate programs, 24 min…
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells 5-property multifamily portfolio in Union County for $15M
The Kislak Co. announced Wednesday the recent sale of a multifamily portfolio of five properties in Union County for $15 million. A 33-unit property at 435 West End Ave. in Elizabeth;. A 28-unit property at 1247 Clinton Place in Elizabeth;. A 32-unit property at 233-241 W. Grand St. in Elizabeth;
ABA Journal
Law school is investigated for Judge Judy's female-only scholarship program
The Judge Judy Sheindlin Honors Scholars Program is primarily open to women with financial need and the right credentials. Photo courtesy of CBS Television Distribution. New York Law School is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights for a scholarship program for women funded by Judge Judy Sheindlin, according to a report by Law.com.
roi-nj.com
Solar Landscape gets capital investment from impact investor Enhanced Capital
Asbury Park-based Solar Landscape, which has completed over 100 solar projects in New Jersey totaling over 115 megawatts, announced Wednesday that it has received a development capital investment from impact investors Enhanced Capital and Crossroads Impact Corp. The investment will help Solar Landscape further expand its portfolio of roof-mounted systems...
Judge overturns rejection of Jersey City cannabis application, send it back to review board
A rejected Jersey City cannabis applicant was given a second chance when a judge remanded its application back to the local cannabis board, ruling that the board acted “arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable” in its decision to deny them. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Joseph Turula issued the order...
roi-nj.com
The Nell grand opening brings new luxury rentals to Dunellen
Residential leasing launched this month at the Nell, marking a major milestone for Nutley-based Prism Capital Partners’ new luxury apartment and retail community in Dunellen, according to a Thursday announcement. The redevelopment of the former Art Color industrial facility sits adjacent to Dunellen’s downtown, directly across from the Dunellen...
N.J. school district retaliated against teacher for his union activities, lawsuit says
A tenured teacher in the Hackensack Public School District has filed a lawsuit against the board of education and administrators, alleging he was retaliated against for his union activities. Michael DeOrio, 49, a teacher at Fairmount Elementary School, says in court papers his work as president of the Hackensack Education...
ucnj.org
Reminder: Emergency Food Distribution for Union County Residents Takes Place this Saturday, Dec. 17
The Union County Board of County Commissioners reminds Union County residents in need that an emergency food distribution event will take place on Saturday, December 17, beginning at 8:00 a.m. at the campus of Kean University, located at 1000 Morris Avenue in Union Township. This event is first come, first...
Jersey City Medical Center Announces New Specialists to its Team
Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health hospital affiliations, has announced the addition of eight new physicians to its roster. These new medical staff members will support the Medical Center’s continued delivery of top-quality healthcare services in Hudson County. The newest additions to the medical staff at...
NY rent assistance program could close Jan. 15
While the state's rent relief program is likely to shutter next month, it may reopen if more funding becomes available. Facing dwindling funding, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program may close to future applicants next month. But it could reopen in the future. [ more › ]
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells 20-unit multifamily portfolio in Newark and East Newark for $3.15M
Woodbridge-based the Kislak Co. said it recently sold a three-building, 20-unit multifamily portfolio in Newark and East Newark for $3,150,000. Kislak marketed the portfolio on an exclusive basis with Vice President Julie Gralla handling the assignment on behalf of the sellers, Jackson Street LLC, FKJ Realty Holdings LLC and 442 John Street LLC. She also procured the purchaser, MFP Realty.
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Hires 21 New Firefighters
JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop, Public Safety Director James Shea, and Fire Chief Steven McGill gave the Oath of Office to 21 new firefighters joining the state’s largest municipal fire department, the JCFD. The new firefighters were surrounded by loved ones at the ceremony this morning inside City Hall Council Chambers. A livestream of the event can be viewed here.
New Jersey Globe
Caba slate wins in Perth Amboy by wide margin
A slate of three City Council candidates backed by Perth Amboy Mayor Helmin Caba prevailed in a runoff election on Tuesday, giving allies of the first-term mayor a 5-0 majority in an election marred by allegations of buying vote-by-mail ballots. Councilwoman Milady Tejeda, Kenneth Puccio, and Hailey Cruz, running on...
A Fitness Director for the YMCA of Bucks County Was Recently Named ‘America’s Favorite Instructor’
The director was voted as one of the best in the entire country. A well-respected Bucks County health and wellness director has been voted as the best fitness instructor in the entire country. Megan McCuen, the Director of Group Wellness for the YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties, was recently...
hotelnewsresource.com
JLL Closes Hyatt Regency Jersey City Hotel Sale
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has closed the sale of Hyatt Regency Jersey City, a 351-key full-service hotel along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between affiliates of Veris Residential, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. A joint...
Comments / 0