Coastal Maine sees little snowfall during first major storm of season
PORTLAND (WGME) – As Maine saw its first major snowstorm of the season, the coast was mostly spared from snow Friday. In Portland, there was a snow/rain mix throughout the day. The Portland Jetport recorded about 4/5 of an inch of snow. People were still out and about but...
Several crashes reported, thousands without power as winter storm hits Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- There were several crashes and thousands of people without power Friday night as a winter storm continued to pound Maine. State police say they've responded to more than 40 crashes between the turnpike and the interstate alone. In Casco, a car flipped when it went off the...
Maine road crews gear up for first big storm of season
AUBURN (WGME) – The crews in charge of clearing Maine’s roads are gearing up for the first big storm of the season. The Lewiston-Auburn area could get about a half a foot of snow. CBS13 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Lopresti says it will start coming down Friday morning. "Yeah,...
Nor'easter creates treacherous travel conditions across Maine, dozens of crashes reported
Maine State Police say troopers have responded to over a dozen crashes on the Maine Turnpike so far on Friday. The crashes and slide-offs are due to snow and black ice. Only minor injuries have been reported. CBS13 spotted a car that had crashed into a guardrail in the Wells...
I-Team helps resolve address mix-up in Old Orchard Beach after Spectrum billing error
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) -- An unexpected address mix-up for some Spectrum customers in Old Orchard Beach have left them looking for answers since the early summer. Susan Winch, who reached out to the CBS13 I-Team for help this week, said she noticed the change on her Spectrum bill back in June.
After 25 years in Sanford, Bull Moose to relocate to Biddeford
SANFORD (WGME) -- After 25 years of music, movies, and games in Sanford, Bull Moose is relocating to Biddeford. The Sanford location will move into Biddeford Crossing in the storefront previously occupied by Nubble Books in early 2023, according to the company. The Sanford store opened in 1997 in the...
Skiers, snowboarders get early start to weekend as snow falls in western Maine
FRYEBURG (WGME) -- Parts of western Maine and New Hampshire are expected to get up to a foot of snow by the time this weekend’s storm passes. The snow has not stopped coming down since it started about 9 a.m. Friday. It’s been heavy at times, light at other...
TSA offers tips for Maine travelers this holiday season
PORTLAND (WGME) – TSA New England is offering some advice on how to make sure your travel experience goes smoothly this holiday season. First, make sure you get to the airport two hours before your scheduled departure time. TSA says this is especially important during busy hours, which are...
Road crews ready to roll as snowstorm heads towards Maine
FREEPORT (WGME) -- Road crews across Maine have been gearing up for Friday and Saturday’s storm. Plow drivers say they are ready to tackle what could be the first significant snowfall of the season. Freeport Public Works foreman Bob Bradley says it was good to get a few practice...
Lewiston man shot girlfriend in the back of the head after a fight, affidavit says
BANGOR (BDN) -- The Lewiston man accused of killing his girlfriend earlier this week allegedly shot her in the back of her head as she walked away from him in the hallway of her apartment, according to a police affidavit. He made his first court appearance Friday remotely from the...
TSA find homemade weapon, hatchet in bag at Portland Jetport
PORTLAND (WGME) -- TSA officers say they found a homemade "firearm" weapon and a hatchet in a man's carry-on at the Portland Jetport on Wednesday. Portland Police responded and confiscated the items. The TSA says this was the third firearm detection at the Portland Jetport this year. This story will...
'Just be on the alert:' Neighbors scared as search for Lewiston murder suspect continues
LEWISTON (WGME) – Police continue their search for a Lewiston man considered armed and dangerous and accused of murder. There is still no sign of 40-year-old Eddie Massie. He’s wanted for the death of 25-year-old Lacresha Howard in her Pierce Street apartment building Sunday night. While police continue...
Carnaval Maine moves to heart of Old Port in March 2023
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Organizers of the third edition of Carnaval Maine say the event will be better than ever, with a new location, new dates, and a star-studded lineup of live entertainment and experiences. From March 8 through 12, Carnaval Maine will offer live music, theater, comedy, Bites and Brews,...
Man killed by Amtrak Downeaster in New Hampshire
EXETER, NH (WGME) -- Police say a man died after being hit by the Amtrak Downeaster in Exeter, New Hampshire Thursday morning. Police say crews responded to near 152 Front Street for a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a train around 10:05 a.m.. Upon arrival, first responders...
Maine man helps bring cheer to those in need during the holiday season
PORTLAND (WGME) – Mainer Mark Shapp knows that it’s better to give than to receive. Since 2013, Shapp has been driving a bus for Greater Portland Metro. "Getting to see people every day, helping them get to where they're going and maybe brightening their day in the process," Shapp said.
Nor'easter to bring snow to Maine Friday into Saturday. Here's what to expect.
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A tight snowfall gradient will set up along the coastline, with heavy snow inland on Friday and Saturday. The storm wraps up by Saturday evening with quieter weather early next week. Thursday will be quiet and mainly cloudy. Highs reach the upper 30s and low 40s this...
Unicycle Adventure: Teen traveling from Maine to Key West
A Maine teen is trekking down the East Coast by unicycle to raise money for a good cause. The East Coast Greenway fosters a safe walking and biking route through 15 states from Maine to Florida. Avery Seuter is a 19-year-old from Wells, Maine, who has been unicycling since 2018.
Maine cross country skiers hoping for snow at Pineland Farms
Pineland Farms in New Gloucester is hoping all the brown and green grass will soon be covered with snow. Pineland Farms is excited for the incoming storm because unlike the ski spots in the western Maine mountains who can make their own snow, Pineland relies on natural snow. They prep...
Man seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- Portland police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man with serious injuries. According to police, a 41-year-old man was hit by an SUV while crossing a road around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Brighton Ave and Taft Ave. The...
Maine parents sue woman over 3-year-old son's accidental shooting death
Saco parents are suing a Vermont woman over their 3-year-old son's death in an accidental shooting, according to the Press Herald. Greg and Evelyn Bunce say their family was visiting Rebecca Post in Vermont in June of 2021. They say their 3-year-old son, Peter, found a loaded pistol and died...
