ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPFO

Maine road crews gear up for first big storm of season

AUBURN (WGME) – The crews in charge of clearing Maine’s roads are gearing up for the first big storm of the season. The Lewiston-Auburn area could get about a half a foot of snow. CBS13 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Lopresti says it will start coming down Friday morning. "Yeah,...
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

After 25 years in Sanford, Bull Moose to relocate to Biddeford

SANFORD (WGME) -- After 25 years of music, movies, and games in Sanford, Bull Moose is relocating to Biddeford. The Sanford location will move into Biddeford Crossing in the storefront previously occupied by Nubble Books in early 2023, according to the company. The Sanford store opened in 1997 in the...
BIDDEFORD, ME
WPFO

TSA offers tips for Maine travelers this holiday season

PORTLAND (WGME) – TSA New England is offering some advice on how to make sure your travel experience goes smoothly this holiday season. First, make sure you get to the airport two hours before your scheduled departure time. TSA says this is especially important during busy hours, which are...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Road crews ready to roll as snowstorm heads towards Maine

FREEPORT (WGME) -- Road crews across Maine have been gearing up for Friday and Saturday’s storm. Plow drivers say they are ready to tackle what could be the first significant snowfall of the season. Freeport Public Works foreman Bob Bradley says it was good to get a few practice...
FREEPORT, ME
WPFO

TSA find homemade weapon, hatchet in bag at Portland Jetport

PORTLAND (WGME) -- TSA officers say they found a homemade "firearm" weapon and a hatchet in a man's carry-on at the Portland Jetport on Wednesday. Portland Police responded and confiscated the items. The TSA says this was the third firearm detection at the Portland Jetport this year. This story will...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Carnaval Maine moves to heart of Old Port in March 2023

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Organizers of the third edition of Carnaval Maine say the event will be better than ever, with a new location, new dates, and a star-studded lineup of live entertainment and experiences. From March 8 through 12, Carnaval Maine will offer live music, theater, comedy, Bites and Brews,...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Man killed by Amtrak Downeaster in New Hampshire

EXETER, NH (WGME) -- Police say a man died after being hit by the Amtrak Downeaster in Exeter, New Hampshire Thursday morning. Police say crews responded to near 152 Front Street for a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a train around 10:05 a.m.. Upon arrival, first responders...
EXETER, NH
WPFO

Unicycle Adventure: Teen traveling from Maine to Key West

A Maine teen is trekking down the East Coast by unicycle to raise money for a good cause. The East Coast Greenway fosters a safe walking and biking route through 15 states from Maine to Florida. Avery Seuter is a 19-year-old from Wells, Maine, who has been unicycling since 2018.
WELLS, ME
WPFO

Maine cross country skiers hoping for snow at Pineland Farms

Pineland Farms in New Gloucester is hoping all the brown and green grass will soon be covered with snow. Pineland Farms is excited for the incoming storm because unlike the ski spots in the western Maine mountains who can make their own snow, Pineland relies on natural snow. They prep...
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
WPFO

Man seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- Portland police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man with serious injuries. According to police, a 41-year-old man was hit by an SUV while crossing a road around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Brighton Ave and Taft Ave. The...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine parents sue woman over 3-year-old son's accidental shooting death

Saco parents are suing a Vermont woman over their 3-year-old son's death in an accidental shooting, according to the Press Herald. Greg and Evelyn Bunce say their family was visiting Rebecca Post in Vermont in June of 2021. They say their 3-year-old son, Peter, found a loaded pistol and died...
SACO, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy