wrfalp.com
Jamestown Salary Review Commission Recommends Raising Mayor, City Council Salaries
The Jamestown Salary Review Commission has recommended increasing City Council and the Mayor’s salaries. Members of the commission presented their recommendations to City Council at its work session Monday night. Commission President Tage Hall said they recognize wage increases are not popular but feel raises are long overdue, “We...
wbfo.org
'Full stop, I apologize': Buffalo's deputy mayor responds to WBFO's ADA compliance investigation
Last week, WBFO released an investigation detailing several violations of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act by the City of Buffalo. On Monday, WBFO’s Emyle Watkins sat down for an exclusive interview with City of Buffalo Deputy Mayor Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney to discuss the city’s response and what disabled Buffalonians can expect going forward.
Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State
The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
erienewsnow.com
Environmental Cleanup Of Former Jamestown Brewery Completed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The New York Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that the cleanup effort at the former Jamestown Brewery has been completed. The DEC worked to clean up the contaminated site disposing of approximately 430 tons of hazardous materials and 1,584 tons of non-hazardous...
Bomb threat causes evacuation of Erie County Court, Old County Hall
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Court building had to be evacuated Friday morning after a caller claimed a bomb would go off there, according to a spokesperson from New York Courts. Court officials say an individual is now in custody. According to officials, the bomb threat was made toward the Erie County Court […]
wesb.com
Olean Warns Public About Water Department Phone Scam
The City of Olean has issued a warning to citizens about a scam call claiming to be part of the City of Olean Water Department. The City of Olean Facebook page states that the Water Department will never call customers requesting payment. If you receive a call, please contact the...
Police presence outside Erie County Court and Old County Hall in downtown Buffalo following two threats
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was a large police presence outside Erie County Court in downtown Buffalo Friday morning after someone called in two threats. Officers had Delaware Avenue blocked off near West Eagle Street around 9:50 a.m. The Erie County District Attorney's Office confirmed on Friday that a threat...
wrfalp.com
[LISTEN] YWCA Jamestown’s Broadscast: Ep 12 – AIDS/HIV Awareness
YWCA Jamestown’s Broadscast features members of the local YWCA Jamestown team – Hillary Belin, Indo Quinones, Alize Scott, and Cienna Simon – discussing a variety of issues and topics with various guests from the Jamestown and Chautauqua Region. This episode features Hillary, Kirsten and Cienna discussing the...
investigativepost.org
City Hall and the House from Hell
City officials have been lackadaisical about addressing a myriad of problems involving a West Side house that's a neighborhood nuisance. Dead bodies aren't the half of it. The boarded-up house on Arkansas Street stands as a testament to City Hall’s ineptitude in dealing with urban blight. Not one, but...
buffalorising.com
Big Deal: Jemal Buys Atrium Building
Douglas Jemal has bought himself an early Christmas present- the HSBC Atrium building in the Cobblestone District. Jemals Atrium LLC purchased the building from HSBC Bank for $9 million yesterday. The 250,000 sq.ft. building was completed in 1991 and houses significant back-office operations for HSBC Bank. The property includes the...
erienewsnow.com
Warren County School District Provides Update on Schools Closing Message
Warren County School District superintendent Amy Stewart told Erie News Now the error that caused approximately half of the established contact list to not get notified about the schools being delayed and then closed was due to a data conversion error by a vendor. In a statement, Stewart said the...
Ship architect collecting data on USS The Sullivans and working on a plan
Paul Marzello, The President and CEO of Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park says a ship architect and crew are in town collecting data on USS The Sullivans and working on a long-term plan
yourdailylocal.com
Closings and Delays for Dec. 15, 2022
WARREN, Pa. – The following school districts and organizations will be closed or operating on a delay for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. This post will be updated as we receive more information. To report your organization’s delay or closure, email us at news@yourdailylocal.com or send us a message on Facebook.
wrfalp.com
Portland Company Wins Grand Prize in NY Concord Grape Innovation Awards
The Westfield Maid Cooperative was one of two grand prize winners at the New York Concord Grape Innovation Awards. The awards ceremony was held Friday, December 9, at Cornell AgriTech in Geneva. The Portland-based company won first prize in the Best New Concord Grape Beverage category. They were awarded a...
Power restored for thousands in Dunkirk, Fredonia
Thousands lost power during the morning.
chautauquatoday.com
Buffalo man sentenced by judges in both Erie and Chautauqua counties
A Buffalo man has been sentenced by judges in both Erie and Chautauqua counties for two separate shootings that were not related. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt confirms that 24-year-old Torrie Jones was sentenced Friday in Chautauqua County Court to one-and-a-third to four years in state prison after pleading guilty to a charge of 3rd-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon for a March 2020 shooting at 707 Jefferson Street in Jamestown. On Monday, Jones was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by five years post-release supervision on a 2nd-degree attempted murder charge in Erie County for a shooting that took place in the city of Buffalo in April 2021. Schmidt tells WDOE News the sentences will be served concurrently because of the deal Jones received in Erie County.
Lake Effect Snow Warning for Erie County and the Bills Game
We have been dealing with pretty cold temperatures over the course of the last month or so, ever since the historic lake effect snow event that dumped over six feet of snow in part of Western New York back in November. We haven't dealt with much snow since then, but...
erienewsnow.com
Mistrial Declared In 2021 Jamestown Cocaine Trafficking Case
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A mistrial has been declared in the case prosecuting a Jamestown man arrested during a winter drug raid in the Jamestown and Falconer areas last year. John Anzalone was arrested back in January 2021 in connection with “Operation Crazy Ivan,” which targeted powder...
explore venango
School Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 15, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Venango County and surrounding areas for Thursday, December 15, 2022, brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. TO VIEW THE MOST CURRENT CLOSINGS AND DELAYS CLICK ON THIS LINK: SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS FOR THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2022. To add a...
explore venango
Former Titusville Woman Sentenced in Federal Court on Drug Charges
ERIE, Pa.— A former resident of Titusville has been sentenced in federal court after being convicted of violating federal drug laws. Sarah Umanita Bloom, 31, was sentenced to 120 months in jail by United States District Judge Susan Pardise Baxter, announced United States Attorney Cindy K Chung on December 14.
