Read full article on original website
Related
Same storm, different conditions for Mass. residents
ATHOL, Mass. — The storm looked very different depending on where you were in the state. By mid-afternoon, shoving and plowing was underway in Athol. People were trudging through cold, snowy conditions along Main Street in Athol. We asked locals in Athol if they thought it was fair that...
Is it the Storm That Wasn’t for Some Berkshire County Residents?
As I write this, it's 4:37 am on Friday, December 16. I recently drove from my home in Pittsfield to WSBS Radio in Great Barrington to cover today's big snowstorm event. While there are cancellations that came in last night that I will be passing along on air this morning and updating on our site here, I must say this morning's commute was part of a regular everyday routine for me with nothing out of the ordinary.
Thousands Without Power As Snow Blankets Parts Of Western Mass
As much as a foot of snow has fallen in parts of Western Massachusetts on Friday, Dec. 16, with more on the way. But along with the beautiful views come traffic issues and power outages. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) lists more than 3,000 power outages in pockets across...
Where to dine in Western Mass.: These are the best choices, OpenTable says
Looking to eat out this weekend in Western Massachusetts?. Restaurant reservation service OpenTable has compiled a list of the top dining locations in the region, part of its monthly analysis of online reviews that aims to show the most popular local restaurants. This month’s list is based on more than...
Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Snoopy
Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Snoopy who is ready for you to take him...
All snow in Berkshires, but not all across western Massachusetts
It is all snow in the Berkshires, but it's not the same story across western Massachusetts.
WWLP 22News
LIVE RADAR: Temperatures impact snowfall amounts across Massachusetts
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The latest winter storm is forecast to bring heavy wet snow to parts of western Massachusetts. In the continuous track of the latest winter storm, there is going to be some warmer air that moves into western Massachusetts. With the milder air present, especially in the valley, there will be rain from Springfield up to Northampton.
I Can’t Be The Only One Who Misses These Berkshire County Restaurants (Photos)
As everyone knows, times are especially tough right now. Not just in Berkshire County, but all over. However, when a business that has to close its doors for good happens to be a local business, that just hits that much harder. Recently, Berkshire County has seen some great restaurants that...
westernmassnews.com
Winter storm leads to power outages in western Mass.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered power outages are being reported Friday in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties amidst a winter storm. Heavy, wet snow is falling in portions of western Mass. like the Hilltowns. Currently, rain has changed to snow here in Springfield. As of about 11 a.m. Friday,...
wamc.org
Pittsfield issues snow emergency warning from Thursday night through Saturday
With snow expected to fall on Berkshire County into Saturday morning, the region’s largest community is bracing for multiple inches of accumulation. Director of Administrative Services Roberta McCulloch-Dews spoke with WAMC Thursday afternoon. “Between 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday, parking is allowed on the odd side of...
This Big Box Store Is Making a Return in Massachusetts, Possibly the Berkshires?
As a little kid in the Berkshires, I can remember many great stores that we used to have that my parents would shop at all the time. Kmart in North Adams being one of the many and my favorite of course, Radio Shack. Were I'd be spending countless hours looking at a variety of electronics that I wish I could afford. Ha! Those were the days. My least favorite store though at the time that my mother and grandmother would shop at in the Berkshire Mall was Filene's (where the former Macy's once anchored afterwards). Only because when you're a kid, you're not really into clothing, jewelry, or the fact that the place smelled of perfume. LOL.
Part of Route 20 closed in West Springfield
An accident has caused the closure of a road in West Springfield Thursday.
Massachusetts Residents, Here’s an Awesome Christmas Light Display and a Tree Sale!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! At least I think so. Everyone's scrabbling to Christmas shop and get ready for busiest time of the year. Christmas that is. After shopping, why not take a break and appreciate this awesome holiday light display!. Where may you ask?. Look no...
This Berkshire Village Will Truly Get You Into The X-Mas Spirit
With the holidays right around the corner, visitors in the beautiful Berkshires are considering a major getaway from the urban grind as they are craving a slice of Christmas Americana and there is one location in our backyard that fits the bill. Tyringham (pronounced Tee-ring-ham) has been deemed one of...
Big Box Department Store Returns to Massachusetts, A Hoax?
Not trying to crush anyone's hopes and dreams by all means when it comes to nostalgia in Massachusetts. Especially the Berkshires and we only report the facts here. This article is a follow up to last one about the possibility of Ames Department Stores making a return in 2023 according to amesstores.com. Check out the previous article by clicking here.
Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?
Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
Berkshire Residents: Shop Local And Enjoy A Few Perks
The holidays are amongst us and it's time to get all your necessary tasks taken care of, but the hassles of parking your vehicle and adding the extra expense isn't on the agenda. But fear not: The city of Pittsfield has a solution to this problem: Park for FREE on designated dates. Free Parking Fridays are in place for December 9th and 16th, but if I were you, why not wait another few days. Let me explain why:
MassLive.com
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Berkshires with snow on the way
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for northern Berkshire County with snow on the way. Just how much will fall remains a big question mark two days out. Precipitation will be heading into the state Thursday night into Saturday but due to uncertainty with temperatures, as...
National Grid preparing for potential power outages from storm
Massachusetts residents should be prepared for the possibility of heavy wet snow and strong winds causing power outages Thursday night through Saturday.
MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
WSBS
Pittsfield, MA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wsbs.com
Comments / 0