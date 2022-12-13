ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Jacksonville Beach Police: ‘What you see is not always what you get.’

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Beach Police got a call about a “citizens arrest” and ended up arresting the caller. When officers arrived, they realized the “suspect” wasn’t a suspect but a citizen walking down the sidewalk. The citizen apparently was confronted by the armed gunman who accused him of committing a crime.
Man found shot on Jacksonville’s Westside dies at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A man who was found shot numerous times Friday on the Westside died from his injuries, and Jacksonville police are working to make an arrest. According to Sgt. Lessard, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the scene of Norde Drive West at about 3 p.m. Officers found a man lying on the ground of a parking lot.
Gun violence against children in Jacksonville is growing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Recent data from the Kaiser Family Foundation found the U.S. accounts for 97% of gun-related child deaths among other countries. The New York Times reports, guns are now the number one cause of death among American children and teens, and that includes kids shot in Jacksonville.
Family says father found dead in Westside home was shot by son

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of murder suspect Eric Lackey said he is accused of shooting and killing his father Steven Lackey on Monday. Steven Lackey, 67, was found dead inside a home in Hyde Park on the Westside. JSO officers said as they were responding to a shooting...
Puerto Rican flavors in Orange Park

Rance and Jana went Fooding Around and landed in Orange Park for this adventure. El Pegao is a Puerto Rican restaurant with flair and flavor to cause drool mouth puddles. They learned how the husband and wife team, Juan and Nordana Alameda, came to embark on this endeavor that is all about sharing a passion for food and their culture. www.instagram.com/elpegaorestaurant.
