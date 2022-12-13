Rance and Jana went Fooding Around and landed in Orange Park for this adventure. El Pegao is a Puerto Rican restaurant with flair and flavor to cause drool mouth puddles. They learned how the husband and wife team, Juan and Nordana Alameda, came to embark on this endeavor that is all about sharing a passion for food and their culture. www.instagram.com/elpegaorestaurant.

ORANGE PARK, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO