Read full article on original website
Related
News4Jax.com
‘Brutal rapist’ tied to Duval County case captured in Orange County after woman found mutilated, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A registered sexual predator considered a “brutal rapist” after a woman was found mutilated has been arrested, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. News4JAX sister station WKMG in Orlando reported that the sheriff’s office said Bruce Whitehead, 54, was arrested Thursday...
News4Jax.com
‘Our city is evolving’: Meet Sheriff Waters’ newly appointed leaders of JSO’s Patrol Division
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In Duval County, law enforcement officers will be “more forward-facing.” That’s the phrase from leaders at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office under the direction of Sheriff T.K. Waters. Recently appointed to chief of patrol and chief of patrol support are Jaime Eason and...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM digs into past of convicted rapist who was released from prison early, arrested again
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man convicted of raping and stabbing a woman in Duval County more than three decades ago is now accused of sexual assault, again. After a nearly five-day manhunt, Bruce Whitehead, 54, was arrested Thursday in Orlando. He is accused of picking up a woman in his car and sexually assaulting her at knifepoint.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Beach Police: ‘What you see is not always what you get.’
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Beach Police got a call about a “citizens arrest” and ended up arresting the caller. When officers arrived, they realized the “suspect” wasn’t a suspect but a citizen walking down the sidewalk. The citizen apparently was confronted by the armed gunman who accused him of committing a crime.
News4Jax.com
Man found shot on Jacksonville’s Westside dies at hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A man who was found shot numerous times Friday on the Westside died from his injuries, and Jacksonville police are working to make an arrest. According to Sgt. Lessard, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the scene of Norde Drive West at about 3 p.m. Officers found a man lying on the ground of a parking lot.
News4Jax.com
Authorities: Man shoots at Clay County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, at least 1 deputy returns fire
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – No one was hit by gunfire Friday morning when a man accused of attempted murder fired shots at several Clay County Sheriff’s Office vehicles and at least one deputy returned fire in Green Cove Springs, authorities said. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County School District, teachers union hit ‘impasse’ in pay negotiations
Negotiations have officially stalled between the St. Johns County School District and the county’s teachers union. District officials have declared an “impasse,” meaning an agreement could not be reached between the two groups. It comes after tense discussions last week as the St. Johns Education Association is...
News4Jax.com
Family of Jacksonville father of 6 killed making food delivery begs for leads
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville family is making a desperate plea for answers, weeks after someone killed a father of six. The widow of 37-year-old James Barron told News4JAX that he was making a food delivery for DoorDash on East 21st Street on Nov. 28 when he was fatally shot. Police haven’t made any arrests.
News4Jax.com
Mayor Lenny Curry and Attorney John Phillips respond to tweets about Kent Stermon, days before his death
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A social media disagreement about Kent Stermon between Mayor Lenny Curry and local attorney John Phillips happened two days before Stermon’s death. Now the News4JAX I-TEAM is hearing from both sides. These are the tweets between the two men, made two days before Stermon was...
News4Jax.com
5 sentenced in 2020 shooting death of 5-year-old girl sparked by argument over $180
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Five people convicted in the 2020 shooting death of 5-year-old Kearria Addison appeared in court Friday for sentencing, where the judge heard from the little girl’s family about how her death has affected them. Kearria was caught in the crossfire -- shot in the head...
News4Jax.com
5 officers engaged suspect accused of pointing air rifle at police, JSO says
MURRAY HILL, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday night identified a man who was shot by police and arrested after investigators said he was accused of pointing an air rifle in the Murray Hill neighborhood. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation on College Place revealed...
News4Jax.com
Man released from prison 1 month ago charged with murder after man found fatally shot outside Argyle Forest hotel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 34-year-old man who was recently released from prison is behind bars again after he was charged with murder in the shooting death of a man whose body was found Tuesday outside a hotel in the Argyle Forest area. Antonio L. Williams is also charged with...
News4Jax.com
1 of 16 arrested in monthslong drug operation may be linked to OD deaths, sheriff says
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A monthslong drug investigation named “Operation Deck The Cells” netted the arrests of 16 people and the seizure of illicit drugs such as methamphetamine, MDMA and fentanyl, Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach said during a Wednesday news conference. According to DeLoach, the operation...
News4Jax.com
Board votes against recommending Fernandina Beach townhouse project to commission
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A proposal to tear down four homes and make way for townhouses just steps away from historic downtown Fernandina Beach drew dozens of people to a Planning Advisory Board meeting Wednesday night. Residents pushed back against the proposal, sharing concerns about how they believe the...
News4Jax.com
Gun violence against children in Jacksonville is growing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Recent data from the Kaiser Family Foundation found the U.S. accounts for 97% of gun-related child deaths among other countries. The New York Times reports, guns are now the number one cause of death among American children and teens, and that includes kids shot in Jacksonville.
News4Jax.com
2 First Coast High School students face charges after loaded gun found in vehicle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two First Coast High School students are facing possible criminal charges after a loaded gun was found in a student’s vehicle this week. First Coast High School’s principal sent a message to parents on Tuesday letting them know what happened at the Northside school.
News4Jax.com
Family says father found dead in Westside home was shot by son
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of murder suspect Eric Lackey said he is accused of shooting and killing his father Steven Lackey on Monday. Steven Lackey, 67, was found dead inside a home in Hyde Park on the Westside. JSO officers said as they were responding to a shooting...
News4Jax.com
Puerto Rican flavors in Orange Park
Rance and Jana went Fooding Around and landed in Orange Park for this adventure. El Pegao is a Puerto Rican restaurant with flair and flavor to cause drool mouth puddles. They learned how the husband and wife team, Juan and Nordana Alameda, came to embark on this endeavor that is all about sharing a passion for food and their culture. www.instagram.com/elpegaorestaurant.
News4Jax.com
Restoring voting rights: Hear solutions from this former state senator and advocate for former felons
Shortly after law enforcement officers started arresting 20 people around the state of Florida for voting illegally in the 2020 election, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the arrests were the result of an investigation by his newly formed election police. What he didn’t announce was there was a common theme...
News4Jax.com
Local barbers left scrambling ahead of holidays after fire destroys St. Augustine shop
ST. AUGUSTINE; Fla. – The King’s Chair Barber Club has been serving the St. Augustine community for eight years, and the owners call it a community staple. “A place where everyone comes in full of joy and happiness,” said Hector Rivera, describing the barber shop where he’s worked for five years.
Comments / 1