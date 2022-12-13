On Thursday, the Falcons told quarterback Marcus Mariota he’d be benched. The next day, he left the team. It’s a confusing situation, exacerbated by an erroneous item from SI.com claiming that Mariota’s partner had a baby had a baby on Tuesday of this week. If true, that would explain his absence from the team. The truth, however, is that the baby was born last week, after the game against the Steelers.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO