ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron Schools to overhaul security system after increase in school violence

By Jessi Schultz
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F87m4_0jgmJihT00

Tensions were high at the Akron Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday evening.

The meeting lasted four hours and, for the most part, there was one thing on the mind of board members, community members and administrators: school violence. News 5 has reported on school violence in the district, which has seemed to escalate over the past few months.

RELATED: Parents, teachers asking Akron Schools' administration to address rise in violence after stabbing

Akron board members voted to approve around $3 million dollars in funding for an overhaul of their school's security systems, including new metal detectors, an upgraded camera system, bag scanners and door alarms.

The board meeting room was packed with teachers and parents, overflowing into the hallway.

Teachers told board members what their current reality at work is.

“I worry will today be the day in which I become a statistic? The day in which my students become a statistic?,” asked a Firestone High School teacher. “This is no way to work. This is no way to live. Your teachers are exhausted. We need you to take action now because we do not believe we are being heard. Please listen to your teachers.”

Another teacher added there’s a lack of consequences or discipline for the small percentage of students causing issues for the majority of students.

“On any given day I may be asked ‘what the f are you looking at?’ or told ‘there is nothing you can do to me,’ and they’re largely correct,” she said. “Given the lack of meaningful consequences, these behaviors are growing. When we are accused by this administration that we don’t know our students or the challenges they face it is demoralizing and exhausting.”

Parents voiced support for the teachers and added that their children are scared to go to school.

“My child, an APS student has been diagnosed with anxiety and depression,” said one parent.

One parent received a standing ovation from the crowd after her impassioned plea.

“I am telling you tonight that they [teachers] should strike and I am in full support of their actions,” she said. “Stop allowing this administration to pretend everything is under control, it is not. Our children and families and communities are watching you.”

Board members had a chance to respond.

“I share your concerns. I’m with you. This is my life. These are my kids, too,” said board member Job Perry.

Board member Carla Jackson asked for teachers and parents to reach out to her for more information.

“If it’s a policy in place, where is the resistance that the policy is not being enforced and does that tie into the discipline?” she asked. “I’m deeply concerned.”

After public comment, school administrators detailed a new and improved security system proposal.

It included 61 new metal detectors that will go into 17 APS middle and high schools. The new detectors would create a more efficient way for students to be scanned for weapons.

The new technology also includes replacing the surveillance camera system. Stephen Thompson, Akron Public Schools Chief Operating Officer, said the current system is failing. He said the replacement of the cameras across the district will take about a year to implement.

Thompson also asked for the installation of 23 bag scanners in 17 APS middle and high schools and an alarm system on all doors.

In the end, the board approved the funding needed for the security changes.

Akron Public Schools are also increasing safety team staffing to 50 full-time and 13 part-time officers and adjusting traffic flow and staggering bell schedules to reduce hallway traffic.

Watch live and local news any time:

Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 11

AP_000333.955f2c2ec73141b3bd3312a45b8e312f.2218
3d ago

Violent offenders the ones that have backgrounds that support that they can all be taught through video camera if they don’t make it see you in the prison cell

Reply
2
AP_000333.955f2c2ec73141b3bd3312a45b8e312f.2218
3d ago

Get the bad eggs out of the building and they can learn through video if they choose of course offer them a trade skill along with that everybody needs to have a chance but you can’t mix the problem with the other students

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ideastream.org

The struggle to address serious student misbehavior in Akron schools

Across the country, schools have reported seeing student misbehavior skyrocket since the end of pandemic-related school closures, and it's been an especially challenging last few weeks for the Akron Public Schools in particular. Two students were arrested after bringing loaded guns to school, and a student was stabbed during a...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron Children’s Hospital to prioritize mental, behavioral services and community-based wellness per needs assessment results

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Children’s Hospital is prioritizing pediatric mental and behavioral health services and community-based health and wellness following the completion and analysis of its fifth Community Health Needs Assessment. Akron Children’s contracted with the Center for Community Solutions to facilitate data collection and analysis for the...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Mentor High School placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor city officials have confirmed Mentor High School was placed on lockdown for a short time Thursday. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 1 p.m. Mentor city officials said a sweep of the high school found no threat. According to the Mentor Police Chief, a glitch...
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

Teacher claims Massillon district forced her to resign for refusing to refer to students by their preferred pronouns

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A teacher in Stark County says she was forced out of her job because she refused to refer to two students by their preferred pronouns. In a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Akron, Vivian Geraghty sued the Jackson Local Schools in Massillon, alleging that the district violated her freedom of speech and the freedom to exercise her religious beliefs.
MASSILLON, OH
ideastream.org

Akron photographer captures mall nostalgia and decline

Empty fountains. Quiet corridors. Shuttered storefronts. Once bustling centers of a city’s social scene, malls aren’t fixtures of everyday life as they were in generations past. But for many, the nostalgia lives on for these places. Akron native Jessica Anshutz grew up three miles from Rolling Acres Mall...
AKRON, OH
geauganews.com

Routine Nursing Simulation Exercise Takes Dramatic Turn

PRIME Example of New Collaboration between Kent State Geauga & Berkshire Schools. The keyword is collaboration. At the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, a new educational partnership between Kent State University and Geauga County’s Berkshire Local School District took shape with the opening of the new pre-K-12th-grade Berkshire school building on the Kent State Geauga campus in Burton. Effectively creating shared resources and enhanced learning opportunities for all students along life’s timeline, PRIME (Partners in Rural Innovative Models of Education) is the guiding principle behind the innovative K‐16 approach toward education in Geauga County.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Yes, he still very much is a mean one– The Grinch, that is. Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday classic in Summit County on Friday. Officials began the search for the Mount Crumpit resident for the following...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

PUCO approves plan for new area code ‘overlay’ in 440 zone

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new phone area code “overlay” has been approved for the 440 zone, with officials saying the current code soon will run out of available numbers. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved the plan Wednesday. The 440 code is expected to exhaust its available numbers in the third quarter of 2024.
OHIO STATE
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

56K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy