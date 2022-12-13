California regulators unanimously approved on Thursday controversial new rules that will reduce the rates paid to new rooftop solar customers. Members of the California Public Utilities Commission said the revised net metering rules were designed to adapt the solar market to the changing grid. But clean energy advocates warn that the move could blunt the state’s residential solar market by lowering the financial incentives offered to homeowners who install solar panels and return the energy to the grid.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO