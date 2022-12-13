Read full article on original website
What a Republican House means for water fights
Republicans taking control of the House will soon set their sights on a number of gnarly water policy and funding fights. That includes scrutinizing a looming EPA Clean Water Act rule that’s already triggered lawsuits and congressional brawls; oversight of the federal government’s spending of billions of infrastructure dollars; and deciding the fate of an ongoing congressional investigation of Jackson, Miss., drinking water problems.
EPA overhauls chemical reviews to boost transparency
EPA is taking steps to heighten transparency around its review process for new chemicals, amid an outpouring of criticism from advocates and watchdog groups who have called on the Biden administration to prioritize targeting toxic substances. In an announcement Thursday, the agency said it was launching a redesign for its...
FERC climate reviews in limbo as Glick departs
The head of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had big plans at the start of the Biden administration for assessing planet-warming emissions from new gas pipelines. But with FERC Chair Richard Glick’s time at the agency likely coming to an end, the commission’s path forward on climate assessments is as murky as ever.
Goffman signals truck rule release, punts on Calif. waivers
EPA’s top air regulator said a rule to slash smog-forming pollution from heavy-duty trucks would be unveiled soon. “We are endeavoring to issue a final action within the next week, give or take,” acting EPA air chief Joseph Goffman told members of an agency advisory committee during a virtual meeting Wednesday.
FERC meeting: Pipeline win, transmission and Glick’s exit
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission voted Thursday to allow a controversial Midwest pipeline to continue operating after a court revoked its original permit, in a win for natural gas at the last meeting overseen by Chair Richard Glick. Glick will step down from his post in the coming weeks, leaving...
How Pruitt nudged Trump to dump the Paris climate deal
Soon after becoming president, Donald Trump took a call with his EPA administrator to hash out details of a plan to exit the Paris climate accord. Trump’s interest in quitting the Paris deal — negotiated by the Obama administration — was “spot on,” EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said, according to notes included in an internal EPA email from May 2017.
Biden admin protects rare plant near proposed lithium mine
The Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday announced it will protect the Tiehm’s buckwheat plant as an endangered species, putting a wrinkle into plans for a big lithium mine in Nevada. In the decision, the federal agency declared the low-growing and once-overlooked perennial herb will be added to the...
Calif. rule overhaul shakes up solar industry
California regulators unanimously approved on Thursday controversial new rules that will reduce the rates paid to new rooftop solar customers. Members of the California Public Utilities Commission said the revised net metering rules were designed to adapt the solar market to the changing grid. But clean energy advocates warn that the move could blunt the state’s residential solar market by lowering the financial incentives offered to homeowners who install solar panels and return the energy to the grid.
Why women are rallying behind stalled Interior nominee
This story was updated at 10:07 a.m. EST. Frustration is coming to a head over Senate inaction on Laura Daniel-Davis’ nomination to lead a key office at the Interior Department, with some of her allies ready to finally name what they see as a source of the problem: sexism.
End of the line for permitting bill, but 2023 fight looms
Sen. Joe Manchin’s attempt to overhaul environmental rules for energy projects failed in the Senate on Thursday, ending a monthslong effort from the West Virginia Democrat. After the 47-47 vote, Manchin blasted Senate Republicans — most of whom voted against the measure. “Once again, Mitch McConnell and Republican...
Calif. regulators pass plan to zero out carbon emissions
California regulators passed a sweeping plan Thursday to achieve a zero-carbon economy by 2045, largely through phasing out oil use, deploying carbon capture and converting homes to electric appliances. The updated “scoping plan” approved by the California Air Resources Board does not enact any new regulations. The agency will need...
Where’s Lyle? At 91, famed court reporter still loves deadlines
Lyle Denniston can’t quit the Supreme Court. The legendary reporter — whose 58-year career covering the high court spanned from the Eisenhower administration until the final year of Barack Obama’s presidency — is no longer a regular fixture in the Supreme Court’s press room. But...
