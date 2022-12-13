ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Schools Rule: Pewamo-Westphalia schools host Challenge Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students and staff at Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools came together for a day of positivity and team building. The high school held its first-ever Challenge Day on Wednesday, where they decided to ditch the books to strengthen collaboration between students and staff instead. A few experts from...
PEWAMO, MI
WILX-TV

Funding awarded to build or upgrade 145 new Michigan Homes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grants to help construct 145 new homes and rental housing to increase the supply of housing units for Michiganders in six counties were awarded on Friday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. $8.4 million will be given to local organizations to build 76 new homes and build or...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

City of Jackson works to get people out of the cold

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A home in time for the holidays. That’s what the city of Jackson and area homeless agencies are working to address. Homeless people in Jackson, like Wayne Mundy, said having a warm place to stay is a daily struggle. “I’ve been living in my car...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Spread holiday cheer at the Community Caroling at the State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Under the Christmas tree at the State Capitol, you can join in on caroling. Spread holiday cheer and sing at the Community Caroling event at the State Capitol on Sunday, Dec. 18. The event begins at 6 p.m. The First Presbyterian Church of Lansing will be...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lake effect snow continues and a special guest at the Now Desk

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to track the lake effect snow headed our way. We have the day’s trending headlines including a Starbucks strike, records from the JFK assassination are released, and it’s National Ugly Sweater Day. Plus we look...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing School District to merge 4 elementary schools into 2

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting the 2023-24 school year, students at Reo Elementary School and Kendon Elementary School will be transitioning to different schools. The Lansing School District confirmed the merger of four schools Thursday night. Reo Elementary students will be transitioned into Attwood and Kendon students will transition into...
lansingcitypulse.com

1018 E. Mount Hope Ave., Lansing

From the front, 1018 Mt. Hope Ave. looks respectable enough. But if you swing around on Alpha Street, you’ll see what residents facing the back of the building see: derelict, damaged vehicles sitting in waist-high grass and weeds. At least one has a flat tire. Under the back stairs is a pile of wood and other debris.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Residents celebrate with giant Christmas feast at Burcham Hills

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents at Burcham Hills Retirement Community celebrated the holidays with a giant Christmas feast this week. Over the past couple of years, grand celebrations haven’t been possible so this year the staff made the feast extra special. The man behind the feast, Executive Chef Jeff...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing reopens for winter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers in Lansing are going to find it easier to travel through the city. Starting Tuesday, a stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue - between Mount Hope Avenue and Health Care Court - will be reopened for winter. The road has been reconfigured into two lanes, one in each direction.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Ionia Boys take down Eaton Rapids on the road

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ionia got a superb performance from senior forward Lance Atkinson and rode his hot hand to a 57 to 32 victory over Eaton Rapids. Atkinson scored from the outside and the inside in nearly equaling the team point total of the Greyhounds. The victory boosts Ionia’s...
EATON RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson County Courthouse to see closures

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - If you need to visit the Jackson County Courthouse soon, you should be prepared for some closures. The 12th District Court is closing Friday from 1-4:30 p.m. for in-service training, Dec. 23, 26, 30 and Jan. 2 for the holidays, and Dec. 27-29 for case inventory.
WLNS

Lansing fire, police distribute toys and gifts to hundreds

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Families lined up in Lansing’s south side for a toy and food drive hosted by the Lansing Fire Department and Lansing Police Department. Around 700 toys were provided by the First Responder Children Foundation. Kids received Hot Wheels toys, science kits, and more. The gifts were doled out by volunteers from […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Gupta investigation might not be released

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We may never know what’s in a report about the sudden departure this fall of former MSU business school dean Sanjay Gupta. The MSU Board of Trustees recently met with an outside law firm investigating that situation. Many people spoke during Friday’s trustee meeting,...
EAST LANSING, MI

