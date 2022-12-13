Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Lansing area provides help for the unhoused, mayor says there is more to do
Here in Lansing hundreds of people are unhoused each and every night, including children. Every night, shelters like the City Rescue Mission are doing what they can to give people a place to stay.
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: Pewamo-Westphalia schools host Challenge Day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students and staff at Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools came together for a day of positivity and team building. The high school held its first-ever Challenge Day on Wednesday, where they decided to ditch the books to strengthen collaboration between students and staff instead. A few experts from...
House of Dank Welcomes the Opening of Saginaw Location
SAGINAW, Mich - House of Dank, the rapidly expanding cannabis retailer is celebrating its opening day, today, December 16th, in Saginaw. House of Dank will be a recreational dispensary open daily from 9am to 9pm to anyone 21 years and older with a valid picture ID.
WILX-TV
Funding awarded to build or upgrade 145 new Michigan Homes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grants to help construct 145 new homes and rental housing to increase the supply of housing units for Michiganders in six counties were awarded on Friday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. $8.4 million will be given to local organizations to build 76 new homes and build or...
WILX-TV
City of Jackson works to get people out of the cold
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A home in time for the holidays. That’s what the city of Jackson and area homeless agencies are working to address. Homeless people in Jackson, like Wayne Mundy, said having a warm place to stay is a daily struggle. “I’ve been living in my car...
WILX-TV
Spread holiday cheer at the Community Caroling at the State Capitol
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Under the Christmas tree at the State Capitol, you can join in on caroling. Spread holiday cheer and sing at the Community Caroling event at the State Capitol on Sunday, Dec. 18. The event begins at 6 p.m. The First Presbyterian Church of Lansing will be...
This Saginaw church is a lifeline for neighbors in need
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw’s New Beginnings Ministries Outreach is more than a church; it’s a lifeline for the neighbors and community members who rely on it for food, clothing and other essential services during the holiday season and all year long. Every Sunday, dozens of families worship...
WILX-TV
Lake effect snow continues and a special guest at the Now Desk
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to track the lake effect snow headed our way. We have the day’s trending headlines including a Starbucks strike, records from the JFK assassination are released, and it’s National Ugly Sweater Day. Plus we look...
Consumers Energy moves mid-Michigan center out of Lansing
For the past 60 years, the Consumers Energy Mid-Michigan Operations Center has made Lansing its home, but now, things are changing.
WILX-TV
Lansing School District to merge 4 elementary schools into 2
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting the 2023-24 school year, students at Reo Elementary School and Kendon Elementary School will be transitioning to different schools. The Lansing School District confirmed the merger of four schools Thursday night. Reo Elementary students will be transitioned into Attwood and Kendon students will transition into...
lansingcitypulse.com
1018 E. Mount Hope Ave., Lansing
From the front, 1018 Mt. Hope Ave. looks respectable enough. But if you swing around on Alpha Street, you’ll see what residents facing the back of the building see: derelict, damaged vehicles sitting in waist-high grass and weeds. At least one has a flat tire. Under the back stairs is a pile of wood and other debris.
WILX-TV
Residents celebrate with giant Christmas feast at Burcham Hills
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents at Burcham Hills Retirement Community celebrated the holidays with a giant Christmas feast this week. Over the past couple of years, grand celebrations haven’t been possible so this year the staff made the feast extra special. The man behind the feast, Executive Chef Jeff...
WILX-TV
Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing reopens for winter
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers in Lansing are going to find it easier to travel through the city. Starting Tuesday, a stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue - between Mount Hope Avenue and Health Care Court - will be reopened for winter. The road has been reconfigured into two lanes, one in each direction.
Non-profit hosts free store inside Lansing mall
Inside you'll find everything from toys, and games, to clothing and the basics, and there's a catch, it's all for free, just check the tags.
WILX-TV
Ionia Boys take down Eaton Rapids on the road
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ionia got a superb performance from senior forward Lance Atkinson and rode his hot hand to a 57 to 32 victory over Eaton Rapids. Atkinson scored from the outside and the inside in nearly equaling the team point total of the Greyhounds. The victory boosts Ionia’s...
WILX-TV
Experience the Michigan International Speedway Nite Lites aboard their new train
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan International Speedway is once again being transformed into one of the most festive tracks this holiday season. Running through December 31, the NASCAR track, located in the lush Irish Hills of Brooklyn, will host Nite Lites, Michigan’s largest Christmas Light displays. The 5-mile route,...
WILX-TV
Jackson County Courthouse to see closures
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - If you need to visit the Jackson County Courthouse soon, you should be prepared for some closures. The 12th District Court is closing Friday from 1-4:30 p.m. for in-service training, Dec. 23, 26, 30 and Jan. 2 for the holidays, and Dec. 27-29 for case inventory.
Lansing fire, police distribute toys and gifts to hundreds
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Families lined up in Lansing’s south side for a toy and food drive hosted by the Lansing Fire Department and Lansing Police Department. Around 700 toys were provided by the First Responder Children Foundation. Kids received Hot Wheels toys, science kits, and more. The gifts were doled out by volunteers from […]
Lansing small business turns to TikTok to attract customers
But one store is using a different method to increase its business through the popular social media app TikTok.
WILX-TV
Gupta investigation might not be released
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We may never know what’s in a report about the sudden departure this fall of former MSU business school dean Sanjay Gupta. The MSU Board of Trustees recently met with an outside law firm investigating that situation. Many people spoke during Friday’s trustee meeting,...
