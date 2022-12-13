SUMMARY… Numerous strong supercells continue this afternoon with a threat for strong tornadoes. DISCUSSION… Numerous supercells developed this afternoon with only a few confirmed tornadoes. However, these storms have congealed into a line of 5-6 dominant supercells extending from Clarke County, Mississippi to southwest of New Orleans. This storm evolution is seemingly more favorable for low-level updraft circulations as TDSs have recently been observed in Clarke County, Mississippi and south of Lake Pontchartrain from similar strength rotational velocity as the numerous supercells which lacked a clear TDS in the prior 1 to 2 hours. Therefore, as heating reaches its diurnal maximum, low-level flow continues to strengthen in association with the deepening meso-low, and the low-level jet strengthens to 60+ knots per LIX VWP, storms may be entering the period of greatest tornado potential.

CLARKE COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO