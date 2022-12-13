Read full article on original website
Cool Days, Chilly Nights Through The Weekend; Bitter Cold Air 6-7 Days Away
QUIET PATTERN: Alabama’s weather won’t change much through the weekend; generally dry weather continues with cool days and chilly nights. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s, lows between 25 and 32 degrees for most communities. There could be a sprinkle along the Gulf Coast tomorrow thanks to a disturbance in the southern branch of the jet stream, but even there most places will stay dry.
Saturday Briefing — Mainly Dry & Cool This Weekend; Big Cold Blast by Friday
Your Saturday will start off mostly cloudy, but much of that cloud cover will move out before sunset. While most areas will be dry, I can’t rule out some sprinkles or a light shower along and south of a line from Demopolis to Clanton to Roanoke. Morning lows in the lower 30s to the lower 40s, with afternoon highs in the mid 40s to the lower 50s.
Dry Through The Weekend; Arctic Blast A Week Away
DRY WEEKEND AHEAD: Alabama’s weather will remain generally dry through the weekend with mostly sunny days, fair nights, and seasonal temperatures. Look for afternoon temperatures mostly in the 50s today and tomorrow, followed by a high in the 45-55 degree range Sunday. Morning lows will be somewhere between 25 and 35 degrees for most communities.
A Late Night Look At the Weather Situation
For much of the area, the severe threat has come to an end except for the extreme southeastern portions of the area, mainly east of I-65 and along and south of I-85. So, if you are along and east of a line from Valley to Auburn to Tuskegee to Union Springs to Troy, the threat of severe weather will continue until the front passes and should be out of the state by 1 am.
A Quick Late Evening Check on Our Weather Situation
As of 8:20 pm, there are no active warnings in North/Central Alabama, with the only severe weather occurring in South Alabama in portions of Mobile and Washington counties. However, moderate to heavy rainfall continues to fall over much of the area. The good news is that we haven’t had any major flooding issues as of this time.
Threat for Strong, Long-Track Tornadoes Exists for Southwestern Alabama
SUMMARY… The threat for strong, long-track tornadoes continues. DISCUSSION… Regional radar imagery continues to show numerous discrete supercells, including a few which have rotational velocity around 40 to 50 kt. The overall environment remains very conducive to tornadic supercells with ample low-level moisture and buoyancy in the presence of strong low to mid-level flow. Recent KLIX VAD data shows increasing winds in the 1-2 km layer. This increase is likely due to a mesoscale low-level jet, which is expected to move northeastward across far southern MS and into southwest AL over the next several hours. Attendant strengthening of the low-level shear within this corridor could augment the already favorable conditions. Surface observations also numerous gusts of 25 to 30 kt across southeast LA.
A Brief Update on Our Weather Situation at 2 pm
While moderate to heavy rain continues to fall over an already-soaked portion of North/Central Alabama, southeastern Mississippi is up to their armpits in Tornado Warnings, especially along the I-59 corridor. At this point, no warnings are in effect for anywhere in our area, but that may change within the next hour or so. Here is a rundown of watches and outlooks in effect for our area.
Tornado Watch Coming Soon…Could Be PDS Watch
A very bad situation is setting up in the moderate-risk area of Southeast Louisiana, Southern Mississippi, and Southwest Alabama. Multiple tornado warning polygons are in effect now in southern Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana. A Tornado Debris Signature (TDS) is now in the storms on the Jasper/Newton County line in Mississippi...
Severe Threat is Over; Rain Exiting the State
As of 12:37 am, it now looks like the severe threat has ended for this event as the atmosphere over the southeastern parts of Central Alabama has become too stable. Rain has now ended for much of the area except for the locations near the AL/GA state line and along and east of the I-85 corridor.
Latest Mesoscale Discussion — Threat for Strong Tornadoes Continue
SUMMARY… Numerous strong supercells continue this afternoon with a threat for strong tornadoes. DISCUSSION… Numerous supercells developed this afternoon with only a few confirmed tornadoes. However, these storms have congealed into a line of 5-6 dominant supercells extending from Clarke County, Mississippi to southwest of New Orleans. This storm evolution is seemingly more favorable for low-level updraft circulations as TDSs have recently been observed in Clarke County, Mississippi and south of Lake Pontchartrain from similar strength rotational velocity as the numerous supercells which lacked a clear TDS in the prior 1 to 2 hours. Therefore, as heating reaches its diurnal maximum, low-level flow continues to strengthen in association with the deepening meso-low, and the low-level jet strengthens to 60+ knots per LIX VWP, storms may be entering the period of greatest tornado potential.
Moderate Risk Now Introduced for Southwestern Alabama
The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the southwestern parts of Alabama to a level 4/5 Moderate Risk for severe storms, which includes the extreme southwestern parts of Central Alabama along and south of a line from Livingston (Sumter Co.) to Linden (Marengo Co.). Enhanced Risk as been expanded to include...
“Trying to Keep Up Folks”…
There are now 10 tornado watrning polygons over Southeast Mississippi and Southeast Louisiana. Chad Entremont at the National Weather Service Jackson just commented, “Trying to keep up folks…”. And he has a lot to keep up with as the map above shows. All of the red polygons...
Only Two Counties Remain in Original Tornado Watch; Continues Until 8 pm
NWS Birmingham continues the TORNADO WATCH until 8 pm tonight for Dallas and Perry counties in Central Alabama. Hale and Marengo counties have been removed as the threat of severe storms for those counties have ended for tonight. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Severe Weather. About the Author (Author Profile)
Moderate Risk Condensed While Other Risks Expanded Northeastward
MODERATE RISK – Along and south of a line from Sweet Water (Marengo Co.) to Tilden (Dallas Co.) and down into South Alabama. ENHANCED RISK – Along and south of a line from Myrtlewood (Marengo Co.) to just south of Marion (Perry Co.) to Autaugaville (Autauga Co.) to Pleasant Hill (Barbour Co.).
Areal Flood Advisory — Parts of Greene, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa Co. Until 9 pm
…FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING…. * WHAT…Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is. * WHERE…A portion of central Alabama, including the following. counties, Greene, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa. * WHEN…Until 900 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor...
Looking for fun activities leading up to Christmas?. We’re winding down our holiday countdown with two craft events to attend with family and friends:. 1. Culinary Academy – How to Decorate a Gingerbread House at The Grand Hotel Point Clear Saturday Dec. 17. Surrounded by festive decorations and...
