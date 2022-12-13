ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Record increases in Social Security checks next year

By Kayleigh Thomas
 4 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s supposed to be a record increase in Social Security checks next year, to help cope with record-high inflation.

How to prepare for tax season before it arrives

Social Security benefit checks will reflect the increase starting in January. The average retiree benefit will go up by $146 per month and the average disability benefit will increase by $119 per month, according to the Social Security Administration.

If you’re wondering how much more you stand to see in your checks, the personalized letter from the Social Security Administration will give you a breakdown of what to expect.

Comments / 3

Veterans daughter
4d ago

It's called a cost of living raise, Inflation, let's see ifvyou can live on $1004.00 a month some people live on a lot less like $800.00 a month.

Wlisa
3d ago

Gee, a few gallons of milk, and loaves of bread. So glad all the $$ We put into the system is paying off. NOT! And pretty sure Medicare will take out more from this.

