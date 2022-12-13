Read full article on original website
Bears and Eagles: TV, Radio, Streaming and Betting
Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10) TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver) Streaming:fubo TV (Sign up for free trial) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza) NFL On SiriusXM: Eagles broadcast 121 and...
Giants vs. Commanders Primetime Preview: NFC East Battle for Playoff Spot?
Fresh off their bye, the Washington Commanders face NFC East Division foe New York Giants on Sunday at FedEx Field in a matchup with playoff implications. The divisional clash was flexed into Sunday night prime time as both teams are fighting for playoff positioning and are trying to secure a win after recording a tie two weeks ago.
NFL Draft Profile: Anderson Hardy, Offensive Tackle, Appalachian State Mountaineers
PHILADELPHIA — It has happened six times in 40 years. Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts should make it a seventh.
Jonathan Mingo Returns For Rebels Bowl Game, Focused on ‘Right Direction’ of Program
OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Jonathan Mingo hopes to have a future in the NFL, but his current focus is on establishing a strong future for his college program. Three-straight losses to end the regular season put a sour taste in the mouths of the Rebels who...
Zac Taylor Offers Injury Updates on Tee Higgins, Trey Hendrickson, Tyler Boyd and Mike Hilton
CINCINNATI — The Bengals may be shorthanded on offense and defense on Sunday against the Buccaneers. Trey Hendrickson (wrist) won't play after missing practice all week. Mike Hilton (knee) is also out. Jalen Davis (thumb) hasn't been ruled out yet. "Jalen didn't practice, but he's gotten a lot of...
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
Jaguars vs. Cowboys: 5 Pressing Questions on Critical Week 15 Matchup
The Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8) won't play many home games more important than this Sunday's. With the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) coming to TIAA Bank Field a week after an emotional and physical win over the Titans, the Jaguars know their playoff chances hinge on every single week -- making this weekend a critical matchup.
Watson makes home debut as Browns host first-place Ravens
BALTIMORE (9-4) at CLEVELAND (5-8) Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST, NFL Network. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Ravens 5-7-1; Browns 6-7. SERIES RECORD: Ravens lead 35-12. LAST MEETING: Ravens beat Browns 23-20 on Oct. 23 in Baltimore. LAST WEEK: Ravens beat Steelers 16-14; Browns lost to Bengals 23-10. RAVENS OFFENSE: OVERALL (14, RUSH...
NFL Draft Profile: McKade Mettauer, Interior Offensive Linemen, Oklahoma Sooners
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday. The Denver Broncos are holding quarterback Russell Wilson out of this weekend’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, even though he passed concussion protocol Friday.
LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers
As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the San Francisco 49ers much of the stories are going to center around quarterback Tom Brady's homecoming to the west coast. Brady grew up a fan of the 49ers and quarterback Joe Montana. Wanted to be drafted by San Francisco. Was almost traded...
NFL Draft Profile: Aidan Borguet, Running Back, Harvard Crimson
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Packers’ Bakhtiari details events that led to appendectomy. Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari was looking for some peace of mind a couple of weeks ago when he talked to the team’s medical staff about a sore abdomen.
Top Potential Landing Spots for Tom Brady in 2023
Tom Brady, 45, is going to have decisions to make at the end of the 2022 NFL season. After retiring this past offseason and then un-retiring not 2 months later, it is hard to imagine Brady coming back just for one year - especially with how the season has played out so far for himself and the Bucs.
Alabama’s Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Set to Play in Sugar Bowl, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. After missing out on this year’s College Football Playoff, No. 5 Alabama will finish the season playing against No. 9 Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. And, according to the latest news, the Crimson Tide expect to be at full strength for the contest.
Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer named a consensus All-American
Michigan State football did not have the season that most Spartans fans expected or hoped for, but one player from the 2022 roster performed his duty at a level worthy of national recognition. Senior punter Bryce Baringer was named the Eddleman-Fields Big Ten Punter of the Year two weeks ago,...
Pistons’ Cade Cunningham has season-ending shin surgery
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham had season-ending surgery on his left shin Friday. Cunningham, the No. 1 pick overall in 2021, is expected to be cleared for basketball activities in the offseason. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 19.9 points and six assists in 12 games this year, making his final appearance...
Cowboys Fans (50%!) Jaguars Takeover, NFL Hot Ticket, Playoff Berth Pending
On a four-game winning streak, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars from TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. The Cowboys look to build back momentum after narrowly escaping the NFL-worst Houston Texans last Sunday. Dallas will clinch an NFL playoff berth with a win in Jacksonville. ... and...
Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem Starting Tonight Against Houston Rockets
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat will make his 501st start with the Miami Heat tonight against the Houston Rockets. Haslem is in the starting lineup because of injuries. The Heat are without rotation players Bam Adebayo (ankle), Gabe Vincent (knee), Victor Oladipo (rest) and Kyle Lowry (rest).
