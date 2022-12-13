Missing 36-year-old man found safe, Horry County police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old man reported missing in Horry County has been found safe, according to police .

The man had been missing since Dec. 1 when he was last seen near Coachman Lane outside of Surfside Beach.

Editor’s note: Because the man has been found safe, all identifying information has been removed from this story.

