Missing 36-year-old man found safe, Horry County police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old man reported missing in Horry County has been found safe, according to police .
The man had been missing since Dec. 1 when he was last seen near Coachman Lane outside of Surfside Beach.
Editor’s note: Because the man has been found safe, all identifying information has been removed from this story.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
