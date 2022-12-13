Read full article on original website
Related
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash closed East Market St intersection
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash on East Market Street in Harrisonburg closed an intersection, and interstate exits Thursday afternoon. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reported the crash earlier in the afternoon on Dec. 15, and City of Harrisonburg Director of Communications Michael Parks offered some more details about the incident.
WHSV
VDOT reporting wrecks in the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As freezing rain and sleet continue to fall in the Valley, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has been reporting and responding to numerous wrecks across the Valley. As of 12:15 p.m. VDOT reported on their Virginia 511 page that there were two wrecks and one...
WHSV
Rockingham County Supervisors to consider making offer on Massanutten water system
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors is set to meet on Wednesday night and will vote on whether to make an offer to purchase and takeover the Massanutten water system from the Massanutten Public Service Corporation which is run by a private for-profit company called Utilities Inc a subsidiary of the Corix Group of Companies.
WHSV
‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ says VDOT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties. VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. VDOT say that if you must drive, use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.
theriver953.com
SVEC and others are working towards full restoration of power
Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) confirmed by e-mail that they and others are working diligently toward full restoration of power. SVEC and Electrical Contractors from four Electrical Cooperatives including Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) continue to work to restore power to weather affected regions. At the peek of the inclement weather...
cvillecountry.com
Scattered power outages in the Valley, but could be worse
CHARLOTTEVILLE (WINA) – So far. this storm has not been the power outage producer it could be. Freezing rain continues to fall in the Blue Ridge and the Valley, but as of noon Dominion Energy Virginia had just about 1000 power outages… with the most at over 500 in Rockingham County, nearly 400 in Shenandoah County, and 100 in Augusta County.
WHSV
Rockingham County Board of Supervisors deny solar facility request and table purchase
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A lot of dialogue was exchanged about decisions that would change communities completely. Many Keezeltown residents were up in arms about a solar panel facility wanting to come onto Indian Trail Road. Everyone who opposed this said this land is known for agricultural use, which brought...
pagevalleynews.com
Downtown eateries emerging for 2023
Locals and tourists alike have complained about a limited selection of eateries in the area in recent years. As the pandemic shut down restaurants, many — even the old mainstays — struggled to staff their kitchens and pull themselves out of months of dormancy. Some closed their doors for good.
Metro News
Potomac Highlands takes brunt of power outages from ice storm
ROMNEY, W.Va. — More than 17,000 Mon Power and Potomac Edison customers were without power Thursday evening in connection with an ice storm that moved through the Potomac Highlands and Eastern Panhandle counties. There were 8,622 customers without power in Hampshire County as of 5 p.m. Thursday which was...
Albemarle County to implement plastic bag tax in beginning of new year
Starting Jan. 1, 2023, residents in Albemarle County will be charged a five-cent tax on disposable plastic bags at grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies.
Augusta Free Press
Plastic bag tax goes into effect on Jan. 1 in Albemarle, Charlottesville
Shoppers in Albemarle County and Charlottesville will have to pay for disposable plastic bags beginning Jan. 1 in an effort to encourage the use of reusable bags. A five-cent tax will be charged to shoppers for each plastic bag used at checkout at grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies. The...
cbs19news
Scottsville Road reopens following crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A crash is causing issues on part of Scottsville Road in southern Albemarle County. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Harris Creek Road. North and southbound Scottsville was closed for a while, but one lane has now reopened. Drivers...
WHSV
Rockingham County Schools investigating field trip that left some parents upset
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools’ (RCPS) Central Office is investigating a field trip that was taken last week to JMU’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after some parents have raised concerns. On Dec. 8, 3rd grade students from several county schools were taken to...
cbs19news
Burnley-Moran keeping students inside due to increased police presence
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Students are being kept inside at Burnley-Moran Elementary School following an incident nearby. Charlottesville City Schools says there is no threat inside the building and a brief lockdown has been lifted. All classes will take place, though gym and recess will be moved indoors due...
Man sentenced to 4 years for minor solicitation in Russell County
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A Strasburg, Virginia man is facing four years in prison for a charge of soliciting a minor, well above the state’s sentencing guidelines. According to a press release from Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, Ralph J. Shoemaker, 52, was convicted on one count of use of a communications device to […]
schillingshow.com
VIDEO: Violent hallway brawl at Albemarle County High School
Another day, another fight at Albemarle High School (AHS). While most such incidents are suppressed by Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) administration, occasionally, the truth gets out. This fight took place in the hallway of Albemarle County High School leading into the cafeteria, at approximately 12:55 PM on December...
wsvaonline.com
Harrisonburg Police Investigate Alleged Assault
HARRISONBURG, Va – The Harrisonburg Police Department is attempting to identify a possible suspect regarding an assault that occurred on Decemvber 8th near the 1500 block of Country Club Road. If you have any information, please contact Detective Dyer at alan.dyer@harrisonburgva.gov or 540-437-2680. Anonymous tips can be sent to...
WHSV
HPD looking for information regarding an alleged assault
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is attempting to identify a person regarding an alleged assault that occurred on Dec. 8th near the 1500 block of Country Club Road. If you have any information, please contact Detective Dyer at alan.dyer@harrisonburgva.gov or 540-437-2680. Anonymous tips can be sent...
wsvaonline.com
Stabbing case continued for 7th time
It’s a seventh continuation in the case of a Staunton woman charged in connection with a stabbing last summer at a Fishersville daycare. Online records show that this afternoon’s hearing for Daizjha (DAY-ja) Renae Bryant in Augusta County General District Court was continued until Valentine’s Day. The...
NBC 29 News
Virginia to receive millions from CVS, Walgreens in opioid settlements
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - CVS and Walgreens have agreed to pay more than $10 billion in an opioid settlement. Virginia could receive more than $100 million from that settlement. State and local governments filed lawsuits, accusing both companies of helping drive the opioid crisis. The settlement requires the governments to...
Comments / 0