A research conducted by the Parasites and Health group of the University of Valencia has found for the first time in continental Europe the nematode worm) Angiostrongylus cantonensis, a zoonotic (capable of being transmitted to humans) parasite present in the pulmonary arteries of rats and that it is the most common causative agent in humans of eosinophilic meningitis (EM). This disease causes inflammation of the membrane that covers the brain and can cause seizures, brain damage and visual disturbances, among other symptoms.

1 DAY AGO