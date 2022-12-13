Read full article on original website
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
BBC
My life as a 'fifth wife' in Niger: The woman who fought her enslaver in court and won
Hadizatou Mani-Karoau was sold off to a local chief, aged just 12, to become a wahaya or "fifth wife". "It was a terrible life. I had no rights; not to rest, not to food, not even to my own life," she tells BBC 100 Women from her home in southern Niger.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
BBC
Police call handler Joshua Tilt jailed for sharing body photo
A police call handler has been jailed for sharing a photo that showed a dead teenager who had been hit by a train. Joshua Tilt, who worked for British Transport Police, posted the image of 18-year-old Lewis Williams, from Slough, on a WhatsApp group in June. Tilt, 31, pleaded guilty...
UK's Sunak takes first trip to Northern Ireland as PM
BELFAST, Dec 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with the main political parties in Northern Ireland on Thursday in his first visit to the region since taking office in October.
BBC
Inappropriate force used on black mother in Bristol, panel finds
An "inappropriate" level of force was used by two police officers on a black mother following a dispute with a bus driver, an independent panel has found. The woman, who was with her child in Bristol, was PAVA sprayed - a substance similar to pepper spray - restrained and arrested on 16 December 2020.
BBC
Anglesey: 'Lavish life' couple in fraud case sentenced
A husband and wife who lived a "lavish lifestyle" with other people's money have been sentenced for their part in a multi-million pound fraud. Rhys Williams, 41, and Lisa, 40, from Anglesey, spent the money on cars, luxury properties and shopping. They were part of a wider fraud case involving...
BBC
Crime gang convicted over industrial-scale drug lab
Four members of an organised crime gang have been convicted of running an industrial-scale amphetamine lab in Scotland. The group, who also trafficked heroin and cocaine from the site, were caught after a National Crime Agency investigation. They used a garage in Motherwell to store chemicals to make amphetamine. The...
BBC
Gun smuggling: Pair tried to import firearm in post from US
A convicted drug smuggler and another man have been sentenced for attempting to import a pistol and 52 rounds of ammunition in the post from the US. Bryan Hanna, 31, of Café Lane, Armoy had an 18-month sentence suspended at Antrim Crown Court on Thursday. Kristopher Scott, 40, of...
BBC
Airport security 100ml liquid rule to be scrapped
Some security rules on liquids and items such as laptops in airport hand luggage will be scrapped in 2024. The government has set a deadline of June 2024 for most UK airports to install new high-tech 3D scanners, that show more detailed images of baggage. The changes will see the...
myscience.org
The parasite that is the most frequent cause of a type of meningitis, found for the first time in rats from continental Europe
A research conducted by the Parasites and Health group of the University of Valencia has found for the first time in continental Europe the nematode worm) Angiostrongylus cantonensis, a zoonotic (capable of being transmitted to humans) parasite present in the pulmonary arteries of rats and that it is the most common causative agent in humans of eosinophilic meningitis (EM). This disease causes inflammation of the membrane that covers the brain and can cause seizures, brain damage and visual disturbances, among other symptoms.
BBC
Gosport pitch fees rise could discourage sport, FA warns
Plans to raise pitch hire fees could lead to people "walking away" from sport, the Hampshire FA has warned. Gosport Borough Council has proposed new parking fees and charges for hiring sports facilities as the local authority's costs rise. The FA criticised the "sudden large increase" which would see the...
BBC
Selby: Man jailed for stabbing ex-partner three times
A man from North Yorkshire who stabbed his former partner has been jailed for six-and-a-half years. Rafal Rekowski, from Selby, had threatened and strangled his victim before stabbing her three times. At Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, he pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and carrying an offensive weapon. In...
US News and World Report
UK's Sunak Hopeful of Resolution to Northern Ireland Trade Row With EU
BELFAST (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he was hopeful of reaching a resolution to a long-running dispute with the European Union on changing post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland. Technical talks resumed in October for the first time in seven months on the Northern Ireland...
Chinese diplomats at centre of Manchester consulate row return home
Consular staff wanted for questioning by police over beating up of activists recalled to Beijing
BBC
Boris Johnson makes more than £1m from speeches since leaving office
Boris Johnson has made more than £1m from giving speeches since leaving No 10, parliamentary records show. The former prime minister was paid £754,000 for three speeches in America, India and Portugal last month, according to the latest register of MPs' interests. It comes on top of £276,000...
BBC
Union launches equal pay dispute with Coventry City Council
A trade union has launched an equal pay dispute with Coventry City Council. The GMB claims the council underpays its female workers and is urging staff to launch legal claims. It comes less than five months after the end of a six-month bin lorry driver dispute involving the Unite union.
BBC
Queen's death events cost Edinburgh council £500,000
City of Edinburgh Council has asked the UK Treasury for more than £500,000 to cover the costs of events to mark the Queens's death. The city played a major role in the days following the late monarch's death in September. The late Queen's coffin was transported from Balmoral to...
BBC
No timetable for infected blood victims' compensation
There is a "moral case" for compensation to be paid to people affected by the contaminated blood scandal, the government has said. But Paymaster General Jeremy Quin told MPs he could not commit to a timetable. In August, the government announced that 4,000 UK victims would receive interim payments of...
Suella Braverman says UK must ‘end these crossings’ after Channel deaths
MPs demand new pathways to apply for refugee status as four people die during small boat crossing
