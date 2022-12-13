Effective: 2022-12-17 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-17 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Northwest Pinal County; Northwest Valley; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower 30s. * WHERE...The Northwest Valley of the Phoenix Metro Area, Buckeye/Avondale, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek and Northwest Pinal County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO