The Weather Channel
Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas
Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. This page is no longer being updated. For Wednesday's live updates page, click here. Severe weather in the South has spawned severe thunderstorms...
Man charged with retaliation for threatening witness
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with outstanding warrants is charged with retaliation when deputies said he told them his daughter would “smash” the woman who gave them his real name. Tyrone Staten is charged with retaliation and failure to I.D. and has several other local and out-of-state warrants, including robbery in Comanche County, Oklahoma. […]
kswo.com
‘That’s my daughter’: 18-year-old Lawton woman in coma after being hit on Highway 7
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman remains in critical condition after being struck by a car at a busy highway intersection about two weeks ago. Her family and friends are still searching for answers about the tragedy. 18-year-old Lily Tolson is fighting for her life at OU Medical Center.
