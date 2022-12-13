32-Year-Old Devonne Boudreaux Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lafourche Parish(Lafourche Parish, LA)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash late Sunday night.

The collision involved only one vehicle at around 10 p.m.

The collision occurred close to Sugar Mill Road on Louisiana Highway 308.

Devonne Boudreaux, 32, of Lockport was struck by an approaching Ford F-150 pickup truck pulling a trailer while she was partially lying down in the southbound lanes of the highway.

At the scene, Boudreaux was confirmed dead.

The collision did not result in any injuries to the truck's driver.

According to LSP, toxicology samples were taken from both the driver and Boudreaux to ascertain whether intoxication played a role in the crash.

The fatal crash is being investigated by the police.

