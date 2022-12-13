Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
News 12
Scarsdale police officer suspended with pay after assault charge
Scarsdale Police Officer Dante Barrera, 30, was suspended with pay after he was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. Scarsdale Village police say Barrera hit a 30-year-old woman in the leg with a metal hammer. It is unclear how they knew each other. Barrera was an officer for two years....
One Dead In Route 3 Crash, Authorities Confirm
One occupant was killed and an undetermined number injured in a predawn pileup on a Route 3 bridge, authorities confirmed. The victim, who had to be extricated from the vehicle, died after being taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in traumatic arrest following the chain-reaction crash on the Passaic River Bridge's westbound side in Clifton shortly after 4:30 a.m, they said.
News 12
NYPD on manhunt for suspect in fatal Morris Heights double shooting
Two men were shot along Burnside Avenue late on Thursday night, according to the NYPD. Police tell News 12 that they received a call just after 10 p.m. on Thursday for a person shot. Officers who arrived at 189 Burnside Avenue found two men with gunshot wounds. The first victim...
Honda Driver, 52, Ejected, Killed In South Jersey Crash: Report
A 52-year-old man from South Jersey was killed in a crash, NJ Advance Media reports. The man from Marlton was driving a Honda Accord west on South Black Horse Pike in Monroe Township around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 when he tried to turn left, the outlet said, quoting Monroe Township Police.
Scarsdale officer suspended with pay after arrest in Elmsford
Village police say 30-year-old Dante Barrera was charged with second-degree assault for an incident at his home last month.
Tap Tap Trap: Female Food Delivery Driver Escapes Knifepoint Robbery Attempt In Clifton
The tap-tap-tap that a female food delivery driver heard on her car window after being sent to a bogus address in Clifton was made by a teen with a knife who was looking to rob her, authorities said. The driver was already apprehensive when she couldn’t find the exact address,...
Cortlandt man accused of burglarizing several homes
State police say the incidents stretch back to October in the Philipstown, Putnam Valley and Cortlandt areas.
Nutley Fire Chief Henry Meola Arrested For Child Luring In North Bergen: Prosecutor
A Nutley volunteer fire chief who admitted on camera he tried meeting a teen boy for sex has been charged with child luring, officials announced.Henry Meola, 33, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 16, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and North Bergen Police Department announced.The 14-year-old boy M…
wrnjradio.com
Driver injured after U-Haul overturns on I-80 in Warren County
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A driver was injured after the U-Haul truck overturned on Interstate 80 in Warren County Thursday morning, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at 6:14 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 5.7 in Knowlton Township,...
New Brunswick Man Charged In Fatal DWI Crash That Killed 20-Year-Old Woman: Prosecutor
A Middlesex County man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 20-year-old woman, authorities said. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Jose Manuel Garcia-Vazquez of New Brunswick was arrested and charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, third-degree causing a death while unlicensed, and driving while intoxicated, they said.
Cliffside Ex-Con Caught Casing Stores In Fairview Had Pills, Knives, Message For Police
A Cliffside Park ex-con with a lengthy drug-related criminal history who police in Fairview said they busted before dawn Thursday sported a distinctive message for them atop his balding head. Tattooed on his scalp: “F*ck The Police.”. David Weber, 40, also had a knife hanging from a lanyard around...
News 12
Officials identify cyclist killed in crash with box truck in Ocean Township
The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has identified the woman killed when she was struck by a box truck while riding a bicycle in Ocean Township on Friday. Authorities say that Li Wang, 62, died from the injuries she sustained during the crash. The prosecutor says that Wang was riding...
Morris County Man Learns His Fate For Killing Mom, Burning Down Home
A 43-year-old Morris County man who killed his mother and burned down their shared home has been sentenced to 17 years in New Jersey State Prison, authorities announced Thursday.Anthony Citro was found with blood on his clothes as police responded to a fire at his home at 37 Chestnut Hill Dr. E. in…
News 12
NYPD: Man fatally struck by excavator at construction site
Police say that a man was struck in the head by an excavator at a Tremont construction site on Thursday. The incident took place just before noon at 334 East 176 St. NYPD officials say they found a 57-year-old man who had been struck in the head by the bucket part of an excavator at the scene, where he was pronounced dead.
Driver killed after crash with tractor-trailer near Turnpike toll plaza
A 39-year-old driver was killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer near a New Jersey Turnpike toll plaza in Edison on Monday afternoon, authorities said. Marcos Cabrera was nearing the entrance to the Turnpike at Exit 10 when he struck the back of the truck before the toll plaza at 12:45 p.m., according to State Police.
wrnjradio.com
Man claiming to be contractor arrested after taking deposit for work not done in Sussex County
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Passaic County man claiming to be a contractor has been arrested Wednesday for allegedly taking a $500 deposit from a Vernon Township resident and never came back to do the work, according to police. Michael Regan of Haledon Borough was arrested and...
‘Very nervous and afraid.’ String of delivery driver robberies rattles restaurant owners
Restaurant owners around New Jersey say that they are worried following several incidents of food delivery drivers being robbed.
Police: Two suspects wanted for robbing Baldwin smoke shop at gunpoint
After 8 p.m. Thursday, detectives say two men entered Sam Smoke and Tobacco Shop on Merrick Road, held a handgun to an employee and demanded money.
Food delivery driver escapes knifepoint robbery outside N.J. home
A food delivery driver escaped two people who allegedly tried to rob her Tuesday night outside a home in Passaic County, authorities said. The driver was attempting to make a delivery about 9 p.m. to a home in Clifton at what later turned out to be a bogus address, according to police Det. Lt. Robert Bracken.
BOGUS BUCKS: East Brunswick Woman Used Counterfeit Cash At CT Walgreens, Police Say
A Central Jersey woman was arrested for using counterfeit cash at a Walgreens store in Connecticut, police said. Khadijah Latifah Tabitha Greene, 29, of East Brunswick, apparently used the money at the New Canaan sore last March, Lt. Marc DeFelice said. Greene was taken into custody on Thursday, Dec. 15...
