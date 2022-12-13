Police say that a man was struck in the head by an excavator at a Tremont construction site on Thursday. The incident took place just before noon at 334 East 176 St. NYPD officials say they found a 57-year-old man who had been struck in the head by the bucket part of an excavator at the scene, where he was pronounced dead.

