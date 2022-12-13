ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Scarsdale police officer suspended with pay after assault charge

Scarsdale Police Officer Dante Barrera, 30, was suspended with pay after he was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. Scarsdale Village police say Barrera hit a 30-year-old woman in the leg with a metal hammer. It is unclear how they knew each other. Barrera was an officer for two years....
SCARSDALE, NY
Daily Voice

One Dead In Route 3 Crash, Authorities Confirm

One occupant was killed and an undetermined number injured in a predawn pileup on a Route 3 bridge, authorities confirmed. The victim, who had to be extricated from the vehicle, died after being taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in traumatic arrest following the chain-reaction crash on the Passaic River Bridge's westbound side in Clifton shortly after 4:30 a.m, they said.
CLIFTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Driver injured after U-Haul overturns on I-80 in Warren County

KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A driver was injured after the U-Haul truck overturned on Interstate 80 in Warren County Thursday morning, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at 6:14 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 5.7 in Knowlton Township,...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
News 12

NYPD: Man fatally struck by excavator at construction site

Police say that a man was struck in the head by an excavator at a Tremont construction site on Thursday. The incident took place just before noon at 334 East 176 St. NYPD officials say they found a 57-year-old man who had been struck in the head by the bucket part of an excavator at the scene, where he was pronounced dead.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Food delivery driver escapes knifepoint robbery outside N.J. home

A food delivery driver escaped two people who allegedly tried to rob her Tuesday night outside a home in Passaic County, authorities said. The driver was attempting to make a delivery about 9 p.m. to a home in Clifton at what later turned out to be a bogus address, according to police Det. Lt. Robert Bracken.
CLIFTON, NJ

