Motorcyclist killed in crash near RI border

STONINGTON, Conn. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a Charlestown man was killed in a motorcycle crash just over the state line late Monday night, according to Connecticut State Police.

State police say George Werrbach, 55, was riding on I-95 North in Stonington around 11:30 p.m. when, for reasons unknown, he veered off the road and crashed into a guardrail.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to call Connecticut State Police at (860) 848-6500.

