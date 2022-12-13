Motorcyclist killed in crash near RI border
STONINGTON, Conn. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a Charlestown man was killed in a motorcycle crash just over the state line late Monday night, according to Connecticut State Police.
State police say George Werrbach, 55, was riding on I-95 North in Stonington around 11:30 p.m. when, for reasons unknown, he veered off the road and crashed into a guardrail.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to call Connecticut State Police at (860) 848-6500.
Be the First to Know: Get the 12 News App to receive breaking news alerts on your phone or tablet »Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.
Comments / 1