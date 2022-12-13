ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonington, CT

Motorcyclist killed in crash near RI border

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QphNX_0jgmFa4B00

STONINGTON, Conn. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a Charlestown man was killed in a motorcycle crash just over the state line late Monday night, according to Connecticut State Police.

State police say George Werrbach, 55, was riding on I-95 North in Stonington around 11:30 p.m. when, for reasons unknown, he veered off the road and crashed into a guardrail.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to call Connecticut State Police at (860) 848-6500.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNYHt_0jgmFa4B00

Be the First to Know: Get the 12 News App to receive breaking news alerts on your phone or tablet »

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

25-Year-Old Branford Man Killed in New Haven Crash

A 25-year-old Branford man has died after a crash in New Haven Friday morning. New Haven Police said officers were called to Trumbull and Orange streets just before 1 a.m. and found that a gray Volvo driven by a 25-year-old Milford man and a white Ford E450 box truck driven by a 30-year-old Naugatuck man had collided.
NEW HAVEN, CT
GoLocalProv

Man Killed in I-95 Crash on Friday Morning

On Friday at approximately 1 am, members of the State Police, Providence Police, Providence Fire and Rescue, Amtrack Police, Department of Environmental Management, and Department of Transportation responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 95 North, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence. According to the State Police,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Police: Driver ejected, killed, in multi-vehicle early morning crash on Route 95, victim’s name released

A driver was killed Friday after an early morning multi-vehicle crash on Route 95 involving a tractor trailer. According to Rhode Island State Police, just before 1:00 a.m., members of the State Police, Providence Police, Providence Fire and Rescue, Amtrack Police, Department of Environmental Management, and Department of Transportation responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 95 North, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ctnewsjunkie.com

Podcast | A Day With A Plainfield Police Officer

In this Connecticut-East podcast episode, we’re on the front lines with Plainfield Police Department as we take a ride along to discuss the challenges of policing in the rural northeast of the state. Plus, we take a look at other stories making the headlines from around the region.
PLAINFIELD, CT
WTNH

Man convicted of murdering 28-year-old Hartford man

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott announced that Antoine Keaton, 30, has been convicted of the murder of a Hartford man on Friday. Keaton’s conviction stems from the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Anthony Wright. Wright was shot multiple times in close range on Main Street in Hartford on July 12, 2019. […]
HARTFORD, CT
ABC6.com

Missing East Greenwich man found dead by Carr’s Pond

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — An East Greenwich man who had been missing since Tuesday has been found dead. A Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management confirmed that David Craig’s body was found near Carr’s Pond Thursday afternoon. The death is being deemed not suspicious, and the...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Eyewitness News

Taxiing plane gets stuck in mud at Tweed New Haven Airport

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A plane that was taxiing in preparation for takeoff from Tweed New Haven Airport ended up getting stuck in some mud. A spokesperson for Avelo Airlines confirmed to Channel 3 that a plane with 166 travelers and six crew members got stuck around 7:40 a.m. on Friday.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy