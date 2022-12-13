ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WGME

Maine road crews gear up for first big storm of season

AUBURN (WGME) – The crews in charge of clearing Maine’s roads are gearing up for the first big storm of the season. The Lewiston-Auburn area could get about a half a foot of snow. CBS13 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Lopresti says it will start coming down Friday morning. "Yeah,...
AUBURN, ME
WGME

After 25 years in Sanford, Bull Moose to relocate to Biddeford

SANFORD (WGME) -- After 25 years of music, movies, and games in Sanford, Bull Moose is relocating to Biddeford. The Sanford location will move into Biddeford Crossing in the storefront previously occupied by Nubble Books in early 2023, according to the company. The Sanford store opened in 1997 in the...
BIDDEFORD, ME
WGME

TSA find homemade weapon, hatchet in bag at Portland Jetport

PORTLAND (WGME) -- TSA officers say they found a homemade "firearm" weapon and a hatchet in a man's carry-on at the Portland Jetport on Wednesday. Portland Police responded and confiscated the items. The TSA says this was the third firearm detection at the Portland Jetport this year. This story will...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Gov. Mills welcomes global animal health technology company to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – There was a ribbon cutting for a technology company in downtown Portland Thursday. Governor Janet Mills delivered remarks, marking the official opening of the new Covetrus headquarters and pharmacy. Covetrus is a global animal health technology and services company that Mills says is a great example...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Carnaval Maine moves to heart of Old Port in March 2023

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Organizers of the third edition of Carnaval Maine say the event will be better than ever, with a new location, new dates, and a star-studded lineup of live entertainment and experiences. From March 8 through 12, Carnaval Maine will offer live music, theater, comedy, Bites and Brews,...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Unicycle Adventure: Teen traveling from Maine to Key West

A Maine teen is trekking down the East Coast by unicycle to raise money for a good cause. The East Coast Greenway fosters a safe walking and biking route through 15 states from Maine to Florida. Avery Seuter is a 19-year-old from Wells, Maine, who has been unicycling since 2018.
WELLS, ME
WGME

Maine cross country skiers hoping for snow at Pineland Farms

Pineland Farms in New Gloucester is hoping all the brown and green grass will soon be covered with snow. Pineland Farms is excited for the incoming storm because unlike the ski spots in the western Maine mountains who can make their own snow, Pineland relies on natural snow. They prep...
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
WGME

New hotel set to open in summer 2023 in Portland

A new hotel is expected to open in Portland’s West End. Uncommon Hospitality says the Longfellow Hotel will be the first independent, full-service hotel to open in the city in two decades. The five-story hotel will be located at 754 Congress Street and feature 48 rooms. There will also...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Cat, 2 dogs rescued from house fire in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND (WGME) -- A cat and two dogs were rescued Wednesday from a house fire in Cumberland. Fire crews were called to Farwell Avenue around 10 a.m. for a report of smoke showing from a garage and home. The Cumberland Fire Department says two dogs and a cat were rescued...
CUMBERLAND, ME
WGME

Livermore history center hopes to raise $3 million to stay open

LIVERMORE (WGME) – A piece of living history in Livermore could become history if it doesn't get millions of dollars. The people who run the Washburn-Norlands Living History Center say it's at risk of handing it off to someone else, or even closing its doors, if it doesn't somehow get $3 million by the spring.
LIVERMORE, ME
WGME

New national database will track non-fatal overdoses

PORTLAND (WGME) -- There is now a new way to track the number of non-fatal overdoses in the U.S. It's a national dashboard aimed at helping first responders save lives. Senator Susan Collins, a member of the Senate Health Committee, says the data is critical because non-fatal overdoses are a leading predictor for future overdose deaths.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Portland faces challenges filling 250 vacant city government jobs

PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland’s city government is having trouble filling vacant jobs. When fully staffed, 1,400 people work for the city, but Portland's interim city manager says if they keep losing employees, city services will suffer. Right now, the city of Portland has 250 job openings. That means...
PORTLAND, ME

