FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WGME
Coastal Maine sees little snowfall during first major storm of season
PORTLAND (WGME) – As Maine saw its first major snowstorm of the season, the coast was mostly spared from snow Friday. In Portland, there was a snow/rain mix throughout the day. The Portland Jetport recorded about 4/5 of an inch of snow. People were still out and about but...
WGME
Several crashes reported, thousands without power as winter storm hits Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- There were several crashes and thousands of people without power Friday night as a winter storm continued to pound Maine. State police say they've responded to more than 40 crashes between the turnpike and the interstate alone. In Casco, a car flipped when it went off the...
WGME
Maine road crews gear up for first big storm of season
AUBURN (WGME) – The crews in charge of clearing Maine’s roads are gearing up for the first big storm of the season. The Lewiston-Auburn area could get about a half a foot of snow. CBS13 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Lopresti says it will start coming down Friday morning. "Yeah,...
WGME
I-Team helps resolve address mix-up in Old Orchard Beach after Spectrum billing error
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) -- An unexpected address mix-up for some Spectrum customers in Old Orchard Beach have left them looking for answers since the early summer. Susan Winch, who reached out to the CBS13 I-Team for help this week, said she noticed the change on her Spectrum bill back in June.
WGME
Nor'easter creates treacherous travel conditions across Maine, dozens of crashes reported
Maine State Police say troopers have responded to over a dozen crashes on the Maine Turnpike so far on Friday. The crashes and slide-offs are due to snow and black ice. Only minor injuries have been reported. CBS13 spotted a car that had crashed into a guardrail in the Wells...
WGME
After 25 years in Sanford, Bull Moose to relocate to Biddeford
SANFORD (WGME) -- After 25 years of music, movies, and games in Sanford, Bull Moose is relocating to Biddeford. The Sanford location will move into Biddeford Crossing in the storefront previously occupied by Nubble Books in early 2023, according to the company. The Sanford store opened in 1997 in the...
WGME
Lewiston man shot girlfriend in the back of the head after a fight, affidavit says
BANGOR (BDN) -- The Lewiston man accused of killing his girlfriend earlier this week allegedly shot her in the back of her head as she walked away from him in the hallway of her apartment, according to a police affidavit. He made his first court appearance Friday remotely from the...
WGME
TSA find homemade weapon, hatchet in bag at Portland Jetport
PORTLAND (WGME) -- TSA officers say they found a homemade "firearm" weapon and a hatchet in a man's carry-on at the Portland Jetport on Wednesday. Portland Police responded and confiscated the items. The TSA says this was the third firearm detection at the Portland Jetport this year. This story will...
WGME
Gov. Mills welcomes global animal health technology company to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – There was a ribbon cutting for a technology company in downtown Portland Thursday. Governor Janet Mills delivered remarks, marking the official opening of the new Covetrus headquarters and pharmacy. Covetrus is a global animal health technology and services company that Mills says is a great example...
WGME
Carnaval Maine moves to heart of Old Port in March 2023
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Organizers of the third edition of Carnaval Maine say the event will be better than ever, with a new location, new dates, and a star-studded lineup of live entertainment and experiences. From March 8 through 12, Carnaval Maine will offer live music, theater, comedy, Bites and Brews,...
WGME
Salvation Army holds its 9th annual Kettle Blitz fundraiser across New England
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Salvation Army held it's ninth annual Kettle Blitz day throughout northern New England Thursday, in an effort to increase donations ahead of the holiday season. Donations are currently down throughout the division, and army corps officers are hoping to get a surge from this day-long event...
WGME
Nor'easter to bring snow to Maine Friday into Saturday. Here's what to expect.
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A tight snowfall gradient will set up along the coastline, with heavy snow inland on Friday and Saturday. The storm wraps up by Saturday evening with quieter weather early next week. Thursday will be quiet and mainly cloudy. Highs reach the upper 30s and low 40s this...
WGME
Unicycle Adventure: Teen traveling from Maine to Key West
A Maine teen is trekking down the East Coast by unicycle to raise money for a good cause. The East Coast Greenway fosters a safe walking and biking route through 15 states from Maine to Florida. Avery Seuter is a 19-year-old from Wells, Maine, who has been unicycling since 2018.
WGME
Maine cross country skiers hoping for snow at Pineland Farms
Pineland Farms in New Gloucester is hoping all the brown and green grass will soon be covered with snow. Pineland Farms is excited for the incoming storm because unlike the ski spots in the western Maine mountains who can make their own snow, Pineland relies on natural snow. They prep...
WGME
New hotel set to open in summer 2023 in Portland
A new hotel is expected to open in Portland’s West End. Uncommon Hospitality says the Longfellow Hotel will be the first independent, full-service hotel to open in the city in two decades. The five-story hotel will be located at 754 Congress Street and feature 48 rooms. There will also...
WGME
Cat, 2 dogs rescued from house fire in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND (WGME) -- A cat and two dogs were rescued Wednesday from a house fire in Cumberland. Fire crews were called to Farwell Avenue around 10 a.m. for a report of smoke showing from a garage and home. The Cumberland Fire Department says two dogs and a cat were rescued...
WGME
Livermore history center hopes to raise $3 million to stay open
LIVERMORE (WGME) – A piece of living history in Livermore could become history if it doesn't get millions of dollars. The people who run the Washburn-Norlands Living History Center say it's at risk of handing it off to someone else, or even closing its doors, if it doesn't somehow get $3 million by the spring.
WGME
Mail delivery issues continue as millions send out packages, letters for the holidays
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME)-- Millions of packages and letters are going out right now through the U.S. Postal Service, but some are wondering if they will make it in time for the holidays. The holiday rush of mail comes as viewers across the state have been contacting CBS13 about ongoing mail...
WGME
New national database will track non-fatal overdoses
PORTLAND (WGME) -- There is now a new way to track the number of non-fatal overdoses in the U.S. It's a national dashboard aimed at helping first responders save lives. Senator Susan Collins, a member of the Senate Health Committee, says the data is critical because non-fatal overdoses are a leading predictor for future overdose deaths.
WGME
Portland faces challenges filling 250 vacant city government jobs
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland’s city government is having trouble filling vacant jobs. When fully staffed, 1,400 people work for the city, but Portland's interim city manager says if they keep losing employees, city services will suffer. Right now, the city of Portland has 250 job openings. That means...
