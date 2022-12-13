Read full article on original website
kniakrls.com
Tony Bethards
A Celebration of Life for Tony Bethards age 72 of Leighton will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the Tony Bethards Memorial to be established at Central College. Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Dale E. Parrish
Funeral services for Dale E. Parrish, 81, will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Burial will be at the Russell Cemetery following the service. Everyone is invited to Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton following the service for a time of sharing stories and refreshments. Family will receive friends at visitation on Friday evening from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in care of Dale’s family, the memorial contributions will be designated at a later.
kniakrls.com
Jason Scott Shounkwiler
Services for Jason Scott Shounkwiler will be held Friday, December 16th, at 10:30 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Burial will follow at the Russell Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in care of Jason’s family. A fund account for the Shounkwiler family has been established at the First Interstate Bank in Chariton.
kniakrls.com
KNIA/KRLS to Bag Groceries for Food Drive Donations
KNIA/KRLS Staff members will be at the Knoxville and Pella HyVee stores on Thursday, December 22nd for the fourth consecutive year as part of the KNIA/KRLS Christmas Food Drive. On-air personalities and staff will bag groceries and bring them out to vehicles in exchange for donations. Donation boxes will be placed in the checkout aisles as well. The proceeds will go to area food pantries. The event runs this coming Thursday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Knoxville and Pella HyVee stores.
kniakrls.com
Indianola and Norwalk Basketball Square Off, Indians Girls and Boys Wrestling Compete
The Indianola boys and girls wrestling and basketball teams are all competing today, one of the last days of competitions before the holiday break for all the teams. The Indians boys wrestling team will head to one of the most competitive tournaments in the entire state at Young Arena in Waterloo, joined by over 30 schools in The Battle of Waterloo. The boys hit the mats today at 9am.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Switches Away From Roland-Story Wrestling Mee
Knoxville High School wrestling team announced that it would not be participating in a meet at Roland-Story High School Saturday. Instead, Knoxville will be going to wrestle in the Iowa City Regina Invitational at Iowa City Regina High School. The decision comes amid a controversy surrounding a Roland-Story wrestler. The...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Sweeps Centerville On Hall of Fame Night
On Hall of Fame Induction Night, the Knoxville Basketball Squads made sure many of the former Panthers got treated to two wins as the Panther girls after a close back-and-forth game went on a late 18-0 run to slam the door shut on Centerville 58-49 while the boys ran the Big Reds out of the gym in a 72-38 win heard live on kniakrls.com KNIA3. The girls were not able to get their footing with Centerville’s one/three/one defense for most of the game. But a foul called on Centerville, that resulted in a technical foul on the Centerville bench, followed by a flagrant foul on the Redettes, along with two Anna Buttell three point splashdowns…turned a three point game into a 14 points Panther lead. Coach Matt Ritchhart told KNIA/KRLS Sports Buttell’s shots were falling which allowed his team to pull away.
kniakrls.com
Many Hands Opening Indianola Location
Many Hands is opening a new location in Indianola next year. Many Hands, formerly Many Hands for Haiti, is an organization based out of Pella to raise funds to assist Haiti including providing better education, agriculture, medicine, and more. This will be the fifth location in Iowa to be opened,...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Basketball Sweeps Norwalk
The Indianola boys and girls basketball teams swept Norwalk in a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader Friday evening, the girls winning 53-42 and the boys holding on for a 68-65 win in a doubleheader heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Indians girls limited Norwalk to just Bailey Birmingham scoring in the...
kniakrls.com
NCMP Defeats Lincoln in Dual Swimming Meet Tuesday
The NCMP swimmers from Pella and Newton defeated Des Moines Lincoln on the road Tuesday 109 to 56. From Pella, Senior Eli Eekhoff won three events in a row: the 50 free, the 100 fly, and the 100 freestyle. MacK Copeland posted a season best time in the 500 freestyle, placing second. Aiden Van Donselaar swam his first varsity race and placed 4th.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk wrestlers beat Newton, fall to Carlisle
Four Norwalk wrestlers went 2-0 on the night as the Warrior boys split a pair of duals at Thursday’s Newton Triangular. Norwalk defeated the host Cardinals 65-9 before losing to Carlisle 56-24. The Warriors’ record moved to 2-3 overall and 2-1 in the Little Hawkeye Conference. Carlisle beat Newton by a score of 69-11, improving to 10-1 on the season.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Wrestlers Head To Regina For A Tournament
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad will head to the Iowa City Regina Invitational today. The Panthers were originally scheduled to go to Roland-Story, but due to concerns with a Roland-Story wrestler and his arrest for assault earlier this year, caused the Panthers to pull out of that event. The Panthers will be facing several teams that they likely would not have seen at Regina. Knoxville will see ranked Johnston, who is 11th in the latest Iowa Wrestling Coaches Association poll. The Panthers still boast of four wrestlers who are unbeaten to start the season. Luke Spaur is 11–0 at 132 pounds. He did not wrestle in the quad on Thursday due to illness but is expected to be ready today. Andon Trout is 8-0 on the season. Trout tells KNIA/KRLS Sports teammate Daniel Gorskikh, is his practice partner and he has made Trout already a better wrestler.
kniakrls.com
Former Pella Fire Chief to Retire Entirely from Department
A long time firefighter in Pella is hanging up his hat after five decades of service. Former Pella Fire Chief Doug Van Gorkom is retiring at the end of this year, after stepping down from his leadership role this past January following 17 years of leading the Pella City and Rural Fire Departments. Van Gorkom is thankful to the many individuals he worked with over the years and that his goal was to always keep safety front of mind, especially in his 25 years as chief and assistant chief. Hear more from Van Gorkom about his retirement on today’s In Depth with Dr. Bob Leonard.
kniakrls.com
Wreaths Across America will be Saturday at Graceland
Wreaths Across America is a program that will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. The ceremony to honor veterans will take place Saturday at noon. According to veteran Conrad Nelson, the wreaths will be put on the graves after the veterans from the local organizations meet at noon. There will be 237 wreaths put on the graves.
kniakrls.com
Infant and Child Choking and CPR Class Offered
An Infant and Child Choking and CPR Demonstration is scheduled for today at the Marion County Public Health Training Room from 4 p.m.to 5 p.m. Reserve a slot by calling 641-828-2238 ext 3830. The American Heart Association says learning how to perform CPR is one of the first skills new...
kniakrls.com
House Fire in Hamilton
Bussey Fire and Rescue and Indiana Township Fire and Rescue were paged to a report of a structure fire at 721 East Street in Hamilton at approximately 3:30pm. The fire was extinguished shortly after crews arrived, and reports are that no one was injured. Marion County Emergency Management, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and possibly other agencies assisted at the scene.
kniakrls.com
Hall Fame Friday at NSCHoF&M
Hall of Fame Friday is a new event in Knoxville and it is scheduled for Friday, December 16 at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum (NSCHoF&M) starting at 10 a.m. Bill Wright, museum coordinator, tells KNIA/KRLS News what to expect on the big day. It’s an event that will be live on Facebook. The day will include announcing the North American Sprint Car Poll Award winners. Next is the raffle car giveaway.Then it is time for the announcement of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductees for 2023.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Basketball Splits LHC Doubleheader at Grinnell
The Pella Christian girls basketball team struggled at Grinnell Friday night in a 59-36 loss, while a big second and fourth quarter led the Eagles’ boys to a 59-44 victory in a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The Eagles’ girls took control of the game...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Marla Mertz
Our guest on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Marla Mertz, Marion County Naturalist, as we discuss animals and birds preparing for winter. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Pella Wrestling, Bowling Teams to Wrap Up 2022 Competition Today
Today marks the final competition date of the 2022 portion of the winter season for the Pella High School wrestling and bowling teams. Pella’s boys wrestlers are hosting the annual Bill Van Horn invitational, with Boone, Davis County, Des Moines North, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, North Mahaska, Norwalk, Oskaloosa, and South Tama all competing starting at 9:30 a.m.
