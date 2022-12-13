ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plain City, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters battle an apartment fire in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Chillicothe. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly before 8:30 a.m. this morning at 1920 North Bridge Street. The Bridge Street Landing apartment complex. Firefighters on the scene said the fire was located in the ceiling of one of...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Car fire on US-23 In Pickaway County

Pickaway – One person is injured and was pulled from a vehicle that was on fire on US-23 around 6:15 pm on Friday after a two-car crash. According to early reports, someone pulled a person from a vehicle that was on fire in the area of US-23 and Sperry road after a crash.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Injury crash near Rickenbacker Airport

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a crash south of the Rickenbacker International Airport. It happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday morning in the area of Route 762 and Ashville Pike. According to dispatchers, one person was trapped inside one of the wrecked vehicles. Medics...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rescue crews respond to a rollover crash in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a rollover motor vehicle accident Wednesday morning. 9-1-1 dispatchers received the call shortly after 8 a.m. According to initial reports, the crash occurred along Winchester Southern Road just south of Duvall Road in Pickaway County. Additional assistance is being...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Licking Park District expands parking facilities

The Licking Park District (LPD) has installed a new bike trail parking lot and expanded a parking lot at Lobdell Reserve. In Johnstown, the newly constructed Concord Road parking lot will serve as additional parking to access the T.J. Evans Bike Trail. The Thomas J. Evans Foundation generously funded the construction of this parking lot. The LPD manages most of the paved bike trails in Licking County and is responsible for creating and maintaining parking access areas. Safe, accessible parking is essential for ease of mobility and pedestrian bicycle safety.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
10TV

'Taken from me too soon': Pregnant girlfriend mourns loss of man killed in Columbus gas station shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A family is mourning the loss of a 21-year-old man who was fatally shot at a west Columbus gas station this week and was months away from becoming a father. Andrew Combs and his pregnant girlfriend, Victoria Perez, just finished Christmas shopping when they stopped at the Sunoco gas station at 2725 West Broad Street just before midnight on Tuesday. Combs went inside while Perez waited in the car.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
GROVEPORT, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Wyandot Deputy Dies in Fatal Pickaway County Crash

Pickaway County – A crash occured in Pickaway County that involves a law enforcement vehicle and a prisoner around 11 am. According to Pickaway County Sheriffs office, Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a 2010 black Dodge Ram driven by Steven S. Short from Mt. Sterling, Ohio, was traveling...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
10TV

