4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle an apartment fire in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Chillicothe. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly before 8:30 a.m. this morning at 1920 North Bridge Street. The Bridge Street Landing apartment complex. Firefighters on the scene said the fire was located in the ceiling of one of...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Car fire on US-23 In Pickaway County
Pickaway – One person is injured and was pulled from a vehicle that was on fire on US-23 around 6:15 pm on Friday after a two-car crash. According to early reports, someone pulled a person from a vehicle that was on fire in the area of US-23 and Sperry road after a crash.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash near Rickenbacker Airport
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a crash south of the Rickenbacker International Airport. It happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday morning in the area of Route 762 and Ashville Pike. According to dispatchers, one person was trapped inside one of the wrecked vehicles. Medics...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to a rollover crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a rollover motor vehicle accident Wednesday morning. 9-1-1 dispatchers received the call shortly after 8 a.m. According to initial reports, the crash occurred along Winchester Southern Road just south of Duvall Road in Pickaway County. Additional assistance is being...
Look inside: $4.2 million newly built home in Jerome Village
PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A newbuild in Plain City is on the market for $4.2 million, complete with opulent finishes, an open floor plan and an expansive outdoor space. Located at 11103 Plum Ridge Place, this property sits on 0.76 acres inside Jerome Village off of I-270 and U.S. 33 connecting to Glacier Ridge […]
First responders, community pay tribute to northwest Ohio deputy killed in Pickway County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — He was a father, a son, a husband and a hero. Wyandot County Sheriff Deputy Daniel Kin meant so much to so many people. He started with the department last October. In tributes shared to social media, many people called him a hero. Nathan Frasure calls him a friend.
Golden retrievers rescued from New Albany home have long road to recovery
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Columbus Humane agents rescued nearly two-dozen animals from a New Albany home last Tuesday, they did it while covered head to toe in protective bodysuits. And yet, a woman and 21 animals had been living there. Inside, Chief Humane Agent Jessica Scott said rescuers found...
Sheriff’s deputy killed in 2-vehicle crash near Circleville in Central Ohio
PICKAWAY COUNTY — A Wyandot County Sheriff’s deputy was killed and three other people were injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Circleville as the deputy was transporting an inmate for a court hearing. >> Court puts stop to Columbus City Council’s new gun ordinances...
Mount Vernon News
Licking Park District expands parking facilities
The Licking Park District (LPD) has installed a new bike trail parking lot and expanded a parking lot at Lobdell Reserve. In Johnstown, the newly constructed Concord Road parking lot will serve as additional parking to access the T.J. Evans Bike Trail. The Thomas J. Evans Foundation generously funded the construction of this parking lot. The LPD manages most of the paved bike trails in Licking County and is responsible for creating and maintaining parking access areas. Safe, accessible parking is essential for ease of mobility and pedestrian bicycle safety.
columbusmonthly.com
A Forgotten Community Searches for Answers After the Devastating Yenkin-Majestic Fire
Diana Debro’s head had just hit her pillow a few minutes after midnight on April 8, 2021, when she heard a boom and felt her whole house shift, like a giant hand had shoved her Wildwood Avenue home. Debro jumped out of bed. “A plane fell!” she yelled to her daughter.
'Taken from me too soon': Pregnant girlfriend mourns loss of man killed in Columbus gas station shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A family is mourning the loss of a 21-year-old man who was fatally shot at a west Columbus gas station this week and was months away from becoming a father. Andrew Combs and his pregnant girlfriend, Victoria Perez, just finished Christmas shopping when they stopped at the Sunoco gas station at 2725 West Broad Street just before midnight on Tuesday. Combs went inside while Perez waited in the car.
Deputy killed in crash while transporting prisoner near Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Wyandot County deputy has died after getting in a two-car crash while transporting a prison inmate. The collision occurred just before noon Thursday on State Route 56 near its intersection with State Route 104 in Jackson Township. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deputy, Daniel J. Kin from Upper […]
1 person found dead inside burning pickup truck in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was found dead inside a burning pickup truck on the north side of Columbus Tuesday morning. According to police, the person was found just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Morse and Karl roads. Circumstances surrounding the fire are unknown at this time.
Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
cwcolumbus.com
Vandals bust windows, severely damage shuttle buses belonging to east Columbus daycare
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An east Columbus daycare center is forced to park its shuttle busses after suspected vandals were captured on security cameras severely damaging the vehicles. "Can't go nowhere until the busses are 100% in working condition," said Wayne Dixon with the Indigo Children's Center on East...
Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff.
sciotopost.com
Update – Wyandot Deputy Dies in Fatal Pickaway County Crash
Pickaway County – A crash occured in Pickaway County that involves a law enforcement vehicle and a prisoner around 11 am. According to Pickaway County Sheriffs office, Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a 2010 black Dodge Ram driven by Steven S. Short from Mt. Sterling, Ohio, was traveling...
Looking to ski in Ohio? Snow Trails is the only place open for now
MANSFIELD, Ohio — Snow Trails officially kicked off the ski season Friday at the Mansfield resort. According to the resort, it has a snow base of between six to 18 inches and plans to have all of its 72 snow blowers working 24/7 from now until Christmas. Colder weather...
614now.com
This 50 year-old central Ohio pizzeria has opened a new Columbus-area location
Over the course of half a century, Pizza Cottage has represented Columbus-style pies and maintained a serious following of fans. And recently, the pizzeria has officially the doors of another Columbus-area location. On Nov. 1, Pizza Cottage held the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which is in Lancaster. The...
