The Licking Park District (LPD) has installed a new bike trail parking lot and expanded a parking lot at Lobdell Reserve. In Johnstown, the newly constructed Concord Road parking lot will serve as additional parking to access the T.J. Evans Bike Trail. The Thomas J. Evans Foundation generously funded the construction of this parking lot. The LPD manages most of the paved bike trails in Licking County and is responsible for creating and maintaining parking access areas. Safe, accessible parking is essential for ease of mobility and pedestrian bicycle safety.

LICKING COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO