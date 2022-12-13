ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holden, LA

34-Year-Old Mark Randall Crayton Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Livingston Parish (Livingston Parish, GA)

 4 days ago

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Holden on Monday.

The collision involved only one vehicle.

The crash happened at John Barber Road on LA 1036 at around 8:30 a.m.

Mark Randall Crayton Jr, 34, of Holden was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche south on LA 1036.

The truck made a sharp right turn and fell into a ditch.

The truck crashed into a tree after returning to the road and taking a left turn.

According to the authorities, Crayton was not using a seat belt at the time of the collision and incurred critical injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal crash is being investigated by the officials.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

There are no other details available at this time.

December 13, 2022

Source: WAFB

