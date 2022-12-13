Billionaire investor Jeff Gundlach says the odds of a Fed rate cut next year are over 75%, as the coming recession bites

Jeffrey Gundlach is the CEO of investment firm DoubleLine. CNBC/Getty Images

Billionaire investor Jeff Gundlach believes the odds of a Fed policy U-turn next year are over 75% given the US economy is highly likely to enter a recession.

The central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points this week, slowing the pace of its tightening campaign after four consecutive 75 basis point increases, as it continues with its efforts to bring inflation down from 40-year highs to its 2% target.

Gundlach believes the aggressive monetary tightening by the Fed will trigger an economic downturn by next year, forcing policymakers to cut rates. "I think the odds are probably greater than 75% that there's a rate cut in 2023," Gundlach said in a Monday investor webcast hosted by his firm DoubleLine Capital, per CNBC.

"I think the pivot will be just as quick when they face the adversity, which is the effect of the policies, the tremendous interest rate increases that we've seen just in the past eight, nine months or so," he added.

Gundlach has raised the alarm on recession risks before. Last month, he said there's an 80% chance the US will tip into a painful contraction next year, while also predicting that the Fed will hike the benchmark interest rate to a peak of 4.5%, lower than the 5% many economists have projected.

On the inflation front, Gundlach believes the US Consumer Price Index could come in lower than what economists expect, given the Fed's jumbo rate hikes. The November CPI report will be released on Tuesday, with estimates for annual inflation coming in at 7.7%.

Inflation has been slowing over the past few months, with October's numbers climbing at 7.7%, down from the previous month's 8.2% and a June peak of 9.1%.

"If you have that kind of momentum on the downside, it's just not going to stop. Like you hit brakes on a car. You don't just stop in your tracks right there. You have momentum going," Gundlach said.

"I think that if these policymakers follow through and the inflation rate has that momentum, I wouldn't be surprised if it went lower than what the forecasts are, at least temporarily," he added.