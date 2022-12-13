ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Jeff Gundlach says the odds of a Fed rate cut next year are over 75%, as the coming recession bites

By Zahra Tayeb
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GtcMT_0jgmDwJL00
Jeffrey Gundlach is the CEO of investment firm DoubleLine. CNBC/Getty Images
  • Billionaire investor Jeff Gundlach thinks there's a 75% chance the Fed will cut rates next year.
  • Elevated risks of a US recession in 2023 will force the Fed to pivot in its policy, he said.
  • Jumbo rate hikes by the Fed could also mean inflation falls lower than expected, Gundlach said.

Billionaire investor Jeff Gundlach believes the odds of a Fed policy U-turn next year are over 75% given the US economy is highly likely to enter a recession.

The central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points this week, slowing the pace of its tightening campaign after four consecutive 75 basis point increases, as it continues with its efforts to bring inflation down from 40-year highs to its 2% target.

Gundlach believes the aggressive monetary tightening by the Fed will trigger an economic downturn by next year, forcing policymakers to cut rates. "I think the odds are probably greater than 75% that there's a rate cut in 2023," Gundlach said in a Monday investor webcast hosted by his firm DoubleLine Capital, per CNBC.

"I think the pivot will be just as quick when they face the adversity, which is the effect of the policies, the tremendous interest rate increases that we've seen just in the past eight, nine months or so," he added.

Gundlach has raised the alarm on recession risks before. Last month, he said there's an 80% chance the US will tip into a painful contraction next year, while also predicting that the Fed will hike the benchmark interest rate to a peak of 4.5%, lower than the 5% many economists have projected.

On the inflation front, Gundlach believes the US Consumer Price Index could come in lower than what economists expect, given the Fed's jumbo rate hikes. The November CPI report will be released on Tuesday, with estimates for annual inflation coming in at 7.7%.

Inflation has been slowing over the past few months, with October's numbers climbing at 7.7%, down from the previous month's 8.2% and a June peak of 9.1%.

"If you have that kind of momentum on the downside, it's just not going to stop. Like you hit brakes on a car. You don't just stop in your tracks right there. You have momentum going," Gundlach said.

"I think that if these policymakers follow through and the inflation rate has that momentum, I wouldn't be surprised if it went lower than what the forecasts are, at least temporarily," he added.

Comments / 2

Related
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
TheStreet

You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

95K+
Followers
15K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy