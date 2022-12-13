ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

‘We want him to come home.’ Gamecock recruits make their pitch to QB LaNorris Sellers

By Lou Bezjak
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jcn6h_0jgmDtfA00

Markee Anderson will do his best to block for LaNorris Sellers during Shrine Bowl practices and the all-star game. But that won’t be Anderson’s only task this week with Sellers, the South Florence High quarterback and Mr. Football finalist.

Anderson, the Dorman High offensive tackle, will try to get Sellers to join him at the University of South Carolina next year. Anderson committed to the Gamecocks on July 31 and is part of the effort to get Sellers to flip his college pledge from Syracuse to USC.

So, what’s Anderson’s recruiting pitch to Sellers about the Gamecocks?

“We are building and got a good thing going, so come and we will do great things together,” Anderson said.

Anderson and Manning defensive lineman Monteque Rhames, another USC commit, sought out Sellers when Team South Carolina arrived in Spartanburg on Sunday night. The two on Monday said they will be persistent with Sellers this week. The early signing period is next week, running from Dec. 21-23.

“As soon as I walked through the door, they were ready and waiting on me, saying, ‘Come home, stay in state,’ ” Sellers said. “They said I should stay home, be the face of the program.”

Sellers is the No. 8 recruit in South Carolina, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking that factors in all the public ratings for a prospect.

“We want him to come home and lead the offense because that is what he should do,” Rhames said. “It would be a lot better to stay in state. I’m going to get on him and keep getting on him. … I see a lot of potential with him and see us winning a lot with him. He is a playmaker and can run the offense.”

South Carolina will have five scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for next year — assuming no one transfers and Spencer Rattler returns for another year. Rattler told GamecockCentral that he plans to play in the Gator Bowl against Notre Dame.

The Gamecocks don’t have a quarterback in the Class of 2023, with Dante Reno committed for 2024. USC has been after Sellers hard over the past two months. He speaks regularly with the Gamecocks coaches, but there might not be a chance to get an in-home visit with USC coaches unless it happens on Saturday after the Shrine Bowl game.

A recruiting dead period starts Sunday and runs through Jan. 12.

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers just had an in-home visit with Sellers. The QB said he plans to sign during the early period, but he wasn’t sure which day it will be.

“I wouldn’t say I feel any pressure because at the end of the day you feel what is right and which place will be the right one,” Sellers said

Sellers looked good in Monday’s practice session. He’s looking to cap off a standout senior season in which he led South Florence to its first Class 4A championship. After an injury cut short his junior year, he came back and threw for 2,948 yards, rushed for 1,338 and had 66 total touchdowns.

“I am expecting it to be a good week and a good experience,” Sellers said of the Shrine Bowl. “We are out here to have fun, but we are out here to compete and win.”

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina sees starting defender enter transfer portal, per report

Another Gamecock is leaving Columbia. According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, South Carolina starting pass rusher Gilber Edmond has entered the transfer portal. Edmond now becomes the 10th Gamecock to enter the portal since their season finale win over Clemson. A 1-year starter, Edmond played in 10 games this past...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

South Carolina recruiting rewind

It’s one of the busiest recruiting times of the year for the South Carolina Gamecocks football coaches. TheBigSpur and 247Sports have written several stories and provided plenty of updates on some of the top targets for the 2023 class. But there’s also the NCAA Transfer Portal. And the 2024 cycle.
COLUMBIA, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
13K+
Followers
419
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy