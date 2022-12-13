Read full article on original website
Legendary College Basketball Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESyracuse, NY
This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSyracuse, NY
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
Frankfort Police investigating stabbing at Utica Academy of Science
The Town of Frankfort Police has reported that a stabbing investigation is underway and are asking the public for help gathering information after an incident that occurred at the Utica Academy of Science Charter School.
mylittlefalls.com
Martha Maria Staring 1991 – 2022
Little Falls, New York – Martha Maria Staring, age 30, a lifelong Little Falls resident, was tragically and suddenly taken from her cherished family and friends. Her passing occurred on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica, New York. When her untimely passing occurred, she had the support of those who loved her at her bedside.
Current power outages in the area
According to NYSEG, there are currently outages in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Tioga counties due to the winter storm.
Two-car crash in Schuyler kills a Utica man
HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that a Utica man was killed in a fatal two-car crash that occurred in the Town of Schuyler on December 13th. Around 6:51 pm on Tuesday, troopers, and emergency responders with the Schuyler EMS, Kunkel Ambulance, and NYS Department of Transportation arrived on […]
Storm causes school closings across CNY. Plus, a well-known musician from CNY dies (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 16)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 30. “Significant” winter storm arrives; see the 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. First Look: New kitchen turns a traditional cinnamon bun into a savory steak & cheese roll: The...
Madison County mourns loss of Town of Eaton Supervisor
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Eaton Supervisor Clifford Moses has passed away, according to the Madison County Board of Supervisors. Moses will be dearly missed in the county as he served as the Town Supervisor of Eaton since 2014. He was a member of many committees and also served as Vice Chairman of […]
informnny.com
‘GoFundMe’ created for woman killed in New Hartford attack
SAUQUOIT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Funeral information has been released and a ‘gofundme’ page has been created for 30-year-old Martha M. Staring, of Sauquoit, the woman who was brutally attacked and then later died from the injuries she received in an incident that occurred in New Hartford in November.
On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Central New York appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. Mail theft in Manlius The Manlius Police is putting NewsChannel 9 ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspect who was involved in mail theft in Manlius. […]
SUNY CNSE Headed Back to Albany, What Does That Mean for Utica?
What does the future hold for SUNY Polytechnic in Marcy?. Many questions linger after a vote on Tuesday by the SUNY Board of Trustees to reunite the College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering (CNSE) with the University of Albany. CNSE has offered programs at SUNY Poly and SUNY Albany for...
A Central New York farm that offered food and fun for nearly 25 years is shutting down
Rome, N. Y. — After almost 25 years, Wagner Farms near Rome in Oneida County is shutting down. Owner Ron Wagner blames rising costs and lower-than-expected revenues for the decision to close the business that has offered fresh produce along with activities such as wagon rides and an annual sunflower celebration.
Today’s obituaries: William Baldwin Jr., 48, life member of Chittenango Fire Department
William Baldwin Jr., 48, of Chittenango, died unexpectedly Thursday, Dec, 8, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica. Born in Syracuse, he was a life resident of Chittenango, according to his obituary. He graduated from Chittenango High School where he played baseball and soccer and then played soccer at Jefferson Community College.
Oneida County adds green lights on plows to enhance safety
ORISKANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When the snow falls, plow drivers have one of the most important and challenging jobs. “The challenges for our operators would be driving in very poor conditions,” said Mark Laramie, the Commissioner of Public Works for the Oneida County Department of Public Works. “When we choose to stay home, itis their […]
Kim Simmonds of Savoy Brown band dead at 75; long-time Oswego County resident
Syracuse, N.Y. — Kim Simmonds of the band Savoy Brown has died at the age of 75, the band announced. Simmonds died Tuesday, the band announced on Facebook on Thursday. The group had been together for more than 55 years. Simmonds moved to Oswego County in 1992, according to...
$25M business incubator expansion to give dark corner of downtown Syracuse a cool new look
Syracuse, N.Y. – A nearly $25 million expansion of The Tech Garden business accelerator will give a dreary stretch of downtown Syracuse a bright, modern look, planners say. CenterState CEO, which operates the facility, plans to start construction on a two-story addition in the spring of 2023. Completion is expected in the fall of 2024.
Utica Police Now Investigating 3 Overnight Shootings in City
Police in Utica say they are investigating three shootings from overnight in the city, one of which is a homicide. The timeline began Wednesday night with a shooting in Oneida Square at 9:45 PM. A second shooting, a homicide, occurred at Adrian Terrace at 12:40 AM; and a third and a third, at 1:40 AM on the 1300 block of Mary Street. Police say none of the shootings appear to be related.
uticatangerine.com
Utica Bread, a rising bakery in a growing community
A crowd of people gathered outside of one small store on Genesee Street in New Hartford early on a Saturday morning. The shop was due to open in two minutes, and already people were lined up, waiting eagerly to be let in. Finally, the door opens, and the smell of...
Woman stabbed in hand in Syracuse this morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15. At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse. When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they […]
What Luck! CNY Hunter Runs Into 10 Point Buck, Day After Killing 6 Pointer
Though it was poor luck, you still have to follow the rules. Regardless of how much it hurts your soul. With hunting season in full swing in New York State, plenty of hunters have been sharing their stories of their takes this year. It's all fun and games, until the DEC is sharing yours for a bad reason.
Police investigating fatal Herkimer County head-on crash
Police are currently investigating a fatal head-on car accident that happened on State Route 5 in Schuyler on Tuesday. The crash took place around 6:51 p.m.
