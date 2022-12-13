Read full article on original website
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash closed East Market St intersection
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash on East Market Street in Harrisonburg closed an intersection, and interstate exits Thursday afternoon. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reported the crash earlier in the afternoon on Dec. 15, and City of Harrisonburg Director of Communications Michael Parks offered some more details about the incident.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County Public Schools providing new solutions to bus driver shortage
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A bus driver shortage has caused delays all year for Albemarle County Public Schools, and drivers having to call out sick is straining its already thin numbers. Charmane White is the ACPS director of transportation, a job that has been increasingly challenging as driver shortages...
WHSV
VDOT reporting wrecks in the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As freezing rain and sleet continue to fall in the Valley, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has been reporting and responding to numerous wrecks across the Valley. As of 12:15 p.m. VDOT reported on their Virginia 511 page that there were two wrecks and one...
WHSV
‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ says VDOT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties. VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. VDOT say that if you must drive, use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.
cvillecountry.com
Scattered power outages in the Valley, but could be worse
CHARLOTTEVILLE (WINA) – So far. this storm has not been the power outage producer it could be. Freezing rain continues to fall in the Blue Ridge and the Valley, but as of noon Dominion Energy Virginia had just about 1000 power outages… with the most at over 500 in Rockingham County, nearly 400 in Shenandoah County, and 100 in Augusta County.
pagevalleynews.com
Downtown eateries emerging for 2023
Locals and tourists alike have complained about a limited selection of eateries in the area in recent years. As the pandemic shut down restaurants, many — even the old mainstays — struggled to staff their kitchens and pull themselves out of months of dormancy. Some closed their doors for good.
Albemarle County to implement plastic bag tax in beginning of new year
Starting Jan. 1, 2023, residents in Albemarle County will be charged a five-cent tax on disposable plastic bags at grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies.
NBC 29 News
One Stop Shop helping anyone in need in the Charlottesville community
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The One Stop Shop in Charlottesville has grown. What was once to help those who were formerly incarcerated is now open to anybody in the community that needs the resources it offers. “We came together and it just snowballed. Every time we meet now, it’s more...
cbs19news
Scottsville Road reopens following crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A crash is causing issues on part of Scottsville Road in southern Albemarle County. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Harris Creek Road. North and southbound Scottsville was closed for a while, but one lane has now reopened. Drivers...
WHSV
Rockingham County Schools investigating field trip that left some parents upset
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools’ (RCPS) Central Office is investigating a field trip that was taken last week to JMU’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after some parents have raised concerns. On Dec. 8, 3rd grade students from several county schools were taken to...
cbs19news
Burnley-Moran keeping students inside due to increased police presence
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Students are being kept inside at Burnley-Moran Elementary School following an incident nearby. Charlottesville City Schools says there is no threat inside the building and a brief lockdown has been lifted. All classes will take place, though gym and recess will be moved indoors due...
cvilletomorrow.org
At least one Albemarle County classroom might now require masks
385 of our subscribers donate to help sustain local news. Can you help us get to 500? Join our year-end campaign today. A handful of disabled students in Virginia won the right to request that their schools require their peers and teachers wear masks — and one of those students is in Albemarle County.
Man sentenced to 4 years for minor solicitation in Russell County
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A Strasburg, Virginia man is facing four years in prison for a charge of soliciting a minor, well above the state’s sentencing guidelines. According to a press release from Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, Ralph J. Shoemaker, 52, was convicted on one count of use of a communications device to […]
q101online.com
Timberville man arraignment Friday
The Timberville man who was arrested following a 19-hour standoff with police has an arraignment hearing scheduled for Friday morning. According to online records, Joshua Ryan Litten will appear in Shenandoah County General District Court where he faces five counts, including three for attempted malicious wounding of law enforcement. Those...
schillingshow.com
VIDEO: Violent hallway brawl at Albemarle County High School
Another day, another fight at Albemarle High School (AHS). While most such incidents are suppressed by Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) administration, occasionally, the truth gets out. This fight took place in the hallway of Albemarle County High School leading into the cafeteria, at approximately 12:55 PM on December...
q101online.com
Harrisonburg Police Investigate Alleged Assault
HARRISONBURG, Va – The Harrisonburg Police Department is attempting to identify a possible suspect regarding an assault that occurred on Decemvber 8th near the 1500 block of Country Club Road. If you have any information, please contact Detective Dyer at alan.dyer@harrisonburgva.gov or 540-437-2680. Anonymous tips can be sent to...
cbs19news
Prison sentences in connection with armed robberies in Albemarle, Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three people who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a couple of armed robberies have been sentenced to prison. According to a release, 43-year-old Markel Corevis Morton, 40-year-old Adrian Anderson, and 27-year-old Quincy Brock all pleaded guilty in September to participating in a pair of armed robberies.
NBC 29 News
Animal shelter trying to stay open after losing nonprofit status, bookkeeping error
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Madison Greene Humane Society is trying to stay afloat after it says a bookkeeper lost their savings and nonprofit status. “Without us being here, there’s going to be nobody can help with the cats. None,” Assistant Manager Kimberly Anne Burton said. The...
WHSV
HPD looking for information regarding an alleged assault
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is attempting to identify a person regarding an alleged assault that occurred on Dec. 8th near the 1500 block of Country Club Road. If you have any information, please contact Detective Dyer at alan.dyer@harrisonburgva.gov or 540-437-2680. Anonymous tips can be sent...
NBC 29 News
Virginia to receive millions from CVS, Walgreens in opioid settlements
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - CVS and Walgreens have agreed to pay more than $10 billion in an opioid settlement. Virginia could receive more than $100 million from that settlement. State and local governments filed lawsuits, accusing both companies of helping drive the opioid crisis. The settlement requires the governments to...
