Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, charged in armed carjacking in Englewood

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in an armed carjacking that happened earlier this month in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 16-year-old is accused of carjacking a 36-year-old woman at gunpoint around 12:15 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 6800 block of South Normal Boulevard, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting near Malcolm X College leaves man dead, woman hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shooting near Malcolm X College on Chicago's West Side Friday left a man dead and a woman in critical condition.The two victims were in a car traveling in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, near the intersection with Damen Avenue shortly before 2 p.m., according to Chicago police.The man, 36, was shot in the upper body and transported to Stroger Hospital where he died.The woman, 29, was also shot and taken to Stroger Hospital where she was said to be in critical condition.No one is in custody related to the shooting and detectives are investigating.Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said investigators believe the shooting to be "a potential gang conflict."Malcolm X College is one of seven City Colleges of Chicago campuses.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man robs CTA passenger at knifepoint minutes after robbing store in downtown Chicago: police

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly robbing a store in the Loop and a man on a CTA train in River North back-to-back on Thursday. Police say Charles Lawson of Chicago was arrested at 11:07 a.m. after he was identified as the offender who minutes before robbed a 33-year-old man at knifepoint on while on a CTA train in the 500 block of North State Street.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in deadly shooting during South Side gathering

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in a fatal shooting last September in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Nykee Owens, 19, is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Kenard Millsap during a backyard gathering Sept. 24 in the 11800 block of South Hale Avenue, police said. Millsap was pronounced...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Crystal Lake man charged with fatal stabbing in Logan Square

CHICAGO - A man from Crystal Lake has been charged with fatally stabbing a 26-year-old man in Logan Square earlier this year. Police say Efrain Lopez, 48, was arrested on Dec. 15 after he was identified as the offender who stabbed a man in the 3300 block of West North Avenue on the night of Sept. 23.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
WBBM News Radio

2 men shot, 1 fatally in South Chicago

Two men were shot, one fatally, Wednesday afternoon in South Chicago. The men were standing on a sidewalk in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue about 4:30 p.m. when three males got out of a red sedan and fired shots, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'She was so, so, so scared,' says deadly Portage Park mass shooting victim's sister

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young mother named Mercedes Tavares was one of three people killed outside a Portage Park neighborhood bar this past weekend – and on Thursday night, her sister spoke out for the first time.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Chicago Police have shut down Vera Lounge, 3235 N. Central Ave., indefinitely after a quarrel spilled outside and turned deadly early Sunday morning.Cellphone Video from inside Vera Lounge Saturday night shows Tavares dressed in black - dancing with Mariah Vera, her friend, who was out celebrating her birthday. "She was just dancing on people," said Tavares' sister,...
CHICAGO, IL

