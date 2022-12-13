Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, charged in armed carjacking in Englewood
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in an armed carjacking that happened earlier this month in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 16-year-old is accused of carjacking a 36-year-old woman at gunpoint around 12:15 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 6800 block of South Normal Boulevard, police said.
CPD investigating 2 more Chicago robberies that happened minutes apart
Two men were robbed early Friday morning about a mile apart, CPD said.
Chicago shooting near Malcolm X College leaves man dead, woman hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shooting near Malcolm X College on Chicago's West Side Friday left a man dead and a woman in critical condition.The two victims were in a car traveling in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, near the intersection with Damen Avenue shortly before 2 p.m., according to Chicago police.The man, 36, was shot in the upper body and transported to Stroger Hospital where he died.The woman, 29, was also shot and taken to Stroger Hospital where she was said to be in critical condition.No one is in custody related to the shooting and detectives are investigating.Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said investigators believe the shooting to be "a potential gang conflict."Malcolm X College is one of seven City Colleges of Chicago campuses.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman says evidence recovered in vehicle may lead to arrest in Lincoln Park robbery
CHICAGO - Police have recovered a Jeep Cherokee taken by armed robbers who terrified a 70-year-old woman walking her dog in Lincoln Park. The vehicle was then used in three other robberies, including one where the victim was brutally beaten and pistol-whipped. The Jeep was located in west suburban Maywood.
Police shut down Northwest Side bar after three people shot dead outside
A Portage Park bar where three people were shot and killed outside of on Sunday has been shut down. Police say Vera’s Lounge must remain closed until further notice, because it poses a threat to public safety due to the shooting.
Man robs CTA passenger at knifepoint minutes after robbing store in downtown Chicago: police
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly robbing a store in the Loop and a man on a CTA train in River North back-to-back on Thursday. Police say Charles Lawson of Chicago was arrested at 11:07 a.m. after he was identified as the offender who minutes before robbed a 33-year-old man at knifepoint on while on a CTA train in the 500 block of North State Street.
fox32chicago.com
Suspect sought for touching himself in front of minor on CTA train downtown
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who inappropriately touched himself in front of a girl on a CTA Pink Line train earlier this month. Police said the suspect boarded a Pink Line train around 3:45 p.m. Dec. 1 near the Harold Washington...
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of West Side murder bragged about it to 2 others who he later tried killing, prosecutors say
CHICAGO - Martae Logan fatally shot a man who stood on a sidewalk in Austin last month, then showed crime alerts of the fatal attack to two others who he tried killing days later, according to prosecutors. Logan, 20, is accused of getting out of the backseat of a car...
Man, 40, shot while on board South Side CTA bus, police say
A passenger on a CTA bus was shot in the South Shore, police said. The man, 40, was on a bus traveling eastbound on 79th Street about 8:45 p.m. when he got into an argument with two men who had boarded the bus, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of forcing his way into Cook County home, striking victims with piece of lumber
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of forcing his way into a home in unincorporated Stickney Wednesday and striking a man and woman with a piece of lumber. At about 1 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's police responded to the 7100 block of West 74th Street for a report of a home invasion.
14-year-old boy charged in November's double shooting, armed robbery on Far South Side
A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of shooting two teens last month during a home invasion in West Pullman, according to Chicago police. On Nov. 15, the boy entered a residence at 116th and Yale and shot two others during a robbery.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in deadly shooting during South Side gathering
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in a fatal shooting last September in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Nykee Owens, 19, is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Kenard Millsap during a backyard gathering Sept. 24 in the 11800 block of South Hale Avenue, police said. Millsap was pronounced...
fox32chicago.com
Crystal Lake man charged with fatal stabbing in Logan Square
CHICAGO - A man from Crystal Lake has been charged with fatally stabbing a 26-year-old man in Logan Square earlier this year. Police say Efrain Lopez, 48, was arrested on Dec. 15 after he was identified as the offender who stabbed a man in the 3300 block of West North Avenue on the night of Sept. 23.
Driver fatally hits pedestrian on West Side: CPD
A man died after he was hit by a car while walking in South Austin. The man, whose age was not known, was walking about on Cicero Avenue near 5th Avenue when he walked in front of a male driver of a Subaru SUV and was struck, Chicago police said.
2 men shot, 1 fatally in South Chicago
Two men were shot, one fatally, Wednesday afternoon in South Chicago. The men were standing on a sidewalk in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue about 4:30 p.m. when three males got out of a red sedan and fired shots, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
4 teens charged in violent carjacking that seriously injured man in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - Four juveniles are facing charges after a stabbing and carjacking earlier this month in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Two boys, 14 and 16, and two girls, 15 and 17, allegedly took a vehicle by force from an 18-year-old man while armed with a knife on Dec. 5 in the 5000 block of South Racine Avenue, according to police.
'She was so, so, so scared,' says deadly Portage Park mass shooting victim's sister
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young mother named Mercedes Tavares was one of three people killed outside a Portage Park neighborhood bar this past weekend – and on Thursday night, her sister spoke out for the first time.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Chicago Police have shut down Vera Lounge, 3235 N. Central Ave., indefinitely after a quarrel spilled outside and turned deadly early Sunday morning.Cellphone Video from inside Vera Lounge Saturday night shows Tavares dressed in black - dancing with Mariah Vera, her friend, who was out celebrating her birthday. "She was just dancing on people," said Tavares' sister,...
fox32chicago.com
Highland Park shooting: Father of alleged gunman faces charges in connection to mass shooting
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The father of the gunman who allegedly opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park this year is now facing charges in connection to the mass shooting. Robert Crimo Jr. was charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct Thursday. Crimo Jr. surrendered...
11 years after controversial release from jail, suspect back in custody for allegedly dragging and killing man while driving drunk
Eleven years after he became a flashpoint for Cook County’s immigration policies, Saul Chavez has been extradited from Mexico to face charges that he struck and killed a man while driving drunk, dragging him nearly 300 feet.
