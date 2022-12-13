The Mountain Home City Council met for their final meeting of 2022 Thursday night. The council heard a first reading for an ordinance regulating noise within the City of Mountain Home. The ordinance would apply to noises plainly audible heard from a distance of 150 feet for an extended period of time. Ordinances working in several cities around the state, including Northwest Arkansas and Little Rock, were reviewed as reference. The second reading will be heard at the first meeting of 2023. To view the first draft of the ordinance in it’s entirety, visit ktlo.com.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO