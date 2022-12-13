Read full article on original website
KTLO
Jonathan Fry has court cases in 2 counties
Jonathan Fry (Photo courtesy of Mugshots Zone) A 24-year-old man who has recently been locked up in the Hempstead County jail in southern Arkansas was in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday to face criminal charges filed locally. Jonathan Fry pled guilty to drug-related charges in two criminal cases. He was...
KTLO
Stuttgart officer killed in attempt to arrest Stone County man
A Stuttgart police officer is dead and an Arkansas State Trooper has been wounded during an attempt to arrest a Stone County man south of Stuttgart. According the to the Arkansas State Police, a vehicle pursuit began Wednesday night around 11 ended south of the city near Rieger Road when the suspect, 31-year-old Jacob Cole Barnes of Mountain View, abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.
Kait 8
Prosecuting Attorney-elect planning to restart drug task force
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Prosecuting Attorney-elect in Arkansas is hoping to get more drugs off the streets. Plans were revealed on Thursday, Dec. 15 regarding the reformation of a drug task force for Arkansas Judicial District 3. The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties. District 3 Prosecuting...
KTLO
Trial for former Omaha school official, basketball coach reset for late March
The jury trial set this month for a former Omaha High School principal and head boys’ basketball coach is accused of killing his wife has again been pushed back. A pre-trial hearing in the murder case of 52-year-old Rocky Brian Dodson is now set for Feb. 21 and the jury trial for March 27 at the Boone County Courthouse in Harrison.
neareport.com
Serial Killer William Miller?
William “Billy” Miller confessed to killing college student Rebekah Gould on or about Sept. 20, 2004 inside her ex-boyfriend’s house near the town of Melbourne. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Oct. 18. It turns out he confessed to at least five other murders...
neareport.com
Suspected cop killer was previously arrested for aiming gun at police
Pipe Testing Positive for Methamphetamine Found During Arrest. Multiple families woke up to tragedy today as a Stuttgart officer was killed while in pursuit of a Stone County man later killed in a shootout with SWAT officers. Arkansas State Police say a vehicle pursuit that began about 11 PM Wednesday...
KTLO
Funds for Calico Rock prison expansion approved to be disbursed
A legislative panel advanced the Department of Corrections’ request for the transfer of $75 million in state restricted reserve funds for the proposed North Central Unit expansion in Calico Rock on Tuesday. The council’s performance evaluation and expenditure review subcommittee recommended the Legislative Council approve the fund transfer request...
KTLO
Hubert Marion Gandy Jr., 80, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 80-year-old Hubert Marion Gandy Jr. of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Hubert Gandy Jr. died Thursday at Care Manor Nursing Home.
KTLO
December 30 declared Barney Larry Day in Mountain Home
During the retirement reception Thursday for Baxter Health’s Vice President of Business Development and Executive Director of the Hospital Foundation, Barney Larry was presented with a proclamation from Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams declaring December 30 Barney Larry Day. Larry’s efforts have raised millions of dollars for Baxter Health...
KTLO
Man arrested after attempting to cash counterfeit Tyson payroll checks
A Boone County man has been arrested after attempting to cash a counterfeit check at a business in Harrison. Authorities were conducting an investigation into counterfeit checks at a supermarket when the complainant was able to name 32-year-old Cory Dwayne Dobbins as the offender due to numerous previous encounters. According...
neareport.com
Newport man sentenced to ten years in prison for possession of pipe bombs
LITTLE ROCK—A Newport man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for possession of an unregistered firearm after attempting to sell pipe bombs. Darius Balentine, 28, was sentenced yesterday afternoon by United States District Judge Lee P. Rudofsky. His codefendant, Wayne Riley, 27, of Pleasant Plains, was sentenced in November and also received the statutory maximum sentence of ten years.
Former Branson police chief replaced after quitting
BRANSON, Mo. — Days after former Branson Police Department Chief of Police Jeff Matthews resigned, the city has named its next head of the police. Eric Schmitt, who has been serving as the assistant chief for the BPD since 2017, was announced as the new chief of police at a press conference today. Previously, Schmitt […]
KTLO
MH City Council hears first reading of proposed noise ordinance
The Mountain Home City Council met for their final meeting of 2022 Thursday night. The council heard a first reading for an ordinance regulating noise within the City of Mountain Home. The ordinance would apply to noises plainly audible heard from a distance of 150 feet for an extended period of time. Ordinances working in several cities around the state, including Northwest Arkansas and Little Rock, were reviewed as reference. The second reading will be heard at the first meeting of 2023. To view the first draft of the ordinance in it’s entirety, visit ktlo.com.
KTLO
Alice Lou Webb, 86, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 86-year-old Alice Lou Webb of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Alice Lou Webb died Thursday in Mountain Home.
KYTV
Bergman, Ark., high school senior makes history at North Arkansas College
HARRISON, Ark. (Edited News Release/KY3) – Bergman senior Charles Noah Cuevas-Klepper (Noah) made history recently by becoming the first student in the 48-year history of North Arkansas College (Northark) to earn an Associate of Arts degree a full semester before he graduates from high school next spring. Administrators from...
Kait 8
New “pocket park” coming to Hardy
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Hardy Mayor Ernie Rose has weeks left in office, but before his term is over, he has one more project to get started. A pocket park, which is a smaller form of a park, will be built on the south side of Main Street. He says...
KTLO
MH man pleads to new drug charges
Carlo Farruggia (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A Mountain Home man with a string of mainly drug-related criminal charges going back to 2014 appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last week. Thirty-three-year-old Carlo Joseph Farruggia pled guilty to amended charges and was sentenced to three years probation.
KTLO
Friday basketball schedule includes start of Billy Ply Boys’ Classic at Flippin
High school basketball makes up much of the local Friday schedule and includes the first of the two-day Billy Ply Boys’ Classic at Flippin. Greene County Tech and Rivercrest will play a doubleheader starting with the lone junior high game of the event at 4, Forrest City meets Manila at 7:30, and the host Bobcats face Woodlawn at 9:15.
KTLO
Deanna Sue Chamberlain, 59, Bakersfield (Roller)
Mrs. Deanna Sue Chamberlain, 59, of Bakersfield, Missouri passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was born on June 15, 1963, in Redland, California to Fred and Dorothy (Cherry) Bentley. She attended the First Assembly of God Church in Bakersfield, loved playing with her dog Max, visiting with friends on Facebook, and spending time with her grandchildren.
KYTV
Branson police chief and sergeant resign following internal investigation
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The chief of police and a sergeant in the Branson Police Department resigned before the completion of an internal investigation. In October, the city placed Chief Jeff Matthews and Sergeant Pat Gray on administrative leave pending the investigation. The two resigned effective immediately on Monday. City...
