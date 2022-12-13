Read full article on original website
Japan govt to revise accord with BOJ to make price target flexible -Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government is set to revise a decade-old accord with the Bank of Japan (BOJ) stating the central bank will aim to achieve its 2% inflation target “at the earliest possible time”, Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday, citing government sources. In the...
China issues plan to increase flights, boost air passenger volumes – Caixin
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China aims to restore the country’s average daily passenger flight volumes to 70% of 2019 levels from Jan. 6, financial news outlet Caixin reported on Friday citing a document from the aviation regulator. The aim is part of a work plan the Civil Aviation Administration...
China accuses Japan of making false claims about its military activities in security strategy plan
BEIJING (Reuters) – China accused Japan of making false claims about China’s military activities in a new security strategy announced by Tokyo on Friday, China’s embassy in Japan said in a statement. Japan on Friday unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War Two with a $320...
U.S. Commerce removes Wuxi Biologics from unverified list
(Reuters) – The Biden administration said Thursday it had removed Wuxi Biologics, a company that makes ingredients for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, and about two dozen other Chinese entities from a so-called unverified list that forces U.S. suppliers to perform greater due diligence before shipping to them. The Commerce...
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
U.S. business activity slumps in December; price pressures ease – S&P Global survey
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. business activity contracted further in December as new orders slumped to the lowest level in just over 2-1/2 years, but softening demand helped to significantly cool inflation. S&P Global said on Friday its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services...
French economic contraction worsened in December – flash PMI
PARIS (Reuters) – French business activity contracted at a faster rate in December than the previous month, a survey showed on Friday, adding to signs of a recession ahead for the euro zone’s second-biggest economy as inflation hits businesses. S&P Global’s flash December purchasing managers index (PMI) for...
Commodity stocks drag TSX lower as recession fears mount
(Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Friday, dragged down by commodity-linked shares, as hawkish commentary from major central banks this week heightened fears of a global recession. At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 183.02 points, or...
U.S. FDA advisers to weigh on updating initial COVID vaccine doses
(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it planned to hold a meeting of outside experts on Jan. 26 to discuss whether and how the composition for initial doses of the currently available COVID-19 vaccines should be modified. The agency’s advisers are also expected to weigh in...
EV tax credit complexity pressures deadlines on U.S. Treasury rule-writing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration is grappling with a long list of complex technical issues to implement new electric vehicle tax credits, putting pressure on officials working to quickly unveil guidance to automakers, battery firms and minerals producers. With some key provisions launching on Jan. 1, government and...
Portugal’s central bank cuts 2023 growth forecast to 1.5%
LISBON (Reuters) – The Bank of Portugal on Friday lowered its 2023 economic growth forecast to 1.5% from 2.6% predicted in June, expecting a sharp slowdown after this year’s 6.8% expansion as inflation and rising interest rates are likely to hit private consumption. In its December economic bulletin,...
Economic growth in Latin America, Caribbean seen slowing in 2023
SANTIAGO (Reuters) – The expansion of economies in Latin America and the Caribbean is seen cooling next year, the United Nations economic commission for the region (ECLAC) said on Thursday, with both internal and external challenges weighing on growth. Overall, the combined region is estimated to grow 1.3% in...
Tesla plans to announce Mexico EV plant as soon as next week -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Tesla Inc is finalizing plans to build an electric vehicle assembly plant in an industrial area of northeastern Mexico and may announce the factory as early as next week, Bloomberg News reported late Friday. The plant will be located in Santa Catarina in Monterrey city, the capital...
EU clears Germany’s planned takeover of gas giant Uniper
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Commission approved the acquisition of struggling gas trader Uniper SE by the German government, it said on Friday, paving the way for the nationalisation of the firm which nearly collapsed after Russia stopped supplying gas. The acquisition was approved under the EU merger regulation after the...
Sony plans smartphone sensor factory in Japan – Nikkei
(Reuters) – Sony Group Corp is considering building a new factory to make smartphone image sensors in the Kumamoto prefecture of Japan, Nikkei reported on Thursday. The company plans to break ground on the plant as soon as 2024, and bring it online in fiscal 2025 at the earliest, the report said, adding the company expects the cost to run into the billions of dollars.
U.S. Treasury’s Morton steps down, sees growing recognition of climate change risks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – John Morton, the U.S. Treasury’s first climate counselor, is stepping down, effective Friday, but says he is confident his work in coordinating climate change policies across the department will continue – even beyond the Biden administration. Morton, who left climate change advisory and investment...
Global stockpile of cholera vaccines ’empty or extremely low’ – WHO
GENEVA (Reuters) -A World Health Organization official said on Friday that the global stockpile of cholera vaccines it helps manage is “currently empty or extremely low” amid a resurgence of the disease around the world. The U.N. health agency says there are around 30 countries around the world...
Strong ECB statement equivalent to a bigger rate hike, Holzmann says
VIENNA (Reuters) – The European Central Bank’s message that it is serious about fighting inflation was a strong signal equivalent to a bigger increase in interest rates, ECB hawk Robert Holzmann said on Friday. “It is a toughly hawkish statement that for me is equivalent to the 75...
U.N. shelves bid by Afghan Taliban, Myanmar junta for representation
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United Nations General Assembly on Friday approved postponing – for the second time – a decision on whether the Afghan Taliban administration and the Myanmar junta can send a United Nations ambassador to New York. The 193-member General Assembly approved without a...
