neareport.com
Suspected cop killer was previously arrested for aiming gun at police
Pipe Testing Positive for Methamphetamine Found During Arrest. Multiple families woke up to tragedy today as a Stuttgart officer was killed while in pursuit of a Stone County man later killed in a shootout with SWAT officers. Arkansas State Police say a vehicle pursuit that began about 11 PM Wednesday...
KTLO
Stuttgart officer killed in attempt to arrest Stone County man
A Stuttgart police officer is dead and an Arkansas State Trooper has been wounded during an attempt to arrest a Stone County man south of Stuttgart. According the to the Arkansas State Police, a vehicle pursuit began Wednesday night around 11 ended south of the city near Rieger Road when the suspect, 31-year-old Jacob Cole Barnes of Mountain View, abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.
KYTV
Stone County man killed in fatal officer-involved shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a Stone County man suspected of fatally shooting a Stuttgart police officer died when he was shot by responding officers. According to Thursday’s news release, 31-year-old Jacob Cole Barnes of Mountain View fired on two Stuttgart police officers around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, killing one.
KTLO
Man arrested after attempting to cash counterfeit Tyson payroll checks
A Boone County man has been arrested after attempting to cash a counterfeit check at a business in Harrison. Authorities were conducting an investigation into counterfeit checks at a supermarket when the complainant was able to name 32-year-old Cory Dwayne Dobbins as the offender due to numerous previous encounters. According...
KTLO
Man and woman plead guilty to drug related charges
Mary Medley (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) The second of two people arrested during a late April compliance visit to a home along Glenbriar appeared during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. The two people, 22-year-old Mary Medley, and 33-year-old Carlo Joseph Farruggia, have both...
Kait 8
Prosecuting Attorney-elect planning to restart drug task force
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Prosecuting Attorney-elect in Arkansas is hoping to get more drugs off the streets. Plans were revealed on Thursday, Dec. 15 regarding the reformation of a drug task force for Arkansas Judicial District 3. The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties. District 3 Prosecuting...
KTLO
MH man pleads to new drug charges
Carlo Farruggia (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A Mountain Home man with a string of mainly drug-related criminal charges going back to 2014 appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last week. Thirty-three-year-old Carlo Joseph Farruggia pled guilty to amended charges and was sentenced to three years probation.
KTLO
Marion County woman arrested for hitting man on head with bottle
According to the probable cause affidavit, the Bull Shoals Police Department was dispatched to a call where a male had been hit on the head with a bottle was needing first responders. While in route, a second call was received by a woman from a liquor store state she had been hit on the head with a bottle as well. Due to the nature of the calls, officers concluded both calls were related.
neareport.com
Serial Killer William Miller?
William “Billy” Miller confessed to killing college student Rebekah Gould on or about Sept. 20, 2004 inside her ex-boyfriend’s house near the town of Melbourne. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Oct. 18. It turns out he confessed to at least five other murders...
KTLO
MH man charged with assault with tire iron at local gas station
A Mountain Home man has been charged with battery and assault after attacking a man at a local gas station. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department was dispatched to the Murphy USA gas station for a report of an assault Friday evening. Upon arrivial officers observed large amounts of blood near pump nine.
KTLO
Joyriders plead guilty to stealing boat
A couple reported to have been extremely intoxicated when they took a boat for a short joy ride on Lake Norfork before grounding it at Henderson Park appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Fifty-year-old Oval Glenn Haynes, Jr., and 49-year-old Paula Renae Alexander, who both list the same address...
KTLO
Woman who admitted guilt at first appearance makes it official
When a woman made her first appearance in Baxter County Circuit Court in early January, she pronounced herself “definitely guilty” of the charges against her, and said she did not want the court to waste time on her case. Sixty-year-old Lynda Louise Woodruff who listed an address along...
KTLO
Mtn. View man charged in 2 double homicides set for trial Wednesday
A Mountain View man accused of committing two double homicides nearly eight months ago is set to face a jury this week. Fifty-four-year-old Donnie Trammell will have a pretrial hearing on Tuesday, and the jury trial is set to begin the next day. Trammell is charged with four counts of...
KTLO
Pleas entered to charges in 2 criminal cases
A 33-year-old Mountain Home man appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and pled guilty to charges stemming from crimes committed within 29 days of each other. Kyle Wayne Hamm, who reports no fixed address on court documents, was sentenced to six years probation. He was arrested April 18 by...
KTLO
Funds for Calico Rock prison expansion approved to be disbursed
A legislative panel advanced the Department of Corrections’ request for the transfer of $75 million in state restricted reserve funds for the proposed North Central Unit expansion in Calico Rock on Tuesday. The council’s performance evaluation and expenditure review subcommittee recommended the Legislative Council approve the fund transfer request...
Kait 8
Crews “following every lead” to find missing Search and Rescue dog
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The search continues for a piece of the Sharp County Search and Rescue Team. The group’s tracking dog “Radar” went missing on Saturday, Dec. 3 when he escaped after a gate was left open. Radar’s handler, Dave Gruger, said he has searched...
KYTV
Troopers investigate deadly crash on U.S. 60 near Mountain Grove, Mo., involving a pedestrian
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near Mountain Grove. Troopers responded to the crash on U.S. 60 around 2:30 a.m. Investigators say Rebecca Thompson, 63, died in the crash when she was struck by a semi while in the roadway.
Mountain Grove pedestrian killed by semi
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — A Mountain Grove woman was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer unit in the early morning of Dec. 14. Rebecca S. Thompson, 63, of Mountain Grove, was walking on U.S. Highway 60 a mile west of Mountain Grove. According to a crash report, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a […]
KTLO
Bryan D. Pemberton. 61, Gassville (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 61-year-old Bryan D. Pemberton of Gassville are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Bryan D. Pemberton died Thursday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
MH man facing multiple charges ordered to appear in court, no-shows
A man facing a large number of charges in five open criminal cases was ordered to appear in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday, but he was a no-show. Thirty-seven-year-old Alfonso Nicholas Moran, Jr., who has listed several addresses including Mountain Home, was in court for a hearing on allegations that he has violated conditions for his $10,000 cash only bond.
