According to the probable cause affidavit, the Bull Shoals Police Department was dispatched to a call where a male had been hit on the head with a bottle was needing first responders. While in route, a second call was received by a woman from a liquor store state she had been hit on the head with a bottle as well. Due to the nature of the calls, officers concluded both calls were related.

MARION COUNTY, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO