Nearly 60 years after JFK was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald, thousands of the 35th U.S. President’s classified documents are set to be released. According to the DailyMail, among the more than 15,000 JFK classified files to be released include “smoking-gun proof” of a CIA operation that actually involved the late President’s assassin. President Biden previously ordered a review of the documents and delayed the documents’ release. However, a large batch of files will be released by December 15th. A total of 1,500 files were released on the same date in 2021.

7 DAYS AGO